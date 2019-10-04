Get your VA medical records online
Our online tools can help you view, organize, and share your VA medical records and personal health information. Find out if you’re eligible and how to sign in to start using these tools.
VA Blue Button
More about VA Blue Button
What is VA Blue Button, and how can it help me manage my health care?
VA Blue Button is a feature of the health management portal within My HealtheVet. It lets you view, print, save, download, and share information from your VA medical record and personal health record. With this tool, you can better manage your health needs and communicate with your health care team.
With VA Blue Button, you can:
- Download a customized Blue Button report with information from your VA medical records, personal health record, and in some cases your military service record
- Download a Health Summary that includes specific information from your VA medical record (like your known allergies, medications, and recent lab results)
- Build your own personal health record that includes information like your self-entered medical history, emergency contacts, and medicines
- Monitor your vital signs and track your diet and exercise with our online journals
- Share a digital copy of the personal health information you entered yourself with your VA health care team through Secure Messaging
Am I eligible to use all the features of VA Blue Button?
You can use all the features of this tool if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true. You’re:
- Enrolled in VA health care, and
- Registered as a patient in a VA health facility
Find out how to apply for VA health care
And you must have one of these free accounts:
- An Advanced or Premium My HealtheVet account, or
- A Premium DS Logon account (used for eBenefits and milConnect), or
- A verified ID.me account that you can create here on VA.gov
Once I’m signed in, how do I get to my medical records?
Go to your Welcome page dashboard, and click on “Health Records.” You’ll go to a new page.
From here, you can choose to access your VA Blue Button report, your VA Health Summary, or your VA Medical Images and Reports.
If you’d like to add information to your personal health record, click on “Track Health” in the blue navigation menu at the top of the page. You’ll go to a new page where you can choose to record information like your vital signs, health history, goals, and food and exercise efforts.
Will my personal health information be protected?
Yes. This is a secure website. We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information.
If you print or download anything from the website, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
Get tips for protecting your personal health information
What if I have more questions?
You can get answers to frequently asked questions about VA Blue Button and related tools within My HealtheVet.
Read VA Blue Button FAQs
Read VA Health Summary FAQs
Read VA Medical Images and Reports FAQs
You can also contact the My HealtheVet help desk.
Find out how to contact us online
Or call us at 877-327-0022 (TTY: 800-877-8339). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
The Veterans Health Information Exchange
What is the Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE), and how can it help me manage my health care?
The Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE) program lets us share your health information with participating community care providers and the Department of Defense. For example, when you leave active-duty service, retire, or leave the Reserves and then get health care at VA or a VA-approved community care provider, your health record would electronically follow you.
This program is voluntary, and you can choose not to share your information. If you choose not to share your information but change your mind later, you can opt back in to sharing your information at any time.
The sharing of health information:
- Helps your VA and non-VA providers better coordinate your care.
- Keeps your personal health information more secure.
- Improves your care by helping your providers make more informed decisions.
- Ensures your providers have up-to-date information, like your current medications and allergies.
- Saves you time and money.
Can I opt out of sharing my information?
Yes. You can opt out of sharing by mail or in person.
To opt out by mail
Fill out, sign, and date VA Form 10-10164 (Opt Out of Sharing Protected Health Information).
Download VA Form 10-10164 (PDF)
Mail the completed form to the Release of Information (ROI) office at your nearest VA medical center.
Find the address for your nearest VA medical center
To opt out in person
Visit your VA medical center's ROI office.
Bring a completed VA Form 10-10164 with you, or ask for a copy to fill out in the office. Give your completed, signed form to an office staff member.
Can I change my mind if I want to share my information later?
Yes. If you change your mind and want to share your health information, complete and submit VA Form 10-10163 (Request for and Permission to Participate in Sharing Protected Health Information).
Download VA Form 10-10163 (PDF)
Mail or take this form in person to the Release of Information (ROI) office at your nearest VA medical center.
Will my personal health information be protected?
Yes. The Veterans Health Information Exchange uses secure technology to share information between VA and participating community health care providers who treat you. We share information only with community care providers and organizations that have partnership agreements with us and are part of our approved, trusted network.