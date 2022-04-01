Hatillo Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Hatillo Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 787-879-4510 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
After you contact us, we’ll schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 days based on schedule availabilities.
If you need to cancel or reschedule an appointment, please notify us at least a day in advance, so we can save the time for another Veteran or service member.
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387.
We’re located at Hatillo Town Center, 140 Carr. 2, behind Walgreens Pharmacy.
Let us know if you’re driving to your appointment. We’ll provide instructions for accessing our reserved parking spaces located in front of our center.
We’re located in downtown Hatillo, about one-fourth of a mile from City Hall.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Hatillo Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Want to join a group with other Veterans or service members?
To learn more about our group service offerings, call us at 787-879-4510.
- Mortuary affairs group
- Military sexual trauma
- Anger management
- GWOT Veterans
- Significant others group
- LGBT
- Symptoms management
- Vietnam Veterans
Veteran benefits and claims assistance
We host representatives from the San Juan Regional Office to assist Veterans with claims for VA benefits.
Call us at 787-879-4510 for current schedules and more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have licensed therapists who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one during active duty
- Grief counseling
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We proudly celebrate diversity among those we serve. We work closely with the LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at our local VA and can make direct referrals.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling.
These counseling services can be conducted in person, by telephone, or virtually. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Our groups provide trauma processing, Veteran support, and socialization. Additionally, all groups help Veterans and service members learn and develop coping skills to manage their symptoms. We host the following groups:
- Vietnam Combat Veterans group
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- OEF/OIF/OND group
- Mortuary affairs group
- Military sexual trauma group
- Women’s group
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We provide individual and group counseling for Veterans or service members who experienced military sexual trauma (MST). We have both men and women counselors for MST counseling.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Emotional regulation
- Mindfulness for PTSD
- Trauma processing
- PTSD support groups
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- PTSD Management and Recovery Treatment manual
- Seeking Safety
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from the military to civilian life can be challenging. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file VA claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer a women’s Veterans support group. Call us for more information.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We’ll actively coordinate referrals for substance abuse counseling to the San Juan VA Medical Center.
Get contact information for the Juan VA Medical Center Substance Abuse Disorder (SUD) Program
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can provide basic information about:
- VA medical benefits and health care registration
- Service-connected disability claims and where to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- VA burial and survivor benefits
If you need additional information on another topic, give us a call. We would be glad to help.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We value community partnerships. We engage with our local communities regularly. Our local partnerships include:
- San Juan VA Medical Center
- Puerto Rico National Guard and Reserve units
- San Juan Regional Office Veterans Services Offices (VSO)
- Veterans Service Organizations
- Puerto Rico universities and community colleges
- Community non-profit organizations
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.