Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the behavioral health call center.

Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3584

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Substance Use and Behavioral Addictions line.

Phone: 757-722-9961

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Hampton VA Medical Center

Mental Health Unit

Map of Hampton campus

Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3584

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available at the Outpatient Substance Use and Behavioral Addictions.

Available at Hampton VA Medical Center

Outpatient Substance Use and Behavioral

Map of Hampton campus

Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3584

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Hampton health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Audiology

757-722-9961

Nephrology

757-722-9961

Neurology

757-722-9961

Oncology

757-722-9961

Surgery

757-722-9961