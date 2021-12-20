Nurse Residency Programs

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Training Program

CENTER OF EDUCATION FOR INTERPROFESSIONAL ACADEMIC HOMELESS PATIENT ALIGNED CARE TEAM

This VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) funded 12-month post-graduate NP residency in primary care for homeless and vulnerable Veterans is an innovative program admitting residents annually since the summer of 2016 at the Greater Los Angeles VA’s Center of Education for Interprofessional Academic Patient Aligned Care Team (CoE IA HPACT). The purpose of the CoE IA HPACT is to further develop the primary care clinical and professional skills necessary to achieve competence in caring for homeless Veterans as a member of an interprofessional PACT team within the VA healthcare system.

Mission Statement

The CoE IA HPACT will train the next generation of health professionals to care for vulnerable patients in a way that builds patients’ self-efficacy while meeting their social, psychological, and physical needs, with empathy and teamwork.

History

The VA OAA Interprofessional Academic Patient Aligned Care Team NP Residencies began in 2011 as the Center of Excellence in Primary Care Education (COEPCE) to train healthcare professionals to work together in a Patient Centered Medical Home model supporting Veteran health. Greater Los Angeles is one of 2 sites to join the second phase of the Centers of Excellence (now the Centers of Education) in 2016. The sites worked together to advance interprofessional training to improve the primary care provided to Veterans. The VA Office of Academic Affiliations offers many other primary care NP residencies. All the VA OAA NP residency program directors collaborate regularly to advance the VA NP residencies in line with the VA mission and accreditation guidelines. More about the CoE programs may be found at: http://www.va.gov/OAA/coepce/index.asp

Training Experiences, Supervision and Didactics

The clinical experiences will include managing the primary care of homeless and vulnerable veterans in a supportive team as well as a rotation in street medicine, medicine specialties, and electives to augment advanced clinical knowledge. Residents will be mentored by interprofessional faculty to achieve professional competencies in homeless care, primary care-mental health integration, humanism, leadership, and teamwork. Didactic sessions will be held biweekly. Trainees will participate in developing the CoE IA HPACT including teaching other professional and trainee team members, case presentations, program development/ evaluation, and applying new quality improvement skills to projects.