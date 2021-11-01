First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 646-273-8139 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors or ask about our services.

After your initial contact with the Harlem Vet Center, a staff member will contact you to schedule an appointment. You can expect to be contacted within 1-2 business days. You will be able to schedule your first appointment within a timely manner based on availability.

Same day services are available for urgent situations.

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.