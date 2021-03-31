Alicia C Miller

Ms. Miller started her VA career in the Graduate Health Administrative Trainee Program in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, followed by the Health Systems Management Trainee Program in VISN 18. She has also served as the Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director in Augusta, Georgia; 10N Liaison in VA Central Office; Lead Consultant in the Office of Reporting, Analytics, Performance Improvement, and Deployment (RAPID); Operations Manager for Geriatrics and Extended Care and Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff in Wichita, Kansas; as well as Administrative Officer for Community Outpatient Clinics in Tucson, Arizona. Ms. Miller has held multiple leadership and program management roles. Her experiences include: program management and oversight of the VISN 7 SAIL program, My HealtheVet Program, Clinical Executive Training Program, Clinical Consultant Program, and Administrative Officer Academy. She has also served on the National VA-DOD Mental Health Workgroup and as a VA-DOD Liaison responsible for the management of an interagency sharing agreement and Joint Incentive Funds. Additionally, Ms. Miller has assisted with the implementation of Telehealth and Rural Health programs. She has also facilitated the building and management of Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Ms. Miller, a proud graduate of THE University of Oklahoma, holds a Bachelor of Science in Health and Sports Sciences, and a Master’s degree in Health Administration and Policy. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and a 2017 graduate of the VHA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program.