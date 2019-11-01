The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers
If you’re a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities, we want to support you. We recognize that family caregivers enhance the health and well-being of Veterans they care for in their home. Find out if you qualify for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers and how to apply.
We’re working to give more family caregivers access to this program
As part of the VA MISSION Act, we’re working to give more family caregivers access to this program so we can support them as they care for Veterans of all eras. We’re in the process of putting in place the technology we need to support this expanded access. Then, the expansion will happen in 2 phases.
First, family caregivers of Veterans who were seriously injured in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975, will become eligible for this program. After 2 years, family caregivers of Veterans who were seriously injured in the line of duty between May 7, 1975, and September 10, 2001, will become eligible.
Please check our MISSION Act website for ongoing updates. You can also call our caregiver support line at 855-260-3274 to learn about the many support services you can access now. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
Can I get benefits through the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers?
You’ll qualify for this program based on your Veteran’s qualifications. You may be eligible if the Veteran you’re caring for meets both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true. The Veteran you’re caring for:
- Has a serious injury—including traumatic brain injury, psychological trauma, or other mental disorder—that was caused or made worse by their active-duty service on or after September 11, 2001, and
- Needs personal care services because they can’t perform one or more activities of daily living and/or needs supervision or protection based on symptoms of lasting neurological damage or injury
Answer a few questions to find out if you meet the criteria for this program.
Find out if you qualify and download an application
What benefits can I get with this program?
Your Veteran can appoint 1 primary (main) caregiver and up to 2 secondary caregivers (people who serve as backup support to the primary caregiver when needed). Your benefits will depend on whether you’re the primary caregiver or a secondary caregiver.
If you’re the primary caregiver, you may receive:
- Caregiver education and training
- A monthly stipend (payment)
- Travel, lodging, and financial assistance when traveling with the Veteran to receive care
- Access to health care benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)—if you don’t already qualify for care or services under another health care plan.
Learn more about CHAMPVA
- Mental health services and counseling
- Up to 30 days per year of respite care
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to apply for these benefits. To apply, fill out an Application for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (VA Form 10-10CG). You’ll need identification and health coverage information for both you and your Veteran—and you’ll both need to sign and date the form.
Download VA Form 10-10CG (PDF)
Mail the form and any supporting documents to:
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers
Health Eligibility Center
2957 Clairmont Road NE, Ste 200
Atlanta, GA 30329-1647
Or apply in person by bringing the application to your local VA medical center caregiver support coordinator.
To find the name of your local coordinator:
-
Contact the Caregiver Support Line at 855-260-3274, or
-
If you need help filling out the form, you can contact your local coordinator, or call our main VA information line at 877-222-8387.