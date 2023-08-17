Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center - Psychology Training

The program consists of a variety of training experiences to develop competency in the following nine areas: psychological intervention (e.g. individual and group psychotherapy); psychological assessment; ethical and legal standards; individual and cultural diversity; professional values, attitudes, and behaviors; communication and interpersonal skills; consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills; supervision, and research. Training in these competency areas is provided through the programs outlined below.

*Subject to Change

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)

The Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) is an interprofessional clinic designed to meet a wide range of mental health needs for a diverse population of Veterans. BHIP is team-based care and interns will learn about working with a range of disciplines to serve a specific panel of patients. BHIP focuses on improved access to care for Veterans, helping Veterans engage indicated care (e.g., evidence-based psychotherapy), improve staff and intern satisfaction, and decrease hospitalizations of Veterans due to team-based support. Disciplines include psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, case managers, and mental health nursing. In this training setting, interns will work with Veterans presenting with a variety of diagnoses. Psychotherapy referrals come from the BHIP intake clinic after an initial screening has been completed by a psychologist, clinical social worker, or case manager. Intern activities while on this rotation include functioning within the context of an interprofessional team to conduct weekly initial BHIP intakes (i.e., Mental Health Initial Assessments/MHIAs) and provide individual and group psychotherapy. Numerous groups are operated through BHIP, and interns have the opportunity to co-facilitate with staff, (e.g., Cognitive Processing Therapy, Interpersonal Issues, Depression Process, etc.). Interns may also engage in patient triage/crisis intervention with walk-in/open access appointments, which would include risk assessment and treatment planning (e.g., hospitalization, care coordination with psychiatry).

Supervisors: Drs. Carrera-Pinedo, Jablon, Lo, Midgette, Newsom, Poosti, & Potts

Hours per week: 16

Number of months: 6

East Los Angeles (ELA) Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

Located at the East Los Angeles (ELA) Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, a community that since World War II has been predominantly Latinx American. East Los Angeles has been strongly influenced by Mexican and Chicano cultures, which historians highlight as giving this part of Los Angeles its essential character. This clinical rotation gives interns the unique opportunity to work with Veterans of diverse racial/ethnic backgrounds, but specifically with Latinx American Veterans. This group makes up the fastest growing population of the military. During the six-month rotation, interns receive education and training in the Mental Health Clinic (MHC). Interns will have the opportunity to provide treatment for a wide range of mental health and behavioral health conditions, including lifespan trauma (e.g., childhood trauma, race-based trauma, military sexual trauma/MST, combat trauma). Interns will receive supervision in multicultural case conceptualization and evidence-based interventions including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Prolonged Exposure (PE) for PTSD.

Interns on this rotation will spend Wednesdays and Thursdays at ELA. Treatment at the clinic includes psychological assessment, individual and group psychotherapy, and psychiatric medication management. Most groups are built on a cognitive-behavioral framework and emphasize the development of coping skills. As part of MHC, trainees will complete a 60-minute Mental Health Initial Assessment (MHIA) every week and see up to four (4) individual therapy cases using ACT, CBT, DBT-informed care, CPT or STAIR. Additionally, interns will have the opportunity to co-facilitate a group with Dr. Nuñez, the Managing Emotions group, a transdiagnostic DBT-informed Skills group. Lastly, interns will participate in a weekly intake case consultation with Drs. Nuñez and Wiblin to practice case conceptualization and presentation, as well as collaboratively treatment planning. Interns will be given time for session preparation and to write up intakes and psychotherapy notes for MHC cases.

Supervisors: Drs. Nuñez and Wiblin

Hours per week: 16

Number of months: 6

Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT)

The LAACC Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT) uses a Housing First model to provide wrap-around services within the context of a patient-centered medical home with highly integrated mental health and social work services. The mission of HPACT is to identify and engage the highest-risk, highest-need unhoused Veterans who are not able to get the care they need through traditional channels. We focus on providing care that facilitates stabilization of mental health and medical problems, incorporates social determinants of health into their care delivery, and expedites placement in housing. HPACT psychologists provide assessment, individual and group psychotherapy, consultation and coordination with other HPACT providers, as well as Veterans’ Justice Outreach, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH), supported employment services and the Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP). In HPACT, interns participate in the interprofessional team huddle, conduct assessments, conduct one (1) hour of individual psychotherapy a week, co-facilitate one (1) hour of group psychotherapy, and receive individual supervision. If group therapy is not available, interns will complete two hours of individual work (therapy or assessment). Given the purpose of our clinic, trainees will also engage in additional trainings focusing on different aspects of care that are emblematic of the social justice orientation of our providers and the high acuity work of HPACT. Training topics may include: comprehensive risk assessment, means safety, health impacts of housing insecurity, health disparities among unhoused populations, the Addressing Model and how to apply this framework into clinical practice, boundary setting, gender affirming care (in therapy, advocacy, hormone evals, and our Gender Resilience Workgroup), race based trauma, strategies for coping with minority stress, LGBT affirming practices, ability status/neurodiversity, and more.

Supervisor(s): Drs. Canizales and Novacek

Hours per week: 8

Number of months: 6

Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI)

Nationally, the VA has implemented PC-MHI programs (also referred to as integrated care). PC-MHI programs embed mental health specialists such as psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers in primary care settings to assist healthcare providers with the management of common psychological conditions that often co-occur with chronic health conditions among Veterans (i.e. depression, PTSD, substance abuse). The goal of psychologists in these settings is to provide specialized evidence-based care of mild to moderate mental health conditions to primary care patients. Distinct from the services offered in the mental health specialty clinic, PC-MHI provides short-term services to primary care patients, who may present with acute mental health issues as well as longstanding psychological conditions that can interfere with medical compliance. PC-MHI offers a rich training experience in fast-paced primary care and women’s health clinic settings in which the intern will advance their skills of functional assessment, consultation, working with a multidisciplinary team, facilitating brief individual and group treatments, treatment planning, and differential diagnosis. Additionally, this experience exposes the intern to the growing and unique role of psychologists in medical settings, while increasing the interns’ familiarity with cutting-edge mental health practices in primary care. The services promote a “tiered” model of mental healthcare within the medical system, whereby Veterans with mild to moderate problems amenable to brief or short-term interventions are treated in the primary care setting with their primary care provider (PCP) remaining the “center” and leader of care, while Veterans with more severe difficulties or requiring longer-term, or more complex care are ultimately referred to specialty mental health (Specialty MH) care clinics (e.g., Mental Health Clinic, Addictive Behaviors Clinic, Trauma Recovery Services, Women’s Mental Health Program). PC-MHI is an integrated care model that focuses on care coordination with other healthcare providers and short-term management of psychological conditions.

Supervisors: Drs. Chereji and Karakashian

Hours per week: 8

Number of months: 6

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

On this rotation, interns will spend one day within the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC). The clinic's Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC), is an outpatient interdisciplinary treatment program that provides supportive social integration and mental health services for Veterans diagnosed with serious mental illness (e.g., schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and PTSD) with functional impairment. The PRRC provides group and individual psychotherapy, assessment, and treatment planning services designed to prevent relapse, foster independence and self-esteem, maximize functioning in the community, and assist in the acquisition of new skills and understanding to promote mental health recovery. PRRC programming implements a recovery model to help Veterans reach their personally identified goals, develop new meaning and purpose in their lives, and increase engagement in their communities.

Supervisor: Dr. Romero

Hours per week: 8

Number of months: 6

Substance Use Disorders (SUD)

The SUD Clinic provides the full spectrum of outpatient substance use and addictive behavior treatment services, including an abstinence-based Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), a more flexible harm reduction program, an Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) for methadone maintenance, and other medications for addiction. Interns who rotate in the SUD clinic conduct intake assessments and provide individual and group psychotherapy as well as care coordination services across these programs. Although addiction is usually the focus of treatment, most patients present with comorbid medical, social, and mental health vulnerabilities including mood disorders, trauma, and psychosis, and thus a range of approaches are commonly used in the clinic, including Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD), Matrix Model, Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), mindfulness, and emotion-focused treatment. Interdisciplinary work is emphasized, and interns are expected to collaborate effectively with SUD Clinic psychiatrists, social workers, nurses, addiction therapists, and peers.

Supervisor: Dr. Barglow

Hours per week: 16-20

Number of months: 6

Trauma Recovery Services (TRS)

Located at both LAACC and the East Los Angeles (ELA) Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, TRS serves Veterans diagnosed with PTSD. During the six-month rotation, interns receive education and training in all aspects of trauma-related disorders, including etiology, diagnosis (i.e., CAPS-5), and utilizing empirically based treatments for trauma, including Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and Prolonged Exposure (PE) protocols for PTSD. The patient population is ethnically diverse and consists primarily of military-related disorders at both ELA and LAACC. Interns on this rotation will spend one day at LAACC and one day at the ELA clinic.

At the ELA clinic treatment includes psychological assessment, individual and group psychotherapy, and psychiatric treatment. Most groups are built on a cognitive-behavioral framework and emphasize the development of coping skills. Trainees will complete one 90-minute CAPS-5 and PCL-5 and write-up every other week and engage in group treatment weekly. They will co-facilitate a STAIR (Skills Training in Affective & Interpersonal Regulation) group with Dr. Feigel. Additionally, there is opportunity for interns to co-facilitate a PTSD psychoeducation group based on interest/specialty areas.

At LAACC, interns will complete either one 90-minute PTSD-specific intake (i.e., CAPS-5, PCL-5, PHQ-9) or engage in group treatment weekly, as well as carry a caseload of two individual therapy cases. The intern will also participate in weekly team discussion about intakes and cases as well as individual supervision. Interns will be given administrative time for session preparation and intake report writing.

Supervisors: Drs. Argueta and Suyematsu (LAACC) and Feigel (ELA)

Hours per week: 8-16

Number of months: 6

Women's Mental Health Program (WMHP)

The LAACC WMHP provides psychological assessment and evidence-based individual and group psychotherapy to a diverse population of women and gender expansive Veterans. We aim to provide mental health services in an affirming and respectful environment with consideration to the unique needs of the Veterans we serve. Referrals for the WMHP come from primary care and specialty mental health clinics for a wide-range of difficulties, including mood disorders, anxiety, PTSD and trauma-related disorders, race-based stress and trauma, grief, emotion dysregulation, borderline personality disorder, mild to moderate eating disorders, co-occurring substance use, sleep problems, reproductive mental health, parenting difficulties, and relationship problems. Interns are supervised in individual empirically-supported psychotherapies such as mindfulness-based interventions, Cognitive Behavior Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, Dialectical Behavior Therapy and Interpersonal Psychotherapy. Additional opportunities include group therapy, and mental health evaluations of readiness for hormone therapy. Current groups include a Third Wave Depression Group, DBT Skills Group, Still I Rise (a race-based stress and trauma group), and a Grief and Loss Support Group. Psychologists, psychology residents, interns and pre-interns provide clinical care in the WMHP, with collaboration from psychiatrists in the Behavioral Health Interdiscplinary Program (BHIP) and other GLA women’s health clinics.

Supervisors: Drs. Adams-Stevenson and Schweizer

Hours per week: 16

Number of months: 6 months

Psychodiagnostic and Neuropsychological Assessment

The goal of the training in assessment is to facilitate intern competence in the area of psychodiagnostic and/or cognitive assessment by the end of the year. Assessment training is provided via didactic seminar(s) and through supervision of testing cases. Interns are required to complete a minimum of two (2) comprehensive batteries during the year. Assessment cases typically involve referral questions related to psychiatric diagnostic clarification or characterizing neuropsychological functioning in veterans with cognitive concerns. Referrals for comprehensive assessments come from psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and other professionals throughout the clinic. Interns are expected to be involved in clinical interview, test selection and administration, report writing, and delivering feedback. Computerized administration, scoring, and interpretation are available for many tests.

Assessment Seminar

As described above, this weekly seminar will provide interns with information about test administration, clinical interviewing skills, and applied neuropsychology topics such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), healthy aging, and how to use neuropsychology as a complementary service to inform other clinical service delivery. The seminar will support intern’s competency in assessment as they also engage in administering, scoring, and interpreting psychodiagnostic and/or neuropsychological tests.

Supervisors: Drs. Brunet and Harrell (didactics and supervision); Various (clinical practice)

Hours per week: Variable

Number of months: Year-long