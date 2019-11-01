The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

Learn more about this change and how it may affect you

As part of the VA MISSION Act, we’re working to give more family caregivers access to this program so we can support them as they care for Veterans of all eras. We’re in the process of putting in place the technology we need to support this expanded access. Then, the expansion will happen in 2 phases.

First, family caregivers of Veterans who were seriously injured in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975, will become eligible for this program. After 2 years, family caregivers of Veterans who were seriously injured in the line of duty between May 7, 1975, and September 10, 2001, will become eligible.



Please check our MISSION Act website for ongoing updates. You can also call our caregiver support line at 855-260-3274 to learn about the many support services you can access now. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.