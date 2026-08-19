Transportation services and schedules

*Operated by Brentwood School: Transportation - Brentwood School (bwscampus.com)

Monday - Friday, Pick Up / Drop Off Location

VCRE/Golf Course - 5:00 a.m., 5:35 a.m., 6:10 a.m.,7:20 a.m., 8:10 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 12:20 p.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m.

MacArthur & Bonsall - 5:05 a.m., 5:40 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:25 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 12:25 p.m., 1:55 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:35 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

Vandergriff & Patton - 5:10 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:20 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:20 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m.

Bonsall & Patton - 5:15 a.m., 5:50 a.m., 6:25 a.m., 7:35 a.m., 8:25 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 12:35 p.m., 2:05 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:55 p.m.

Bonsall & Nimitz - 5:20 a.m., 5:55 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 12:40 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

Pershing & Dewey - 5:25 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 6:35 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 8:55 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 12:35 p.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 5:05 p.m.

Eisenhower & Dewey - 5:30 a.m., 6:05 a.m., 6:40 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 12:40 p.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:20 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

Building 500 - 6:45 a.m., 7:55 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 12:45 p.m., 12:55 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 5:15 p.m.

Building 402 - 6:50 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 12:10 p.m., 12:50 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 5:20 p.m.