VA West Los Angeles Campus Master Plan

VA supports this effort via investments in infrastructure on the campus and preparing parcels of land for development. VAGLAHS invested nearly $70 million in 2021 and 2022 combined and is on track to invest roughly $70 million more in 2023 as part of the Master Plan/EUL process. VA also has a sustainable funding source for the delivery of Veteran housing at the West LA VA Medical Center via Sec 705 of the PACT Act which allocates an anticipated $381 million through 2036 to support this crucial component of ending Veteran homelessness.

Although the LA Continuum of Care noted a 23% reduction in homelessness among Veterans (from 3,878 in 2023 to 2,991 in 2024), there continues to be an urgent need to create more affordable housing. The Master Plan is part of VAGLAHS’ comprehensive strategy to address this pressing issue. VA and partners are working to house Veterans through multiple avenues: at the West LA VA Medical Center, in project-based voucher sites in the community, and by partnering with property owners to house Veterans through tenant-based vouchers. Visit our Homeless Veteran care page for more information.