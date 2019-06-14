View your VA lab and test results online

You can use this tool to view your VA lab and test results and information you enter yourself if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true. You’re:

Enrolled in VA health care, and

Registered as a patient at a VA health facility

And you must have one of these free accounts:

A Premium My HealtheVet account, or

A Premium DS Logon account (used for eBenefits and milConnect), or

A verified ID.me account that you can create here on VA.gov

Note: If you sign in with a Basic or Advanced account, you’ll see only the results you’ve entered yourself.

