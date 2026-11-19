Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Launch your PMHNP career with confidence, purpose, and unparalleled support.

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program is a paid, 12-month postgraduate residency designed to support the transition from graduate education to independent psychiatric nurse practitioner practice. Funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations, the program provides intensive clinical training, structured mentorship, and interprofessional learning experiences while serving Veterans with complex mental health, substance use, and social needs.

Program Overview

The residency combines supervised clinical practice, structured didactic education, and individualized mentorship to help new PMHNPs develop advanced clinical competence and confidence.

Key components include:

Clinical experiential learning (80%) through supervised practice across community, ambulatory, emergency, and inpatient mental health settings

through supervised practice across community, ambulatory, emergency, and inpatient mental health settings Didactic education (20%) through weekly seminars, case reviews, journal clubs, and mentorship

through weekly seminars, case reviews, journal clubs, and mentorship Interprofessional practice alongside psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, pharmacists, social workers, primary care and geriatric nurse practitioners, medical residents, and fellows

alongside psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, pharmacists, social workers, primary care and geriatric nurse practitioners, medical residents, and fellows Progressive responsibility with increasing autonomy supported by ongoing supervision, coaching, and feedback

Why Choose This Residency?

Mission-Focused Clinical Experience

Provide psychiatric care for Veterans with complex mental health conditions, co-occurring substance use disorders, housing instability, and other social vulnerabilities. Residents gain experience caring for a diverse patient population while advancing recovery-oriented, patient-centered care.

Interprofessional Collaboration

Develop communication, consultation, and team-based care skills by working closely with professionals across behavioral health, primary care, homelessness services, and specialty care settings.

Academic Partnerships

Learn within a program supported by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations and affiliated with the California State University Long Beach Psychiatric DNP Program and the UCLA School of Nursing.

Supportive Learning Environment

Benefit from dedicated mentorship, weekly didactics, journal clubs, case conferences, and individualized guidance designed to support successful transition into advanced psychiatric practice.

Clinical Training and Rotations

Residents begin their training within the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT), where they learn to provide psychiatric care within an integrated model serving Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Rotational experiences may include:

Mental Health Clinic

Primary Care-Mental Health Integration

Geriatric Psychiatry

Infectious Disease Psychiatry

Substance Use Disorder and Contingency Management Services

Street Medicine

Rural Mental Health Telecare

Psychiatric Emergency Care

Inpatient Psychiatry

Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry

These experiences support the development of diagnostic, psychopharmacologic, psychotherapeutic, and clinical decision-making skills across the continuum of psychiatric care.

Quality Improvement and Professional Development

Residents actively participate in scholarly and professional development activities throughout the residency year, including:

Case conference presentations

Teaching activities

Journal club participation

Interprofessional quality improvement projects

Opportunities for scholarly dissemination, including presentations and publications through VA and professional forums, may be available. These experiences foster leadership skills, strengthen evidence-based practice, and prepare residents for increasingly independent advanced psychiatric practice.

Who Should Apply?

We welcome applications from candidates who:

Graduated from a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program within the past year, or will graduate before the residency start date

Have not yet practiced independently as a psychiatric nurse practitioner

Demonstrate a commitment to serving Veterans

Seek advanced clinical training within a structured, supportive residency environment

Application Information

Application requirements, eligibility criteria, deadlines, compensation, benefits, and program details may change from year to year. Please review the current Nurse Practitioner Residency Program page and all FAQ sections for the most up-to-date information and application instructions.

Applications must be submitted through the designated REDCap application link. Applicants with questions after reviewing all program materials may contact the Program Director. From January 11 through February 19, 2027, applicants seeking assistance with the application process should contact the Program Coordinator.

Program Contact(s)