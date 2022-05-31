Dental Postgraduate Programs

VA Greater Los Angeles offers advanced training in various Dental Specialty Programs as well as General Practice Residency. These CODA accredited programs offer both didactic and clinical education and experiences while serving Veterans of Los Angeles. All programs emphasize a multidisciplinary approach to oral healthcare, incorporating both inpatient and outpatient settings. Certification is granted upon successful completion of the program. Explore the advanced training opportunities offered in the field of dentistry within the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.