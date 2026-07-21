Work with us

Outreach

Our Outreach team is dedicated to connecting Veterans, service members, families, and communities throughout greater Los Angeles. We bring resources, benefits, and programs directly to Veterans in their own neighborhoods, empowering them to thrive.

Visit our Outreach page to learn more.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions. You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at our West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, Sepulveda VA Medical Center, and elsewhere in the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page

Work with Research

Research Service offers jobs in administrative, clinical, laboratory, and other research support professions.

Visit our Work with Research page to learn more.

Doing business with VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Greater Los Angeles health care, please call Human Resources at .