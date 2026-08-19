Transportation services and schedules
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System provides shuttle transportation free of charge to accommodate veterans with scheduled appointments.
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Parking Shuttle and Valet Service
Download the bus schedule for more information
West Los Angeles VA Campus Shuttle
*Operated by Brentwood School: Transportation - Brentwood School (bwscampus.com)
Monday - Friday, Pick Up / Drop Off Location
VCRE/Golf Course - 5:00 a.m., 5:35 a.m., 6:10 a.m.,7:20 a.m., 8:10 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 12:20 p.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
MacArthur & Bonsall - 5:05 a.m., 5:40 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:25 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 12:25 p.m., 1:55 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:35 p.m., 4:45 p.m.
Vandergriff & Patton - 5:10 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:20 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:20 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m.
Bonsall & Patton - 5:15 a.m., 5:50 a.m., 6:25 a.m., 7:35 a.m., 8:25 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 12:35 p.m., 2:05 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:55 p.m.
Bonsall & Nimitz - 5:20 a.m., 5:55 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 12:40 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:00 p.m.
Pershing & Dewey - 5:25 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 6:35 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 8:55 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 12:35 p.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 5:05 p.m.
Eisenhower & Dewey - 5:30 a.m., 6:05 a.m., 6:40 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 12:40 p.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:20 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:10 p.m.
Building 500 - 6:45 a.m., 7:55 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 12:45 p.m., 12:55 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 5:15 p.m.
Building 402 - 6:50 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 12:10 p.m., 12:50 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 5:20 p.m.
Veteran Transportation Services (VTS) between West Los Angeles VA (WLA) and Los Angeles VA clinic (LAACC)
To ride the VTS bus, you must have an appointment at the VA*
Transportation service between West Los Angeles VA (WLA) and Los Angeles VA clinic (LAACC)
Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
WLA pickup location: Bus stop near Ambulance Bay on East side of Bldg. 500.
LAACC pickup location: In front of VA on Temple St.
Veteran Transportation Services (VTS) between Sepulveda VA Medical Center, West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, and the Federal Building
Transportation service between Sepulveda VA Medical Center, West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, and the Federal Building.
Hours: 7:45 a.m.- 3:45 p.m.
Contact:
Pickup location:
WLA main entrance, Bldg. 500
Sepulveda Bldg. 200, North side
SLO Shuttle Services
To ride the bus, you must have an appointment at the VA and a reservation scheduled through VTS.*
Hours: Monday – Friday, Individual van schedules vary
CDCE Transportation for Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo
How the Transportation Process Works
The Medical Support Assistant (MSA) will schedule the appointment for the Veteran by contacting
Work with Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Formerly Voluntary Service)
The MSA then will forward the information of the Veteran requesting transportation or call the Voluntary Service Specialist with the details.
Transportation Scheduled
Once the MSA has scheduled the appointment at Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, the Voluntary Service Specialist will then contact the Veteran and schedule transportation services for their scheduled doctor appointment.
For More Information
For the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo clinics supported by Mr. Larry Jones, Voluntary Service Specialist, located in Santa Maria. Please contact Mr. Jones at larry.jones3@va.gov or
Additional Resources
* These resources are provided as a courtesy of VAGLAHS. These links, products, agencies or providers are NOT affiliated with VA nor should be considered as an endorsement by VA. Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States Government.&; The views and opinions of authors expressed herein do not necessarily state or reflect those of the United States Government, and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.
*Amtrak San Joaquins
The Route 1/1C Thruway Bus service line includes a stop in Westwood, located at 592 Gayley Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90024.
Learn more and book your trip online at https://amtracksanjoaquins.com
*Metro Micro
Need a ride around the Westside or to connect with other public transit options? Veterans living at the West LA VA Medical Center or visiting for a medical appointment, as well as VA staff, can get a ride on Metro Micro for just $2.50!
This easy-to-order, on-demand service from LA County Metro can be accessed online, by phone or by using the app. There are several pick-up and drop-off locations on the West LA VA campus to make it easy to hop on and get around the Westside.
Metro Micro also serves other areas of LA County.
It’s fast, safe, and convenient for Veterans and VA staff.
Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Book your trip online at https://micro.metro.net/ or call 323.Go.Metro (323.466.3876) and choose Option 5.