Transportation services and schedules

To ride the bus, you must have an appointment at the VA*

Transportation service between West Los Angeles VA (WLA) and Los Angeles VA clinic (LAACC)

Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

WLA pickup location: Bus stop near Ambulance Bay on East side of Bldg. 500.

LAACC pickup location: In front of VA on Temple St.