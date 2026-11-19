Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Develop the clinical skills and professional foundation needed to provide high-quality primary care to homeless and vulnerable Veterans.
This 12-month postgraduate residency track, funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations, prepares nurse practitioners to deliver patient-centered primary care as members of an interprofessional team. Established in 2016, the program is based in the Center of Education for the Interprofessional Academic Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT), where residents learn to care for Veterans experiencing homelessness and other vulnerabilities through a model that emphasizes empathy, teamwork, and patient self-efficacy.
Program Overview
The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency offers four positions annually. Residents manage the primary care needs of homeless and vulnerable Veterans in a supportive, interprofessional environment while developing advanced clinical decision-making skills.
Training experiences include:
- Longitudinal primary care continuity practice
- Street medicine experiences
- Medical specialty rotations
- Elective clinical experiences tailored to resident interests
- Interprofessional team-based care
Residents also contribute to the ongoing growth and evaluation of the care model through:
- Teaching activities
- Interprofessional case presentations
- Program development and evaluation
- Quality improvement initiatives
Why Choose This Residency?
Mission-Focused Clinical Experience
Provide comprehensive care for Veterans with complex medical, psychiatric, and social needs, including individuals experiencing homelessness, housing instability, substance use disorders, and serious mental illness.
Interprofessional Collaboration
Work closely with physicians, psychologists, social workers, pharmacists, nurses, peer specialists, and other team members to develop the communication and leadership skills essential to high-quality team-based care.
Academic Partnerships
Learn within a program supported by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations and affiliated with the California State University Long Beach Psychiatric DNP Program and the UCLA School of Nursing.
Supportive Learning Environment
Benefit from dedicated mentorship, weekly didactics, journal club, case reviews, and reflective learning opportunities designed to support your transition into advanced practice.
Clinical Training, Mentorship, and Didactics
Residents receive supervised clinical training, specialty and elective rotations, and ongoing mentorship from experienced interprofessional faculty.
The curriculum emphasizes:
- Primary care panel management in a full practice authority model
- Health care for people experiencing homelessness
- Primary care-mental health integration
- Humanism and empathy
- Leadership development
- Interprofessional teamwork
Weekly didactic sessions strengthen clinical knowledge, evidence-based practice, reflective learning, and professional development throughout the residency year.
Clinical Training and Rotations
Residents increase clinical acumen through supervised rotations selected to further develop primary care practice:
- Allergy Clinic
- Cardiology Clinic
- Diabetes Clinic
- Infectious Disease Clinic
- Neurology Clinic
- Pulmonary Clinic
- Urology Clinic
- Wound Care Clinic
Quality Improvement and Professional Development
Residents actively participate in scholarly and professional development activities throughout the residency year, including:
- Clinical case presentations
- Grand rounds
- Journal club presentations and discussions
- Evidence-based practice discussions
- Faculty-mentored quality improvement, performance improvement, or research projects
Opportunities for scholarly dissemination, including poster presentations, national presentations, and peer-reviewed publications, may be available. These experiences foster leadership skills, strengthen evidence-based practice, and prepare residents for increasingly independent advanced practice.
Who Should Apply?
We welcome applications from recent Family Nurse Practitioner and Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner graduates, as well as students who will graduate by July 1 of the application year.
Ideal candidates are committed to:
- Serving homeless and vulnerable Veterans
- Practicing within interprofessional teams
- Advancing their primary care knowledge and skills
- Delivering compassionate, patient-centered care
Please visit the Nurse Residency Program page for complete application instructions and program information.
Eligibility and Application Information
Eligibility requirements, compensation, benefits, application materials, deadlines, start dates, and contact information may change. Please review the current Nurse Residency Program page for the most up-to-date information before applying.
Program Contact
Kristin A. Kopelson DNP, ACNP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director, VA Center of Education Interprofessional Academic Homeless PACT Assistant Clinical Professor, UCLA School of Nursing
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: kristin.kopelson@va.gov