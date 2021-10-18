VA West LA Campus Master Plan 2022 Notice Posted to Federal Register for Public Comment

PRESS RELEASE

October 18, 2021

Los Angeles , CA — The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) West LA Campus’s Master Plan 2022 Draft is now available for public review and comment.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, the notice was posted to the Federal Register at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/10/18/2021-22642/west-los-angeles-va-medical-center-veterans-programs-enhancement-act-of-1998-master-plan-2022-draft, outlining where the document is available and how you can leave comments. The notice will remain active for a total of 60 days for public comment following the posting date, until the Federal Register closes on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The Master Plan 2022 Draft builds upon the 2016 Draft Master Plan (DMP), which established a framework to assist VA in determining and implementing the most effective use of the West LA Campus for Veterans and contemplated a revision or revisiting every three to five years. The DMP states the guidelines for the development and reinvestment of VA’s West LA Campus.

“VAGLAHS is pleased to present this Master Plan 2022 Draft to the public for review and comment. This draft effort is the culmination of many months of hard work and collaboration between multiple VA offices, community partners, and VA stakeholders, and provides a path forward in the revitalization of the West LA Campus to create a thriving community for homeless and other at-risk Veterans and their families,” said Dr. Steven Braverman, Medical Center Director, VAGLAHS. “We look forward to continued engagement from our key stakeholders.”

The Master Plan 2022 Draft builds on what has already been accomplished under the DMP at the West LA Campus including 54 operational units of supportive housing and approximately 180 units currently under construction. Leading up to the development of the Master Plan 2022 Draft, VAGLAHS offered multiple virtual townhall events, beginning in August 2021, and conducted multiple online and in-person questionnaires to capture input from key stakeholders.

VAGLAHS is hosting its next virtual Master Plan 2022 Town Hall event on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. PDT. During this session, VAGLAHS will present the Master Plan 2022 Draft to attendees and field their questions and concerns. To join the discussion, please navigate to the following link on the event date: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m3ff509f08e7891b4e1dbfce77211740a

An additional set of Town Hall events will be held in November 2021.

ABOUT VAGLAHS: VAGLAHS is one component of the VA Desert Pacific Healthcare Network (VISN22) offering services to Veterans residing in Southern California. VAGLAHS consists of two ambulatory care centers, a tertiary care facility and eight community-based outpatient clinics. VAGLAHS serves Veterans residing throughout five counties: Kern, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura. There are approximately 1.4 million Veterans in the VAGLAHS service area. For more information, call (310) 268-3340 or visit us at www.losangeles.va.gov. Veterans in need can call the VA hotline toll-free at 877-4-AID-VET.

ABOUT THE MASTER PLAN: The 388-acre West LA Campus supports one of the largest, most complex medical centers in the VA system. In this capacity, the campus provides Veterans with access to a full continuum of healthcare services in a range of treatment environments including hospital, residential, long-term, and various outpatient settings. By virtue of the campus’s origins and of more recent litigation and legislation, VA is obligated to co-locate supportive housing with the West LA medical center to improve healthcare access and outcomes for homeless and severely disabled Veterans. VA is in the midst of implementing a Draft Master Plan to revitalize the West LA Campus into a thriving community for homeless and other at-risk Veterans and their families. VA also has plans to replace the main West LA hospital, outpatient buildings, research facilities, and negotiated with the LA Metropolitan Transit System (LA Metro) to extend the Purple Line light rail system from downtown LA onto the West LA Campus. For more information about the VA West LA Campus and Master Plan, visit https://westladraftmasterplan.org/