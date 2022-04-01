Greenville, SC Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Greenville, SC Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? You can call 864-271-2711 to discuss any questions you might have or to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment
After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 10 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.
Contacting us
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
We're located in a small office park at 3 Caledon Court. We're on the first floor on the left side of the lobby. There's ample parking located in front of the building. Feel free to park in any available parking space.
You don't need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don't have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Our center is accessible by the Greenville Transit Authority bus line. If you're arriving by bus, we're on the 509 E North line at the Social Security Administration stop.
Please visit Greenlink for more information on local public transportation
In the spotlight at Greenville, SC Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Vet Centers serve Gold Star families
Vet Centers offer services to Veterans—and to those who they call "family."
VA News highlighted the impact of these services in a Memorial post, "A Gold Star Mother on learning to live again."
Vet Centers help to redefine “I’m fine”
Vet Centers offer a team-based approach to services, where not only do Veterans, service members and family members build life-long friendships with each other, but they also have a counselor in their corner.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors are trained in a myriad of methods for couples therapy. Our counselors match their methods to meet the specific needs of the Veterans and their partners. Veterans often report that addressing their personal concerns through individual therapy helps them get the most out of couples therapy sessions.
We also offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions as appropriate. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer individual bereavement counseling, tailored to your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety or stress reactions
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
We offer the following evidence-based treatments:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Emotionally Focused Therapy
- Skills Training in Affective & Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR)
- Motivational Interviewing and Relapse Prevention
- Adaptive Disclosure
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Psychodynamic Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Please let us know if you have any preferences regarding the gender of your counselor.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you're feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage. We provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
Individual and group counseling is available. Our counselors offer a variety of evidence-based treatments including:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Skills Training in Affective & Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR)
- Adaptive Disclosure
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Psychodynamic Therapy
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in accessing available resources.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer individual counseling. We also refer to the Substance Treatment and Research Service (STARS) program at the Greenville Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) or to other agencies in the community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
To learn more about suicide and how to prevent it, visit
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in accessing available resources.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We partner with various local and state Veteran-centric organizations, including
- Upstate Veteran Alliance Network
- Local county Veteran Service Offices
- Colleges and universities
- Reserve and National Guard units in the Upstate
- South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.