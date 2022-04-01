Hatillo Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 787-879-4510 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

After you contact us, we’ll schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 days based on schedule availabilities.

If you need to cancel or reschedule an appointment, please notify us at least a day in advance, so we can save the time for another Veteran or service member.