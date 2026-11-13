Nurse Residency Programs

The VAGLAHS NPR program goals include increased NP Resident confidence in practice, achieving advanced beginner competencies or better, completing the program, joining the VA NP workforce, sustaining employment at the VA for at least a year, satisfaction with the program, and participation in professional development in their post-residency year. Further, stakeholders will be satisfied with the program. The program assessments measure the NP Resident’s skill, competency, and confidence, recruitment and retention, program satisfaction of NP Residents and stakeholders, and program effectiveness on NP Resident’s professional development. Table 1 depicts VAGLAHS NPR Program Goals and Expected Outcomes.

Skill Competency & Confidence

1st Goal: Nurse Practitioner Residents will demonstrate increased scores in confidence in the domains of practice that include perceptions of support, patient safety, stress, communication/leadership, and professional satisfaction.

Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of Nurse Practitioner Residents will provide an increase in confidence score in each confidence item at month 12 based on the NPCP.

Measurement Tool: VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Nurse Practitioner Confidence in Practice (NPCP): Readiness and Confidence for Independent Practice

Frequency: Month 1, 6, 12

Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program and learning experience for current cohort. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data after month 12 to program stakeholders.

2nd Goal: Nurse Practitioner Resident will demonstrate advanced beginner or higher level of competency in the NPR domains of growth.

Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of Nurse Practitioner Residents will achieve a score of greater than or equal to 5 (advanced beginner) in each of the competency areas at month 12 based on the OAA NP Resident Competency Assessment Instrument (NPRCA).

Measurement Tool: OAA NP Resident Competency Assessment Instrument (NPRCA) (GEC, PC, or PMH, accordingly)

Frequency: Month 1, 6, 12

Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program and learning experience for current cohort. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data after month 12 to program stakeholder

Recruitment & Retention

1st Goal: Nurse Practitioner Residents will complete a successful transition to practice year.

Expected Outcome: 80% of Nurse Practitioner Residents meet the requirements for successful completion of the NPR program.

Measurement Tool: Audit completion rate of cohort

Frequency: After program completion of each cohort

Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.

2nd Goal: Nurse Practitioner Residents will attain employment with the VA Healthcare System.

Expected Outcome: 70% of Nurse Practitioner Residents will be offered NP positions in the VA Healthcare System.

Measurement Tool: Audit hire rate of cohort

Frequency: After program completion of each cohort

Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.

3rd Goal: To retain NPR Alumni within the VA Healthcare System for 1 year after employment hire date.

Expected Outcome: 70% of NPR Alumni will be employed in the VA Healthcare System for 1 year after hire date.

Measurement Tool: tracking spreadsheet of cohort

Frequency: 1 year after program completion of each cohort

Process: Program Director will measure outcome using a tracking spreadsheet. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.

Program Satisfaction

1st Goal: Nurse Practitioner Residents will be satisfied with NPR program effectiveness.

Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of Nurse Practitioner Residents will provide a positive score for the VA Trainee Satisfaction Survey and VAGLAHS NPR Program Evaluation for NP Residents.

Measurement Tool: VA OAA Trainee Satisfaction Survey (TSS-C). VAGLAHS NPR Qualitative Program Evaluation for NP Residents.

Frequency: After program completion of each cohort

Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.

2nd Goal: Stakeholders will be satisfied with NPR program effectiveness. Stakeholders include but are not limited to: Nursing, medical and mental health leadership, clinical supervisors/preceptors, and NPR Advisory Board.

Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of stakeholders will provide a positive score for the VAGLAHS NPR Program Evaluation.

Measurement Tool: VAGLAHS NPR Program Evaluation

Frequency: Various intervals throughout program; after stakeholder involvement or after program completion of each cohort

Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.

Program Effectiveness

1st Goal: NPR Alumni will be involved in professional development activities.

Expected Outcome: 80% or greater of NPR Alumni will be involved in at least 1 professional development activity in their first year of employment.

Measurement Tool: Audit professional development activities of cohort

Frequency: 1 year after program completion of each cohort

Process: Program Director will measure outcome using measurement tool. Advisory Board will analyze data, comparing expected outcomes to actual outcomes. Evaluation data may be used to improve program for future cohorts. Program Director will disseminate evaluation data at month 12 to program stakeholders.