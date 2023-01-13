Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

CENTER OF EDUCATION FOR INTERPROFESSIONAL ACADEMIC HOMELESS PATIENT ALIGNED CARE TEAM

Mission Statement

The CoE IA HPACT will train the next generation of health professionals to care for vulnerable patients in a way that builds patients’ self-efficacy while meeting their social, psychological, and physical needs, with empathy and teamwork.

History

The VA OAA Interprofessional Academic Patient Aligned Care Team NP Residencies began in 2011 as part of the Center of Excellence in Primary Care Education (COEPCE) to train healthcare professionals to work together in a Patient Centered Medical Home primary care model supporting Veteran health. Greater Los Angeles is one of two sites to join the COEPCE second phase in 2016. The sites worked together to advance interprofessional training of the primary mental health care provided to Veterans. The VA offers many other psychiatric care sites, the Mental Health Clinic, Domiciliary, Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Geriatric Psychiatry, Women’s Clinic, Rural Mental Health and Telecare, Psychiatric Emergency Room and Inpatient Units, and Consult Liaison Services which offer specialty training to PMHNP residents . All the VA OAA PMHNP residency leaders collaborate regularly to advance the residencies in line with the VA mission and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accreditation (CCNE) guidelines.

Training Experiences, Supervision and Didactics

This is a 12 month program that combines clinical experience and didactic training . The clinical experiences will include managing a psychiatry NP panel of homeless and vulnerable veterans in a supportive interprofessional team as well as rotations in street medicine, psychiatry specialties, and electives to augment advanced clinical knowledge. Residents will be mentored by interprofessional faculty to achieve professional competencies in homeless care, primary care-mental health integration, humanism, leadership, and teamwork. Interprofessional didactic sessions will be held biweekly. Trainees will participate in the CoE IA HPACT including teaching other professional and trainee team members, giving case presentations, applying new quality improvement skills to projects, and providing input for program development through idea sharing and evaluation. Nurse practitioner specific learning activities will include giving journal club presentations and competency based didactics.