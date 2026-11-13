Nurse Residency Programs
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Registered Nurse (RN) and Nurse Practitioner (NP) residency programs are the VA’s premier education and training programs designed to prepare the next generation of well rounded, highly skilled RNs and NPs to address the specific needs of our nation’s Veterans in the VA and the community.
The RN and NP residency programs are a bridge from strong academic foundations to clinical practice that develops competent and confident RNs and NPs equipped with the knowledge and skills to successfully practice in today’s complex, fast-paced health care environment. An unparalleled 12-month residency focuses on the advancement of clinical, leadership, and scholarship skills.
* The Post-Graduate Registered Nurse Residency Program and the Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency Program do not provide clinical placements for current RN or NP students. To enquire about student clinical placements please contact vhaglansgcommfac@va.gov.
Post-Graduate Registered Nurse Residency Program
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) believes in supporting novice RNs in their transition to competent and confident professional RNs. RN Residency programs are recommended by the Institute of Medicine, various professional organizations and accrediting bodies, and the Federal government as best practice.
Visit the Registered Nurse Residency Program page for more information.
Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is committed to train the next generation of nurse practitioners to deliver high quality, patient-centered, team-based care to a complex adult population. The NP Residency Program is a robust, competency-based program designed to develop competent, confident, practice-ready NP with the knowledge, and skills to provide patient-centered care, implement evidence-based practices, implement best practices in effective use of technology, and implement quality improvement activities to achieve high quality patient outcomes.
The Veterans Administration Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Nurse Practitioner Residency Program, funded by the national VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), is a one-year, stipend supported program during which the Nurse Practitioner has 100% protected time to master the complexities of caring for Veterans. It is NP Residents are accepted annually and begin in late summer. The program includes a combination of experiential learning in various clinical settings, didactics, and quality improvement activities. There are three tracks, Geriatrics and Extended Care, Psychiatric Mental Health, and Primary Care. Upon successful completion of the NP Residency, the NP Residents will be given the opportunity to apply for available vacancies within the VA Health Care System across the country.
See below or visit the Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Training Program page, the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Training Program page, and the Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Residency Program page for more information.
Mission Statement
The mission of the GLA Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is to prepare new nurse practitioners to confidently deliver high quality, evidence-based, patient-centered care to a vulnerable patients in a way that builds patients’ self-efficacy while meeting their social, psychological, and physical needs, with empathy and teamwork.
Background
The Department of Veterans Affairs has a statutory mission to provide education for the VA and the nation. The VA has conducted health professions education and training in partnership with affiliated U.S. academic institutions for the past 75 years.
Nurse practitioners are among the top VA mission critical occupations identified as a priority for recruitment and retention initiatives. Research demonstrate that newly graduated NPs benefit from additional experiential training to master their clinical skills. Nursing residency programs are an excellent investment, increasing the retention of nurses and decreasing turnover costs.
New NP graduates choose to participate in postgraduate training programs for mentorship and as a bridge to practice in a safe space and supportive environment (Rugen et al., 2018).
Since 2011, the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) has implemented numerous NP residency programs within VA. The OAA nurse practitioner residency programs are designed: (1) to develop competent, confident, practice-ready NPs equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans, and (2) to enhance recruitment and retention of VA nurses by providing a pipeline of highly qualified nurses. National evaluation of the effectiveness of the OAA’s nurse residency programs revealed a significant improvement in nurse Resident’s clinical skills and confidence in practice and a positive impact on VA nursing workforce recruitment and retention.
History
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Interprofessional Academic Patient Aligned Care Team NP Residencies began in 2011 as the Center of Excellence in Primary Care Education (COEPCE) to train healthcare professionals to work together in a Patient Centered Medical Home model supporting Veteran health. The sites worked together to advance interprofessional training to improve the primary care provided to Veterans.
GLA is one of two sites to join the COEPCE second phase in 2016. The sites worked together to advance interprofessional training of the primary care provided to Veterans. GLA has expanded to offer NP residencies in Geriatrics and Extended Care in 2022 and Psychiatric Mental Health in 2023. The program directors work together to provide quality programming. All VA OAA NP residency leaders collaborate nationally to advance the residencies in line with the VA mission and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accreditation (CCNE) guidelines.
Program Structure
- 80% experiential learning rotating through various clinical settings
- 20% Integrated and specialty clinical didactic sessions including clinical presentations, grand rounds, case studies, journal club, and interprofessional reflection group
- Structured progression of clinical experiences supporting competency development from novice to competent provider
- Clinical supervision throughout the program
- Completion and dissemination of a QI/PI or research project
NP Resident Eligibility
- Citizen of the United States with proficiency in written and spoken English
- Recent graduate (within 12 months of August start date) of master's or doctoral level NP program in the same specialty area as the program’s focus accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)
- Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NP Residency program
- Current NP furnishing license is required if applicable in state of licensure
- Current board certification in the same specialty area as the program’s focus, OR proof of pending application to sit for board certification testing prior to August 1st (all residents must receive board certification within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program)
- Applicants cannot have worked as an NP in the field in which they are applying
- A current unencumbered RN license in a state, territory or commonwealth of the United States or the District is required
- DEA registration schedule II through V required within 90 days of program start date
- Current BLS certification
- A minimum graduate school GPA of 3.5 is preferred
- Applicants must be available to start mid-August, with the exact start date to be announced to selected applicants
- Completion of the following by program start date:
- Security/professional background investigation as required by the VA
- Pre-employment health screening
- Tuberculosis skin testing
- Up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by CDC and VA or applicable waiver according to VA policy
- Possible random drug testing
- Declaration for Federal Employment (OF 306)
How to Apply
- Confirm eligibility for VA appointment with the National Practitioner Data Bank at https://www.npdb.hrsa.gov/
- Confirm exclusion from the no hire list at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General at https://exclusions.oig.hhs.gov/
- The application period is from January 15th - February 15th.
- Please complete Redcap Form at the following link:
https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=KFTYCT9NELLRA8JL
- Please attach the following items at the Redcap link:
- Curriculum vitae (please research the differences from a resume)
- Personal Statement: Include pertinent background, particular qualifications you bring to the program (e.g., primary care, geriatrics, mental health, and vulnerable populations work experience, teaching experience, military, and Veteran experience), short-term and five-year professional goals, and how you plan to utilize this training (maximum 600 words).
- Unofficial or official graduate school transcript
Selection Process
Applicants are reviewed by the selection committee and rated by pre-determined criteria. The strongest applicants will be invited to interview. Position offers will be extended by email as soon as committee consensus is reached, approximately mid-April. Once an offer is made, applicants will be asked to accept or decline. Positions may be held for 72 hours but we ask you notify us of a decision as soon as feasible. Final applicants must complete additional federal application documents and undergo eligibility verification. Candidates that are not offered a position may be added to the waitlist.
Accreditation Status
The (Nurse Practitioner Residency Program at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).
Stipend
$94,136/2080 hours plus health insurance benefits
Leave, Time, and Attendance
The tour of duty is generally 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday. Elective rotation times may vary.
- 10 paid federal holidays per year
- Accrual of 4 hours annual leave (vacation) and 4 hours of sick leave for each 2-week pay period worked (residents may earn and use 104 hours each of sick leave and 104 hours annual leave per year).
- No call or weekend shifts
Commonly Asked Questions
May I apply if I have not graduated yet? Yes, we accept applications from students who will graduate, obtain their NP license, and test for their national certification by August 1.
Am I guaranteed employment with VA at completion of the program? No, but one of our top priorities is to prepare our NP residents for VA employment. Program participation does not guarantee employment, but we have had great success placing many graduates of our program. We will help graduates find and navigate how to apply for any open VA positions.
As a current VA RN, can I stay employed and do the residency? No. As a current VA employee, you may apply but to become a resident trainee, you will have to resign your VA position during the residency. Further, the VA training year does not count towards your VA employee work years, seniority, or retirement.
As a VA RN soon to be NP, does the residency help me get hired at VA as an NP? As a former employee who completes the residency, you are not guaranteed a VA position upon completion. You will have one year of pertinent VA NP primary care experience and a chance to experience various VA NP roles. We are happy to report that several former VA employee resident graduates have secured VA NP positions.
Can I count the residency as VA National Nursing Education Imitative (NNEI) scholarship payback time? No. The residency is a trainee stipend position, not VA employment. If you are an NNEI scholar with an obligation, you may apply for and if selected, participate in the residency, but your payback time would start after residency completion.
Do you have other start dates? We only offer the one summer start date.
Can I work during the residency? Moonlighting is discouraged as it tends to diminish the learning experience. The residency offers a competitive stipend, including benefits, to enable residents to focus on the training. Rest, leisure time, exercise, and self-study are encouraged after hours for a balanced start to your new career.
For More Information
Other VA residency sites can be located here: Nursing Education - Office of Academic Affiliations (va.gov)
Scholarly Work
Every year our residents are mentored in a quality improvement project. Several projects have resulted in posters, national presentations, and publications co-authored by NP residents. A sample of the scholarly work from our program is listed below:
Bakr, O., Gelberg, L., Seragaki, S., Youn, S., Kawamoto, J., Hoppe, M., Altman, L., Kopelson, K., May, F. P., Cowan, B., & Bhattacharya, D. (2019). Treating Hepatitis C in Homeless Veterans at the Greater Los Angeles Veterans' Affairs Medical Center. Hepatology, 70(3), 1071–1073. https://doi.org/10.1002/hep.30643
Gregg, E., Linn, C., Nace, E., Gelberg, L., Cowan, B., & Fulcher, J. A. (2020). Implementation of HIV Preexposure Prophylaxis in a Homeless Primary Care Setting at the Veterans Affairs. Journal of Primary Care & Community Health, 11,
Owens, T., Ewing, D., Devera, M., Shrestha, S., Kopelson, K., Capone-Newton, P., Gelberg, L. (2021). Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Housing for Health in the VA Greater Los Angeles Tent Community. Annals of Family Medicine. October 29,2021. Response To The Pandemic: Housing For Health In The Va Tent Community (umich.edu)
Prince, A., Sabio, Y., Effron, L., Abromowitz, M., Reyes, L., Darnell, J., Chen, P., Ng, D., Willinger, C. Kopelson, K., Capone-Newton, P., Cowan, B., Borthwick, K., Penamon, C., Gelberg, L. (2022). Facing the Digital Divide: Increasing Video Visits Among Veterans Experiencing Homelessness. Annals of Family Medicine, 20(5), 486; https://doi.org/10.1370/afm.2861
Soh, M., Shaner, A., Gelberg, L., Kopelson, K., Stuber, M., Fessler, D., & Warde, C. (2018). Using the Humanism Pocket Tool for Patients with Challenging Behaviors. Annals of family medicine, 16(5), 467. https://doi.org/10.1370/afm.2300
Temblique, E., Foster, K., Fujimoto, J., Kopelson, K., Borthwick, K. M., & Capone-Newton, P.(2022). A 1-Year Review of a Nationally Led Intervention to Improve Suicide Prevention Screening at a Large Homeless Veterans Clinic. Federal Practitioner: For the Health Care Professionals of the Veterans Affairs, DoD, and PHS, 39(1), 12–18. https://doi.org/10.12788/fp.0215
Rosenmoss S, Twomey C, Nguyen V, Borthwick K, Capone-Newton P, Chapman P, Cowan B, Grandi J, Ha H, Inouye K, Kopelson K, Krupa A, Matsuno L, McLaughlin N, Penamon P, Santangelo L, Gelberg L. (April 2024) Increasing naloxone access among Veterans experiencing homelessness through a multi-component primary care intervention. [poster finalist]. American College of Physicians Annual Meeting & Abstract Competition. Boston, MA.
Nguyen, V., Twomey, K., Rosenmoss, S., Borthwick, K., Capone-Newton, P., Chapman, P., Cowan, B., Grandi, J., Ha, H., Inouye, K., Kopelson, K., Krupa, A., Kyu, D., Matsuno, L., McLaughlin, N., Penamon, P., Santangelo, L., Gelberg, L. (May, 2024). A Multi-Component Project to Increase Naloxone Prescriptions Among Veterans Experiencing Homelessness Using a Broadened Definition of Risk. [poster] Society of General Internal Medicine Annual Meeting, Boston, MA.
Inouye, K., Kopelson, K., (May, 2024): Assessing Circumstances and Offering Resources for Needs (ACORN) at the West LA HPACT Clinic [poster]. National Health Care for the Homeless Council Conference, Phoenix, AZ.
Kopelson, K., de Peralta, S., & Pike, N. A. (2024). The 1-minute preceptor to improve diagnostic reasoning in a primary care nurse practitioner residency program. Journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, 36(9), 491–500. https://doi.org/10.1097/JXX.0000000000001029
Inouye, K.,Capone-Newton, P., Lynch, K., Defraites, E., Gelberg, L. (2025).Naloxone Outreach to Veterans Experiencing Homelessness at CTRS Tiny Shelters. The Journal for Nurse Practitioners, 21(9). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nurpra.2025.105495
Chen, M. & Ziad, L., Caldwell, T., Capone-Newton, P., Dalger, B., Ekmekeiyan, K., E., Ray, P., Kopelson, K., Luetchens, J., Gelberg, L. (2027). Personal Health Inventory (PHI) Questionaires to Enhance Medication Adherence among Veterans Experiencing Homelessness. Federal Practitioner, (accepted; pending publication in 2027)
References
Rugen, K. W., Harada, N., Harrington, F., Dolansky, M. A., & Bowen, J. L. (2018). Nurse Practitioner residents' perceptions of competency development during a year-long immersion in Veterans Affairs primary care. Nursing outlook, 66(4), 352–364. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.outlook.2018.05.002
Program Goals and Expected Outcomes
The VAGLAHS NPR program goals include increased NP Resident confidence in practice, achieving advanced beginner competencies or better, completing the program, joining the VA NP workforce, sustaining employment at the VA for at least a year, satisfaction with the program, and participation in professional development in their post-residency year. Further, stakeholders will be satisfied with the program. The program assessments measure the NP Resident’s skill, competency, and confidence, recruitment and retention, program satisfaction of NP Residents and stakeholders, and program effectiveness on NP Resident’s professional development. Table 1 depicts VAGLAHS NPR Program Goals and Expected Outcomes.
Skill Competency & Confidence
1st Goal: Nurse Practitioner Residents will demonstrate increased scores in confidence in the domains of practice that include perceptions of support, patient safety, stress, communication/leadership, and professional satisfaction.
Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of Nurse Practitioner Residents will provide an increase in confidence score in each confidence item at month 12 based on the NPCP.
Measurement Tool: VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Nurse Practitioner Confidence in Practice (NPCP): Readiness and Confidence for Independent Practice
Frequency: Month 1, 6, 12
Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program and learning experience for current cohort. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data after month 12 to program stakeholders.
2nd Goal: Nurse Practitioner Resident will demonstrate advanced beginner or higher level of competency in the NPR domains of growth.
Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of Nurse Practitioner Residents will achieve a score of greater than or equal to 5 (advanced beginner) in each of the competency areas at month 12 based on the OAA NP Resident Competency Assessment Instrument (NPRCA).
Measurement Tool: OAA NP Resident Competency Assessment Instrument (NPRCA) (GEC, PC, or PMH, accordingly)
Frequency: Month 1, 6, 12
Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program and learning experience for current cohort. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data after month 12 to program stakeholder
Recruitment & Retention
1st Goal: Nurse Practitioner Residents will complete a successful transition to practice year.
Expected Outcome: 80% of Nurse Practitioner Residents meet the requirements for successful completion of the NPR program.
Measurement Tool: Audit completion rate of cohort
Frequency: After program completion of each cohort
Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.
2nd Goal: Nurse Practitioner Residents will attain employment with the VA Healthcare System.
Expected Outcome: 70% of Nurse Practitioner Residents will be offered NP positions in the VA Healthcare System.
Measurement Tool: Audit hire rate of cohort
Frequency: After program completion of each cohort
Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.
3rd Goal: To retain NPR Alumni within the VA Healthcare System for 1 year after employment hire date.
Expected Outcome: 70% of NPR Alumni will be employed in the VA Healthcare System for 1 year after hire date.
Measurement Tool: tracking spreadsheet of cohort
Frequency: 1 year after program completion of each cohort
Process: Program Director will measure outcome using a tracking spreadsheet. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.
Program Satisfaction
1st Goal: Nurse Practitioner Residents will be satisfied with NPR program effectiveness.
Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of Nurse Practitioner Residents will provide a positive score for the VA Trainee Satisfaction Survey and VAGLAHS NPR Program Evaluation for NP Residents.
Measurement Tool: VA OAA Trainee Satisfaction Survey (TSS-C). VAGLAHS NPR Qualitative Program Evaluation for NP Residents.
Frequency: After program completion of each cohort
Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.
2nd Goal: Stakeholders will be satisfied with NPR program effectiveness. Stakeholders include but are not limited to: Nursing, medical and mental health leadership, clinical supervisors/preceptors, and NPR Advisory Board.
Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of stakeholders will provide a positive score for the VAGLAHS NPR Program Evaluation.
Measurement Tool: VAGLAHS NPR Program Evaluation
Frequency: Various intervals throughout program; after stakeholder involvement or after program completion of each cohort
Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.
Program Effectiveness
1st Goal: NPR Alumni will be involved in professional development activities.
Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of NPR Alumni will be involved in at least 1 professional development activity in their first year of employment.
Measurement Tool: Audit professional development activities of cohort
Frequency: 1 year after program completion of each cohort
Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.
A Virtual Question and Answer session will be held on January 12th and February 9th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. on MS Teams through the link below:
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