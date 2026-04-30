Foreign Medical Program (FMP)

How to use FMP

You’re already eligible to use FMP if you need care in a foreign country for a VA-rated, service-connected disability. You can check which conditions we cover by reviewing your FMP benefits letter.

The FMP benefits letter also has details on how the provider can submit claims for reimbursement. Share the letter with your provider and ask them to file an FMP claim for you.

Here’s how to get your FMP benefits letter:

Sign in to your VA.gov account Select Letters from the My VA main menu Go to Benefit letters and documents to review, download, or print your FMP benefits letter

Get your FMP benefits letter

If you’ve already received care or your provider doesn’t file a claim for you

You can file an FMP claim and submit documents to support your claim.

Learn more about filing an FMP claim

Care and services you can get through FMP

You can choose any licensed health care provider in the foreign country where you live or travel. But there are care and services FMP covers and doesn’t cover.

Learn more about getting care through FMP