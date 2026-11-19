Nurse Practitioner Residency Program 

This 12-month postgraduate residency track, funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations, prepares nurse practitioners to deliver patient-centered primary care as members of an interprofessional team. Established in 2016, the program is based in the Center of Education for the Interprofessional Academic Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT), where residents learn to care for Veterans experiencing homelessness and other vulnerabilities through a model that emphasizes empathy, teamwork, and patient self-efficacy.

Program Overview

The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency offers four positions annually. Residents manage the primary care needs of homeless and vulnerable Veterans in a supportive, interprofessional environment while developing advanced clinical decision-making skills.

Training experiences include:

Longitudinal primary care continuity practice

Street medicine experiences

Medical specialty rotations

Elective clinical experiences tailored to resident interests

Interprofessional team-based care

Residents also contribute to the ongoing growth and evaluation of the care model through:

Teaching activities

Interprofessional case presentations

Program development and evaluation

Quality improvement initiatives

Why Choose This Residency?

Mission-Focused Clinical Experience

Provide comprehensive care for Veterans with complex medical, psychiatric, and social needs, including individuals experiencing homelessness, housing instability, substance use disorders, and serious mental illness.

Interprofessional Collaboration

Work closely with physicians, psychologists, social workers, pharmacists, nurses, peer specialists, and other team members to develop the communication and leadership skills essential to high-quality team-based care.

Academic Partnerships

Learn within a program supported by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations and affiliated with the California State University Long Beach Psychiatric DNP Program and the UCLA School of Nursing.

Supportive Learning Environment

Benefit from dedicated mentorship, weekly didactics, journal club, case reviews, and reflective learning opportunities designed to support your transition into advanced practice.

Clinical Training, Mentorship, and Didactics

Residents receive supervised clinical training, specialty and elective rotations, and ongoing mentorship from experienced interprofessional faculty.

The curriculum emphasizes:

Primary care panel management in a full practice authority model

Health care for people experiencing homelessness

Primary care-mental health integration

Humanism and empathy

Leadership development

Interprofessional teamwork

Weekly didactic sessions strengthen clinical knowledge, evidence-based practice, reflective learning, and professional development throughout the residency year.

Clinical Training and Rotations

Residents increase clinical acumen through supervised rotations selected to further develop primary care practice:

Allergy Clinic

Cardiology Clinic

Diabetes Clinic

Infectious Disease Clinic

Neurology Clinic

Pulmonary Clinic

Urology Clinic

Wound Care Clinic

Quality Improvement and Professional Development

Residents actively participate in scholarly and professional development activities throughout the residency year, including:

Clinical case presentations

Grand rounds

Journal club presentations and discussions

Evidence-based practice discussions

Faculty-mentored quality improvement, performance improvement, or research projects

Opportunities for scholarly dissemination, including poster presentations, national presentations, and peer-reviewed publications, may be available. These experiences foster leadership skills, strengthen evidence-based practice, and prepare residents for increasingly independent advanced practice.

Who Should Apply?

We welcome applications from recent Family Nurse Practitioner and Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner graduates, as well as students who will graduate by July 1 of the application year.

Ideal candidates are committed to:

Serving homeless and vulnerable Veterans

Practicing within interprofessional teams

Advancing their primary care knowledge and skills

Delivering compassionate, patient-centered care

Please visit the Nurse Residency Program page for complete application instructions and program information.

Eligibility and Application Information

Eligibility requirements, compensation, benefits, application materials, deadlines, start dates, and contact information may change. Please review the current Nurse Residency Program page for the most up-to-date information before applying.

Program Contact