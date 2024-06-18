Work with Research

Interagency Personnel Act appointments are used to hire a qualified applicant with specific skills that is working for one eligible agency to be assigned to work on a program or project at another agency that has a need for these skills.

IPA assignments can be made for up to two years (on an intermittent, part-time, or full-time basis), and can be extended for two additional years.

For more information on IPAs, visit Intergovernment Personnel Act (opm.gov).

Preparing an IPA Agreement for Mobility Requests

Review the list of IPA items listed below, download, and submit the completed supplemental documents at least 90 days (3 months) prior to your needed staffing start date.

IPA Cover Letter Memo (template available via email request) Provide a copy of search results from the Office of Inspector General (OIG)Exclusions Database by searching last and/or first name. https://exclusions.oig.hhs.gov/ CV/Resume of Applicant Cost Summary Worksheet (template available via email request) IPA Assignment Agreement OF69 Form. To download form, please visit Optional Forms (opm.gov).

IPAs are not contracts/firm agreements until approved by the VA GLA Facility Director and Human Resources Department. They are executable only after approval. Applicants should receive a copy once approval is confirmed.

For any questions about the required IPA documents, contact Nui Brown, IPA Coordinator at Nui.Brown@va.gov. If you have questions about the IPA submission process, email VHAWLAResearchSvc@va.gov.