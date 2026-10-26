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Current VA health care copay rates

Review 2026 copay rates for VA and VA-approved health care.

Effective January 1, 2026

Note: Some Veterans don’t have to pay copays (they’re “exempt”) due to their disability rating, income level, or special eligibility factors.

Learn how we determine whether you’ll pay copays

New policy on mental health copay exemptions

Eligible Veterans may not have to pay an outpatient care copay for their first 3 visits in a calendar year with a qualified mental health care provider at a VA facility or in our VA community care network. The visits must be between June 27, 2023, and December 29, 2027. We’ll review copays we received on or after June 27, 2023. And we’ll reimburse you for any eligible copays you already paid.

Learn more about mental health copay exemptions

Urgent care copay rates

(Care for minor illnesses and injuries)

There’s no limit to how many times you can use urgent care. To be eligible for urgent care benefits, including through our network of approved community providers, both of these must be true:

  • You must be enrolled in the VA health care system, and
  • You must have received care from us within the past 24 months (2 years)

If you’re only getting a flu shot at your visit, you won’t have to pay any copays, no matter your priority group.

Learn more about urgent care benefits

Priority groupCopay amount for first 3 visits in each calendar yearCopay amount for each additional visit in the same year1 to 5$0 (no copay)$306If related to a condition that’s covered by a special authority: $0 (no copay)

If not related to a condition covered by a special authority: $30 each visit$307 to 8$30$30

Note: Special authorities include conditions related to combat service and exposures (like Agent Orange, active duty at Camp Lejeune, ionizing radiation, Project Shipboard Hazard and Defense (SHAD/Project 112), Southwest Asia Conditions) as well as military sexual trauma, and presumptions applicable to certain Veterans with psychosis and other mental illness.

Outpatient care copay rates

(Primary or specialty care that doesn’t require an overnight stay)

If you have a service-connected disability rating of 10% or higher

You won’t need to pay a copay for outpatient care.

If you don’t have a service-connected disability rating of 10% or higher

You may need to pay a copay for outpatient care for conditions not related to your military service, at the rates listed below.

Type of outpatient careCopay amount for each visit or testPrimary care services
(like a visit to your primary care doctor)$15Specialty care services
(like a visit to a hearing specialist, eye doctor, surgeon, or cardiologist)$50Specialty tests
(like an MRI or CT scan)$50

Note: You won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, or preventive tests and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Inpatient care copay rates

(Care that requires you to stay 1 or more days in a hospital)

If you have a service-connected disability rating of 10% or higher

You won’t need to pay a copay for inpatient care.

If you’re in priority group 6

If the inpatient care isn’t for a service-connected condition or special-authority care, you may need to pay an inpatient care copay based on priority group 7 or 8 income limits.

If you’re in priority group 7 or 8

You’ll pay either our full copay rate or reduced copay rate. If you live in a high-cost area, you may qualify for a reduced inpatient copay rate no matter what priority group you’re in. To find out if you qualify for a reduced inpatient copay rate, call us toll-free at  (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Length of stayCopay amountFirst 90 days of care during a 365-day period$347.20 copay + $2 charge per dayEach additional 90 days of care during a 365-day period $173.60 copay + $2 charge per day

Note: You may be in priority group 7 and qualify for these rates if you don’t meet eligibility requirements for priority groups 1 through 6, but you have a gross household income below our income limits for where you live and you agree to pay copays.

Review the current VA national income limits

Length of stayCopay amountFirst 90 days of care during a 365-day period$1,736 copay + $10 charge per dayEach additional 90 days of care during a 365-day period$868 copay + $10 charge per day

Note: You may be in priority group 8 and qualify for these rates if you don’t meet eligibility requirements for priority groups 1 through 6, and you have a gross household income above our income limits for where you live, agree to pay copays, and meet other specific enrollment and service-connected eligibility criteria.

Learn more about priority groups

Medication copay rates

If you’re in priority group 1

You won’t pay a copay for any medications.

Note: You may be in priority group 1 if we’ve rated your service-connected disability at 50% or more disabling, if we’ve determined that you can’t work because of your service-connected disability (called unemployable), or if you’ve received the Medal of Honor.

Learn more about priority groups

If you’re in priority groups 2 through 8

You may pay a copay for these types of medications:

  • Medications your health care provider prescribes to treat non-service-connected conditions, and
  • Over-the-counter medications (like aspirin, cough syrup, or vitamins) that you get from a VA pharmacy. You may want to consider buying your over-the-counter medications on your own.

Note: The costs for any medications you receive while staying in a VA or other approved hospital or health facility are covered by your inpatient care copay.

The amount you’ll pay for these medications will depend on the “tier” of the medication and the amount of medication you’re getting, which we determine by days of supply. Once you’ve been charged $700 in medication copays within a calendar year (January 1 to December 31), you won’t have to pay any more that year—even if you still get more medications. This is called a copay cap.

Outpatient medication tier1-30 day supply31-60 day supply61-90 day supplyTier 0
(prescription and over-the-counter medicines with no copay)$0$0$0Tier 1
(preferred generic prescription medicines)
Review our list of tier 1 medications$5$10$15Tier 2
(non-preferred generic prescription medicines and some over-the-counter medicines)$8$16$24Tier 3
(brand-name prescription medicines)$11$22$33

If you have a service-connected rating of 40% or less and your income falls at or below the national income limits for receiving free medications, you may want to provide your income information to us to determine if you qualify for free medications.

Review the current VA national income limits

Find out how we determine your health care costs

Find a full list of medications in each tier on our pharmacy benefits website

Geriatric and extended care copay rates

You won’t need to pay a copay for geriatric care (also called elder care) or extended care (also called long-term care) for the first 21 days of care in a 12-month period. Starting on the 22nd day of care, we’ll base your copays on these 2 factors:

  • The level of care you’re receiving, and
  • The financial information you provide on your Application for Extended Care Services (VA Form 10-10EC).

Get VA Form 10-10EC to download

Note: The 2026 community spouse resource allowance (CSRA) is $162,660. If you have a spouse who is still living in the community and isn’t also receiving extended care services, CSRA reduces the value of liquid assets that we use to determine your extended care copay amount.

Level of careTypes of care includedCopay amount for each day of careInpatient care
  • Short-term or long-term stays in a community living center (formerly called nursing homes)
  • Overnight respite care (in-home or onsite care designed to give family caregivers a break, available up to 30 days each calendar year)
  • Overnight geriatric evaluations (evaluations by a team of health care providers to help you and your family decide on a care plan)
Up to $97Outpatient care
  • Adult day health care (care in your home or at a facility that provides daytime social activities, companionship, recreation, care, and support)
  • Daily respite care (in-home or onsite care designed to give family caregivers a break, available up to 30 days each calendar year)
  • Geriatric evaluations that don’t require an overnight stay (evaluations by a team of health care providers to help you and your family decide on a care plan)
Up to $15Domiciliary care for homeless Veterans
  • Short-term rehabilitation
  • Long-term maintenance care
Up to $5

Services that don’t require a copay

You won’t need to pay a copay for any of the services listed here, no matter what your disability rating is or what priority group you’re in.

Past rates

Review health care copay rates for past years.

2025 rates (effective January 1, 2025)
2024 rates (effective January 1, 2024)
2023 rates (effective January 1, 2023)

Other information you may need

  • Find out how to pay your copay bill—and what to do if you disagree with the charges or are having trouble making payments.

  • Learn how we assess and verify your income to help determine if you’re eligible for VA health care and whether you’ll need to pay copays for certain types of care, tests, and medications.

  • Find out what maternity care and services we cover. You can also check the copay that you may be responsible for based on your priority group.

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