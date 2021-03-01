 Skip to Content

Gulfport Chiefs, CPO Selectees Repair Biloxi VA Medical Center Pier

BILOXI, Miss. – More than one dozen Chief Petty Officers (CPO) and CPO selectee volunteers from the Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) participated in a community relations project beginning in July 2021 with the Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center.

GCVHCS Fishing Pier
GCVHCS Recognizes 50-year Veterans Health Administration Employee During Virtual Ceremony

BILOXI, Miss. – The longest tenured Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) employee was recognized during a Feb. 7 virtual ceremony celebrating her 50 years of service with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Peak 50 Year

Audiologist Recognized at National Convention

Dr. Margaret Peak, the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) chief of Audiology, received the 2021 Joint Defense Veterans Audiology Conference (JDVAC) Lt. Frank B. Walkup IV Distinguished Service Award March 3.

Doctor Margaret Peak, Chief of Audiology.
