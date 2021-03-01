Stories
VA Gulf Coast health care top stories.
Gulfport Chiefs, CPO Selectees Repair Biloxi VA Medical Center Pier
BILOXI, Miss. – More than one dozen Chief Petty Officers (CPO) and CPO selectee volunteers from the Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) participated in a community relations project beginning in July 2021 with the Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center.
GCVHCS Recognizes 50-year Veterans Health Administration Employee During Virtual Ceremony
BILOXI, Miss. – The longest tenured Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) employee was recognized during a Feb. 7 virtual ceremony celebrating her 50 years of service with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
Audiologist Recognized at National Convention
Dr. Margaret Peak, the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) chief of Audiology, received the 2021 Joint Defense Veterans Audiology Conference (JDVAC) Lt. Frank B. Walkup IV Distinguished Service Award March 3.