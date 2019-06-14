View your VA lab and test results online
With our Labs + Tests tool, you can view your VA lab and test results online through your My HealtheVet personal health record. Find out if you’re eligible to use this tool and how to sign in.
How can this tool help me manage my health care?
The Labs + Tests tool is part of the My HealtheVet personal health record. It can help you view and keep a record of your lab and test results.
You can use the Labs + Tests tool to:
- View some of your VA lab and test results (like blood tests)
- Add results from non-VA health care providers and labs
Am I eligible to use this tool?
You can use this tool to view your VA lab and test results and information you enter yourself if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true. You’re:
- Enrolled in VA health care, and
- Registered as a patient at a VA health facility
Find out how to apply for VA health care
And you must have one of these free accounts:
- A Premium My HealtheVet account, or
- A Premium DS Logon account (used for eBenefits and milConnect), or
- A verified ID.me account that you can create here on VA.gov
Note: If you sign in with a Basic or Advanced account, you’ll see only the results you’ve entered yourself.
Learn about the 3 different My HealtheVet account types
Can I view all my VA lab and test information using this tool?
At this time, you can view only your VA chemistry/hematology results. These include tests for blood sugar, liver function, or blood cell counts.
Can I view results from non-VA providers or labs?
No. But you can enter this information yourself to keep all your results in one place.
Once I’m signed in within My HealtheVet, how do I view my results?
On your Welcome page dashboard, you’ll see a module for “Health Records.” Within that module, click on “Labs and Tests.”
This will take you to a new page with links to view test results.
If you’re signed in with a Premium account, you’ll see:
- VA chemistry/hematology results: Your tests will be listed by date and specimen. A specimen is the sample studied by the test (like blood, urine, a tissue biopsy, or a throat swab). You can click on each to view details from your VA medical record.
- Test results you’ve entered yourself: You can add and view results from non-VA providers and labs.
Note: If you’re signed in with a Basic or Advanced account, you’ll see only the test results you’ve entered yourself.
Will my personal health information be protected?
Yes. This is a secure website. We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information.
If you print or download anything from the website (like lab results), you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
Get tips for protecting your personal health information
What if I have more questions?
You can get answers to your questions about this tool within our My HealtheVet web portal.
Read the Labs + Tests FAQs
You can also contact the My HealtheVet help desk.
Find out how to contact us online
Or call us at 877-327-0022 (TTY: 800-877-8339). We’re here Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT.