Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center - Psychology Training

Clinical Rotations*

The program consists of a variety of training experiences to develop competency in the following nine areas: psychological intervention (e.g. individual and group psychotherapy); psychological assessment; ethical and legal standards; individual and cultural diversity; professional values, attitudes, and behaviors; communication and interpersonal skills; consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills; supervision, and research. Training in these competency areas is provided through the programs outlined below.

*Subject to Change

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)

The Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) is an interprofessional clinic designed to meet a wide range of mental health needs for a diverse population of Veterans. BHIP is team-based care and interns will learn about working with a range of disciplines to serve a specific panel of patients. BHIP focuses on improved access to care for Veterans, helping Veterans engage indicated care (e.g., evidence-based psychotherapy), improve staff and intern satisfaction, and decrease hospitalizations of Veterans due to team-based support. Disciplines include psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, case managers, and mental health nursing. In this training setting, interns will work with Veterans presenting with a variety of diagnoses. Psychotherapy referrals come from the BHIP intake clinic after an initial screening has been completed by a psychologist, clinical social worker, or case manager. Intern activities while on this rotation include functioning within the context of an interprofessional team to conduct weekly initial BHIP intakes (i.e., Mental Health Initial Assessments/MHIAs) and provide individual and group psychotherapy. Numerous groups are operated through BHIP, and interns have the opportunity to co-facilitate with staff, (e.g., Cognitive Processing Therapy, Interpersonal Issues, Depression Process, etc.). Interns may also engage in patient triage/crisis intervention with walk-in/open access appointments, which would include risk assessment and treatment planning (e.g., hospitalization, care coordination with psychiatry).

Supervisors: Drs. Hung, Jablon, Kaplan, Lo, Midgette, Newsom, & Potts

Hours per week: 16

Number of months: 6 to 12 months

Behavioral Medicine

This multidisciplinary program evaluates and treats Veterans with a host of medical and mental health problems. Presenting issues include chronic pain (muscular skeletal pain, headache, neuropathic pain), diabetes, heart disease, gastrointestinal disorders (i.e., Crohn’s) Parkinson’s, ALS, and insomnia. Short-term, skills-focused treatment emphasizes a wholistic approach tailored to individual needs.



Therapeutic lifestyle change is also incorporated into treatment (e.g., weight management, exercise, etc.). Specific interventions taught include relaxation training, cognitive behavioral strategies, mindfulness meditation, breathing exercises, and biofeedback.

On the Behavioral Medicine rotation, interns co-facilitate chronic illness/pain groups for women and men. Interns also have the opportunity to develop and deliver their own short term skills focused group. Behavioral Medicine treatment is a multidisciplinary endeavor that includes interaction with teams throughout the clinic.

Supervisor: Dr. Sobol

Hours per week: 8

Number of months: 6

Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC)

The HBPC team is an interdisciplinary team that serves primarily geriatric (65+ years of age) home-bound Veterans with complex medical and mental health presentations which create a barrier to presenting to the VA for appointments. The team includes 3-4 Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurse, Geriatrician, Occupational Therapy, Dietitian, Pharmacy, Social Work, and Psychologist. Interns will train as a mental health consultant for the team, which include opportunities in completing a Mental Health Initial Assessments (MHIA) with Veterans as they are admitted to the team, provide treatment recommendations to the Veteran/family and/or the HBPC team, provide short-term or long-term (often modified) individual psychotherapy, caregiver support sessions, conduct cognitive evaluations (typically MoCA or RBANS) and capacity evaluations, and serve as a liaison between HBPC and geriatric psychiatry services. Interns will gain experience in in diagnosing cognitive disorders and will gain understanding of the differences between Major and Minor Neurocognitive Disorders, as well as other mental health and medical considerations for changes in cognition. Other common mental health presentations within this setting include adjustment disorders, PTSD, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. Interns often have the ability to engage in milieu interprofessional consultation with other members of HBPC as well as with different clinics throughout the Greater Los Angeles VA. Common modalities for individual psychotherapy include CBT, ACT, Meaning Centered Psychotherapy, and Motivational Interviewing; however, treatment typically takes an integrative approach to care. Clinical care is provided in Veteran’s home or at Assisted Living Facilities (ALF). HBPC is a minor rotation.

Supervisor: Dr. Nickels

Hours: 8

Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT)

The LAACC Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT) uses a Housing First model to provide wrap-around services within the context of a patient-centered medical home with highly integrated mental health and social work services. The mission of HPACT is to identify and engage the highest-risk, highest-need unhoused Veterans who cannot get the care they need through traditional channels. We focus on providing care that facilitates stabilization of mental health and medical problems, incorporates social determinants of health into their care delivery, and expedites placement in housing. HPACT psychologists provide assessment, individual and group psychotherapy, consultation and coordination with other HPACT providers, as well as Veterans’ Justice Outreach, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH), supported employment services and the Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP). In HPACT, interns participate in the interprofessional team huddle, conduct intake therapy assessments, conduct 1-2 hours of individual psychotherapy a week, co-facilitate one (1) hour of group psychotherapy (if available), and receive individual supervision. If group therapy is not available, interns will be assigned an additional individual therapy case. Given the purpose of our clinic, trainees will also engage in additional trainings focusing on different aspects of care that are emblematic of the social justice orientation of our providers and the high acuity work of HPACT. Training topics may include: comprehensive risk assessment, means safety, health impacts of housing insecurity, health disparities among unhoused populations, the Addressing Model and how to apply this framework into clinical practice, boundary setting, strategies for coping with minority stress, identity affirming practices, ability status/neurodiversity, and more.

Supervisors: Drs: Misagal and Novacek

Hours: 8

East Los Angeles (ELA) Mental Health Clinic (MHC)

Located at the East Los Angeles (ELA) Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, a community that since World War II has been predominantly Latinx American. East Los Angeles has been strongly influenced by Mexican and Chicano cultures, which historians highlight as giving this part of Los Angeles its essential character. This clinical rotation gives interns the unique opportunity to work with Veterans of diverse racial/ethnic backgrounds, but specifically with Latinx American Veterans. This group makes up the fastest growing population of the military. During the six-month rotation, interns receive education and training in the Mental Health Clinic (MHC). Interns will have the opportunity to provide treatment for a wide range of mental health and behavioral health conditions, including lifespan trauma (e.g., childhood trauma, race-based trauma, military sexual trauma/MST, combat trauma). Interns will receive supervision in multicultural case conceptualization and evidence-based interventions including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Prolonged Exposure (PE) for PTSD.

Interns on this rotation will spend Wednesdays and Thursdays at ELA. Treatment at the clinic includes psychological assessment, individual psychotherapy, and psychiatric medication management. As part of MHC, trainees will complete a 60-minute Mental Health Initial Assessment (MHIA) every week and see four individual therapy cases using ACT, CBT, DBT-informed care, CPT, or PE. Additionally, interns will participate in a weekly intake case consultation with Drs. Gomez and Wiblin to practice case conceptualization and presentation, as well as collaboratively treatment planning. Interns will be given time for session preparation and to write up intakes and psychotherapy notes for MHC cases.

Supervisors: Drs. Gomez and Wiblin

Hours per week: 16

Number of months: 6 months

Neuropsychological Assessment

Within the neuropsychology rotation interns participate in outpatient cognitive screening and comprehensive neuropsychological evaluations.Training involves conducting clinical interviews, administrating cognitive screening measures and neuropsychological test batteries, scoring, interpretation, and report writing. Additional opportunities in these clinics include helping to deliver feedback to patients, families, and referral sources. There may also be additional opportunities to assist in facilitating a cognitive skills group and conducting evaluations for capacity/decision-making.

Veterans seen by the neuropsychology service are primarily older (65+) and present with complex cognitive, medical, and psychiatric comorbidities, though younger veterans with cognitive symptoms related to medical or psychiatric illness are sometimes seen. Interns will gain experience in assessment and conceptualization of veterans with cognitive disorders, which are often impacted by other medical and psychiatric conditions. Cultural identities are considered in case conceptualization, choosing normative sources, and developing recommendations. Each case involves in-depth learning about neurocognitive syndromes, psychometrics, differential diagnosis, and the practice of evidence-based neuropsychology. A year-long major rotation is available for interns interested in pursuing advanced training in neuropsychology and board certification.

Supervisor: Dr. Brunet

Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI)

The VA has mandated PC-MHI programs in every location nationally. PC-MHI programs embed behavioral health specialists such as psychologists, psychiatry prescribers and social workers in primary care settings to assist primary care providers (PCP) with the management of common psychological conditions (e.g., depression, PTSD, substance abuse) and health-related behavioral difficulties (e.g., non-adherence to medical plan recommendations, medication non-adherence, illness adjustment). Goals of psychologists in these settings are to provide specialized, brief evidence-based care to Veterans and consultation support to the medical team in the primary care environment. Though PC-MHI psychologists support health management of all Veterans in the primary care setting, we primarily focus our treatment on mild to moderate mental health difficulties. Distinct from more traditional services offered in mental health general/specialty clinics (e.g., Mental Health Clinic, Addictive Behaviors Clinic, Trauma Recovery Services, Women’s Mental Health Program) that focus on more “individual-based” care (i.e., “all care for some”), PC-MHI provides “population-based” care (i.e., “some care for all”), whereby PC-MHI supports a “tiered” care model; offering brief, short-term psychotherapy and medication management to Veterans with relatively mild to moderate difficulties and refering those with more severe/complex presentations to general/specialty mental health for more intensive treatment. PC-MHI also prioritizes same-day care access (aka “open access”) and provides expert mental health consultation, education and guidance to support the primary care clinical staff offering of primary care-appropriate mental health interventions (e.g., motivational interviewing, psychotropic management of anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse). In this way, PC-MHI serves both as a mental health direct service line AND a systems-level intervention supporting greater access for underserved Veterans, fostering enhanced collaborative care across service lines, and supporting enhanced “mental health management IQ” for primary care staff. PC-MHI offers a rich training experience in fast-paced primary care clinic settings in which the intern will advance their skills in functional assessment, consultation, working with a multidisciplinary team, facilitating brief individual and class-based (aka “groups”) treatments, treatment planning, and differential diagnosis. This experience exposes the intern to the expanding role of psychologists in medical settings, while exposing interns to the fast-growing, cutting-edge mental health practices and culture of primary care psychology.

Supervisors: Drs. Chereji, Karakashian, and May

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

On this rotation, interns will spend one day within the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC). The clinic's Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC), is an outpatient interdisciplinary treatment program that provides supportive social integration and mental health services for Veterans diagnosed with serious mental illness (e.g., schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and PTSD) with functional impairment. The PRRC provides group and individual psychotherapy, assessment, and treatment planning services designed to prevent relapse, foster independence and self-esteem, maximize functioning in the community, and assist in the acquisition of new skills and understanding to promote mental health recovery. PRRC programming implements a recovery model to help Veterans reach their personally identified goals, develop new meaning and purpose in their lives, and increase engagement in their communities.

Supervisor: Dr. Romero

Substance Use Disorders (SUD)

The SUD Clinic provides the full spectrum of outpatient substance use and addictive behavior treatment services, including an abstinence-based Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), a more flexible harm reduction program, an Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) for methadone maintenance, and other medications for addiction. Interns who rotate in the SUD clinic conduct intake assessments and provide individual and group psychotherapy as well as care coordination services across these programs. Although addiction is usually the focus of treatment, most patients present with comorbid medical, social, and mental health vulnerabilities including mood disorders, trauma, and psychosis, and thus a range of approaches are commonly used in the clinic, including Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD), Matrix Model, Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), mindfulness, and emotion-focused treatment. Interdisciplinary work is emphasized, and interns are expected to collaborate effectively with SUD Clinic psychiatrists, social workers, nurses, addiction therapists, and peers.

Supervisor: Dr. Barglow

Trauma Recovery Services (TRS)

Located at both LAACC and the East Los Angeles (ELA) Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, TRS serves Veterans diagnosed with PTSD. During the six-month rotation, interns receive education and training in all aspects of trauma-related disorders, including etiology, diagnosis (i.e., CAPS-5), and utilizing empirically based treatments for trauma, including Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and Prolonged Exposure (PE) protocols for PTSD. The patient population is ethnically diverse and consists primarily of military-related disorders at both ELA and LAACC. Interns on this rotation will spend one day at LAACC and one day at the ELA clinic.

At the ELA clinic treatment includes psychological assessment, individual and group psychotherapy, and psychiatric treatment. Most groups are built on a cognitive-behavioral framework and emphasize the development of coping skills. Trainees will complete one 90-minute CAPS-5 and PCL-5 and write-up every other week and engage in group treatment weekly. They will co-facilitate a STAIR (Skills Training in Affective & Interpersonal Regulation) group with Dr. Feigel. Additionally, there is opportunity for interns to co-facilitate a PTSD psychoeducation group based on interest/specialty areas.

At LAACC, interns will complete either one 90-minute PTSD-specific intake (i.e., CAPS-5, PCL-5, PHQ-9) or engage in group treatment weekly, as well as carry a caseload of two individual therapy cases. The intern will also participate in weekly team discussion about intakes and cases as well as individual supervision. Interns will be given administrative time for session preparation and intake report writing.

Supervisors: Drs. Argueta and Suyematsu (LAACC) and Feigel (ELA)

Women’s Mental Health Program (WMHP)

The LAACC WMHP provides psychological assessment and evidence-based individual and group psychotherapy to a diverse population of women and gender expansive Veterans. We aim to provide mental health services in an affirming and respectful environment with consideration to the unique needs of the Veterans we serve. Referrals for the WMHP come from primary care and specialty mental health clinics for a wide-range of difficulties, including mood disorders, anxiety, PTSD and trauma-related disorders, race-based stress and trauma, grief, emotion dysregulation, borderline personality disorder, mild to moderate eating disorders, co-occurring substance use, sleep problems, reproductive mental health, parenting difficulties, and relationship problems. Interns are supervised in individual empirically-supported psychotherapies such as mindfulness-based interventions, Cognitive Behavior Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, Dialectical Behavior Therapy and Interpersonal Psychotherapy. Interns additionally have opportunities to co-facilitate group therapy with staff and/or fellow psychology trainees. Current groups include a DBT Skills Group, Still I Rise (a race-based stress and trauma group), and a Grief and Loss Support Group.

Supervisors: Drs. Adams-Stevenson and Schweizer

Hours per week: 16

Number of months: 6 months

Year-long Clinical Training Experiences

Long-Term Psychodynamic Psychotherapy (LTPP)

Long-term psychodynamic psychotherapy (LTPP) is designed to provide interns with a more intensive training experience with patients who present with more complex problems, and who may benefit from a course of psychotherapy that extends for most of the training year. LTPP includes a weekly, 60-minute group supervision seminar that will encompass learning and practice of a broad range of issues related to psychodynamic and relational psychoanalytic modalities in therapy. Interns will participate in case conceptualization and case presentations. Interns will carry 1-2 long-term patients for a total of 9-10 months throughout the training year, and group supervision will be co-facilitated by Dr. Potts and Dr. Hung. Articles will be assigned occasionally throughout the year to review, present, and/or discuss in supervision with peers, and interns will also participate in learning through role plays and feedback from supervisors on audio recordings of therapy sessions. The purpose of this group supervision and training opportunity is to increase trainees’ awareness of how both conscious and unconscious processes impact the therapeutic relationship. Goals also include how to increase patient engagement and intrapsychic awareness to explore the intersectionality of one’s defenses, vulnerabilities, and interpersonal/relational dynamics to promote integration of the whole self. Interns will learn about concepts of intersubjectivity, clinically indicated self-disclosure, two-person psychology, and depth psychology.

Supervisors: Drs. Hung and Potts

Psychodiagnostic Assessment

The goal of training in assessment is to facilitate intern competence in the area of psychodiagnostic assessment by the end of the training year. Assessment training is provided via didactic seminar(s) and through supervision of testing cases. Interns are required to complete a minimum of four (4) comprehensive assessment batteries during the year. Typical referral questions involve diagnostic clarification, including evaluation of personality pathology. Referrals for comprehensive assessments come from psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and other clinic professionals. Interns are expected to participate in all aspects of the assessment process, including clinical interviewing, test selection and administration, report writing, and providing feedback to patients. Computerized administration, scoring, and interpretation are available for many measures.

Supervisors: Drs. Hung and Lo

Didactics/Seminars/Independent Study

At the beginning of the year, all interns receive training via didactic seminars in evidence-based psychotherapies, including Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Prolonged Exposure (PE). Additionally, interns participate in several ongoing seminars and attend day-long continuing education workshops offered throughout the year.

Assessment Seminar

This weekly seminar will provide interns with information about test administration, clinical interviewing skills, and the integration of appropriate cognitive screenings in relation to such topics as traumatic brain injury (TBI), healthy aging, and how to use neuropsychology as a complementary service to inform other clinical service delivery. Additional topics will also include some most commonly used computerized personality tests (e.g., PAI, MCMI IV). The seminar will support intern’s competency in assessment as they also engage in administering, scoring, and interpreting psychodiagnostic and/or cognitive screening tools.

Supervisors: Drs. Brunet and Hung

Clinical Consultation Seminar

This is an experiential training component of internship which has been formalized to ensure that trainees have experience in professional clinical consultation. The seminar’s goals are 1) to enhance effective communication and interpersonal skills for discussing patient care, 2) to provide trainees with the opportunity to further develop case conceptualization skills in the implementation of evidence-based assessment and interventions, 3) to practice identifying one’s need for guidance and/or support from colleagues, and 4) to learn how to formulate clear and concise clinical consultation questions. This experience gives interns exposure to the variety of theoretical orientations and expertise that can exist on a single clinical team. There is also opportunity for self-reflection, exploring issues of transference and countertransference, and provider burnout. The overall objective is to help each intern increase their competence and confidence in treating Veterans with a wide range of worldviews and presenting problems.

Supervisors: Dr. Wiblin

Clinical Supervision Seminar

The Clinical Supervision Seminar meets monthly and is designed to provide interns and postdoctoral residents with training in evidence-based supervision practice and develop supervision competency. Seminars include formal didactic presentations, assigned readings, exercises, case discussions, self-assessments, and role-plays. Topics include APA Guidelines for Clinical Supervision, models and theories of supervision, roles and responsibilities, the supervisory relationship, legal and ethical issues, diversity, reflective practice, and evaluation and feedback. Trainee Competency is determined by the trainee’s ability to meet behavioral objectives through participation in discussions and simulations and completion of in-class assignments.

Supervisor: Dr. Joy Lin, Staff Psychologist, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center

Legal/Ethical Issues Seminar

Interns (and postdoctoral residents) attend a weekly seminar in which legal and ethical issues are discussed in relation to California Law, the APA Ethics Code, and situations that arise in the course of clinical care.

Supervisor: Dr. Jablon

GLA Intern/Psychology Training Seminar

Interns attend a weekly Psychology Training Seminar, during which GLA training staff and invited speakers present on a range of clinical and professional topics including psychotherapy, assessment, professional development, and ethics. Each intern also provides a research presentation on a topic of interest during this seminar twice during the training year.

Facilitators: Dr. Newsom and various GLA/LAACC psychology training staff

Independent Study of Evidence-Based Practices (EBPs)

All interns are required to develop clinical competency in evidence-based practices for psychotherapy during internship. The goal is to demonstrate applied research competency through the study and supervised practice of the research-based interventions used to treat mental health and behavioral health conditions among Veterans. To that end, Interns will have 2-hours of dedicated time each week to familiarize themselves with the theoretical foundations, rationale, treatment targets, and nomenclature of the EBPs that are used across training rotations. Students are encouraged to read VA treatment manuals, books, and research articles on the EBPs that they will use on during internship. They are additionally encouraged to explore VA “SharePoint” websites for each EBP, which often have resources such as literature reviews, templates for case conceptualizations, and digitally “fillable” versions of patient manuals and worksheets. Interns are required to identify the EBPs that they need to familiarize themselves with based on their primary and minor rotations. EBPs may include, but are not limited to: Accptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Interpersonal Therapy (IPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and Written Exposure Therapy (WET).

Independent Study can be completed in conjunction with requested allotted research time and/or other selected elective training experiences.

Continuing Education Workshop Opportunities

GLA Continuing Education (CE) Workshops

The GLA Psychology Department sponsors all-day Continuing Education programs two to three times per year, which all psychology interns and residents attend. Recent past programs/workshops have covered the following topics: Death, Dying, & Grief; Legal and Ethical Issues, Supervision, Working with Suicidality, Motivational Interviewing (MI), Moral Injury, Neurodiversity in the Military, Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, and Race-Based Trauma.