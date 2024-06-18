Work with Research
Research at the VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System (VAGLAHS) offers jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including administrative, clinical, laboratory, and other research support professions. This page provides hiring and staffing information for paid or without compensations (WOC) staff, including Interagency Personnel Agreement (IPA) within Research at VAGLAHS.
Research Personnel Team at GLA:
- Young Lee, MA, Research Personnel Lead Young.Lee3@va.gov
- Wendy Enriquez, MA, Research Personnel Coordinator, Wendy.Enriquez@va.gov
- Charisma Franklin, MA, Research WOC Coordinator, Charisma.Franklin@va.gov
- Nui Brown, Research IPA Coordinator, Nui.Brown@va.gov.
- For general questions about Research at VAGLAHS, contact VHAWLAResearchSvc@va.gov.
Apply on USAJobs
Prospective applicants may search for current job openings and apply for Research positions at the Los Angeles VA Medical Center and within the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System on the USAJOBS.gov website.
Interagency Personnel Act Appointments (IPA)
Interagency Personnel Act appointments are used to hire a qualified applicant with specific skills that is working for one eligible agency to be assigned to work on a program or project at another agency that has a need for these skills.
IPA assignments can be made for up to two years (on an intermittent, part-time, or full-time basis), and can be extended for two additional years.
For more information on IPAs, visit Intergovernment Personnel Act (opm.gov).
Preparing an IPA Agreement for Mobility Requests
Review the list of IPA items listed below, download, and submit the completed supplemental documents at least 90 days (3 months) prior to your needed staffing start date.
- IPA Cover Letter Memo (template available via email request)
- Provide a copy of search results from the Office of Inspector General (OIG)Exclusions Database by searching last and/or first name. https://exclusions.oig.hhs.gov/
- CV/Resume of Applicant
- Cost Summary Worksheet (template available via email request)
- IPA Assignment Agreement OF69 Form. To download form, please visit Optional Forms (opm.gov).
IPAs are not contracts/firm agreements until approved by the VA GLA Facility Director and Human Resources Department. They are executable only after approval. Applicants should receive a copy once approval is confirmed.
For any questions about the required IPA documents, contact Nui Brown, IPA Coordinator at Nui.Brown@va.gov. If you have questions about the IPA submission process, email VHAWLAResearchSvc@va.gov.
Without Compensation (WOC) Appointment
Applicants may be hired under a Without Compensation (WOC) Appointment. Applicants may include, but are not limited to, students, university employees, non-paid interns, fellows, residents, other non-VA employees working at VA sites, volunteers, and visiting scientists who are not compensated by the VA for their employment but may be paid with other funding sources.
New WOC Applications are for employees who are applying for the first time and WOC Renewal applications are for existing employees who have previously had a WOC appointment which has expired or is set to expire within 3-6 months.
Preparing a WOC Application
Review the Research WOC application checklist below. Note some items are available by email request.
The following steps must be completed to start the WOC application process:
- Initiate the WOC packet process at least 90 days (3 months) prior to your needed staffing start date. Contact our Research Personnel Team to start the WOC Appointment process for new or existing research staff.
- Fingerprints and background checks must be cleared with Human Resources before a WOC appointment is granted.
- Visit the Employee Health to complete a physical and obtain a possible drug test.
- Visit VAGLAHS Human Resources to take an Oath of Office and submit any additional requested documents.
New WOC Application Checklist
New VAGLAHS Without Compensation (WOC) Applications are for research employee candidates who are applying for the first time. Contact Young.Lee3@va.gov or Charisma.Franklin@va.gov about any Research WOC forms.
Download and save each of the forms listed below to start a new WOC application packet:
- Certification, License, and Education Verification Form (available via email request)
- GLA WOC Application Appointee Information Form (available via email request)
- OF178 Certificate of Medical Examination (visit Optional Forms (opm.gov) to download form)
- SF181 Ethnicity Identification (visit Standard Forms (opm.gov) to download form)
- SF256 Disability Identification (visit Standard Forms (opm.gov) to download form)
- Notice that Position is Subject to Random Drug Testing Memo (available via email request)
- GLA Research Scope of Practice Form (available via email request)
- Animal Exposure Baseline History Form (available via email request)
- Applicant Resume or Curriculum Vitae (attach with application)
- GLA Research WOC Approval Memo (available via email request)
- GLA Research WOC Appointment Request Memo (available via email request)
- OF306 Declaration of Federal Employment (visit Optional Forms (opm.gov) to download form)
- I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification (visit Employment Eligibility Verification | USCIS to download form)
- Self-Certification Continuous Service Security Form (available via email request)
- VA 0710 Authorization for Release of Information (visit About VA Form VA0710 | Veterans Affairs to download form)
- Intellectual Property Agreement (visit Resources for VA WOC Appointees to download form)
- Fingerprint Request Form (available via email request)
- Health Screening/Certification for Light Duty Work Form (available via email request)
- VA 4637 Employee Educational Data Form (visit VA Forms and search 4637 to download form)
WOC Extension/Renewal Application Checklist
VAGLAHS Without Compensation (WOC) Extension (or renewal) applications are for research employees who have previously had a WOC appointment which has expired or is set to expire within 3-6 months. Contact Young.Lee3@va.gov or Charisma.Franklin@va.gov about any Research WOC forms.
Download and save each of the forms listed below, to start a WOC Extension application packet:
- GLA WOC Application Appointee Information (available via email request)
- Notice that Position is Subject to Random Drug Testing Memo (available via email request)
- Applicant Resume or Curriculum Vitae (Attach with application)
- GLA Research WOC Approval Memo (available via email request)
- GLA Research WOC Appointment Request Memo (available via email request)
- OF306 Declaration of Federal Employment (visit Optional Forms (opm.gov) to download form)
- I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification (visit Employment Eligibility Verification | USCIS to download form)
- Self-Certification Continuous Service Security Form (available via email request)
- Health Screening Certification for Light Duty Work Form (available via email request)
Required Training for All Research Employees
All VA Research Employees including IPA and WOC appointment applicants must complete the following required training courses during the hiring process.
VA Talent Management System (TMS 2.0) Training
- Please visit https://www.tms.va.gov/SecureAuth35/
- Create a new non-employee user account, self-enroll under Veterans Health Administration (VHA), and select WOC (those working for VA without VA compensation).
- Complete the required research TMS annual training courses:
- Government Ethics – The Essentials (VA 3812493)
- VA Privacy and Information Security Awareness and Rules of Behavior (VA 10176)
- VA Privacy and HIPAA (VA 10203)
- Direct any questions to Young.Lee3@va.gov, Research TMS Coordinator.
CITI Program Training
- Please visit https://about.citiprogram.org/ *Link outside of VA
- Register a new account listing your institution as Greater Los Angeles CA-691.
- Complete the account profile questions, then select required course(s) based on research tasks:
- VA Human Subjects Protection (for contact with Human Subjects) AND/OR
- Laboratory Hazard (for contact with Biomedical Laboratory Specimens)
- If applicant has an existing CITI account that is registered under another affiliation (e.g., University, etc.), a new affiliation for Greater Los Angeles CA-691 must be added.
- Direct any questions to Young.Lee3@va.gov, Research TMS Coordinator.