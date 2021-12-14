VA West Los Angeles Campus Master Plan

The VA West Los Angeles (WLA) Campus master planning initiative was launched in 2015 with significant participation and collaboration on concepts from various stakeholders. The Secretary of VA (SECVA) adopted the Draft Master Plan (DMP) in January 2016, sealing VA’s commitment to the “framework” expressed in the DMP. The DMP establishes a framework to assist VA in determining and implementing the most effective use of the WLA Campus for Veterans. The DMP states the guidelines and principles for development and regeneration and introduces broad concepts and recommendations for improvement. Some of the key elements of the DMP include:

Providing appropriate levels of supportive housing on the WLA Campus tailored to the needs of vulnerable Veteran sub-populations (e.g., chronically homeless, severely disabled, aging Veterans with disabilities, females Veterans with dependents); Optimizing formerly leased properties, under-utilized buildings, and vacant land on the WLA Campus to better serve the Veteran community; Providing opportunities for Veterans to interact and receive other non-medical support services, such as education and employment training, legal services, and benefits; and Modernizing and reorganizing uses and functions of the WLA Campus to provide for ease of access and improved efficiency

The DMP calls for the development of at least 1,200 units of supportive housing for homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families on the North Campus, using VA’s Enhanced Use Leasing (EUL) authority. The need for this additional housing on the WLA Campus is urgent with more than 3,681 Veterans presently experiencing homelessness in LA County, due in part to a shortage of available and affordable housing across the entire region. While recent data indicates progress in addressing Veteran homelessness, there is more work to be accomplished. The WLA on-campus Veteran housing will be carefully planned to help ensure a safe, dignified community environment that will function independently, but in coordination with other care and services for Veterans provided on both the North Campus and South Campus of the WLA Campus and in the surrounding community. The development of the residential community on the WLA Campus provides a tremendous opportunity to address Veteran’s homelessness on a large scale in the proximity of healthcare and other services they need.

The DMP contemplated that the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System will periodically review, reevaluate, and update the DMP every three to five years. It is anticipated that as various elements of the DMP are implemented and the infrastructure needs of the WLA Campus and the Veteran population it serves change, the plan will be revised accordingly. The Master Plan 2022 is an update to the DMP and includes both North and South Campus development. Through this update, VA will work in close collaboration with other VA offices, Veteran groups, community partners, and stakeholders to ensure the Master Plan 2022 continues to meet the needs of Veterans in a prioritized manner.

Master Plan 2022 is the first update and will build on the DMP as a framework, and guide the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System’s decades-long effort to reshape its facilities and capital assets, covering a variety of construction, redevelopment, and leasing activities related to VA’s master planning process for one of VA’s largest and most complex integrated healthcare systems. Master Plan 2022 moves from the draft and framework concepts to: (1) solidify accomplishments to date, (2) explain the committed path for a community plan, (3) provide the path forward identifying strategic options, and (4) actualizing the plan.