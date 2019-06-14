Iraq War Veterans health issues
If you served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) or Operation New Dawn (OND)—anytime between March 19, 2003, and December 15, 2011—you may be at risk of certain health conditions. Learn about these conditions and what to do to take care of your health.
What health risks should I know about related to my service in the Iraq War?
You may be at risk of:
Health problems caused by toxic chemicals or other hazardous materials in the environment, like:
- Sand, dust, and particulates: Tiny matter found in the air
- Burn pit smoke: Smoke from open-air pits often used to get rid of waste (like chemicals, paints, munitions, and other substances) at military sites in Iraq
- Depleted uranium: Uranium used in military tank armor and some bullets
- Sulfur fire (Al Mishraq, Iraq): A fire at a sulfur plant that burned for almost a month in June 2003 and released large amounts of sulfur dioxide into the air
- Chemical warfare agents (OIF): Exposure to mustard or nerve agents from demolishing or handling explosive ordnance in Iraq
- Chromium (Qarmat Ali, Basrah, Iraq): Hexavalent chromium (a chemical known to cause cancer) found in contaminated sodium dichromate dust at the Qarmat Ali Water Treatment Facility in 2003
Injuries caused by:
- Extreme heat: Health problems (like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and sunburn) that can be caused by serving in hot desert climates
- Toxic embedded fragments: Shrapnel and other metals (some containing chemicals) that stay in your body after an injury and can cause injury at the site of the fragment or in other parts of your body
- Explosions: Explosions that can cause concussions and traumatic brain injury (TBI), an injury to the head that affects the way your brain works
- Noise: Harmful sounds from guns, explosives, rockets, heavy weapons, jets and aircraft, and machinery that can cause or contribute to hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing in the ears)
Illnesses caused by:
- Infectious diseases: There are 9 infectious diseases related to Southwest Asia and Afghanistan military service. These are malaria, brucellosis, campylobacter jejuni, coxiella burnetii (Q Fever), mycobacterium tuberculosis, nontyphoid salmonella, shigella, visceral leishmaniasis, and West Nile Virus.
- Rabies: A disease that you get from a bite or contact with saliva from an infected animal
Illnesses or injuries caused by occupational (job-related) hazards: Chemicals, paints, radiation, and other hazards you may have come in contact with through your military job
Side effects of Mefloquine (brand name: Lariam®): A drug given to military personnel to help protect against malaria (an infectious disease transmitted by mosquitoes)
What should I do now?
Take these steps to make sure you’re taking care of your health:
Talk to your primary health care provider or your local VA environmental health coordinator about any health concerns related to your military service.
Find your local VA environmental health coordinator
- If you have embedded fragments, ask about getting an exam through the Toxic Embedded Fragment Surveillance Center.
Download our Toxic Embedded Fragments fact sheet (PDF)
- If you think you had contact with depleted uranium, ask about getting screened through the Depleted Uranium Follow-up Program.
Learn more about the Depleted Uranium Follow-up Program
Ask about joining these registries to document your exposures and health concerns:
The Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry
The Gulf War Registry
Find out if you can get disability compensation (monthly payments) and other benefits if you have an illness or injury caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service.
See if you qualify for disability benefits due to:
Gulf War Illness
Contact with hazardous materials