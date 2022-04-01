Greenville, SC Vet Center

First-time visitor? You can call 864-271-2711 to discuss any questions you might have or to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Making an appointment

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 10 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Contacting us

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.