Veterans programs for health and wellness
Our Veterans programs for health and wellness offer information, resources, and treatment options to help you stay healthy. Find out how to get help quitting tobacco use, preventing disease, managing your weight, and maintaining your mental health.
VA health and wellness programs to help you care for your body and mind
-
Nutrition and food services
Find out how to connect with a VA-registered dietitian nutritionist or get help learning to prepare healthy meals in our Healthy Teaching Kitchens at some VA facilities. You can also access healthy recipes and nutrition information for specific conditions (like cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders).
-
Tobacco and health
Explore VA tobacco use treatment options, and find out how to connect with our quitline counselors to make a plan for quitting tobacco use. You can also get more information on the risks of tobacco, the benefits of quitting, and how to help support someone who’s trying to quit.
-
Weight management
Learn about our weight management health promotion program, and find out how to access exercise and dietary programs that fit your needs and preferences.
-
Women’s health
Get information about women’s health concerns, and find out how to access women’s health services at VA.
-
Mental health
Access self-help resources and find out how to get treatment and support for mental health needs (like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance use).
Programs and resources for preventing and managing diseases and illnesses
-
Prevention
Access evidence-based information and resources to help you stay healthy, manage stress, and play an active role in your health care.
-
Public health
Learn more about diseases and illnesses related to military service, and other medical conditions that may affect Veterans.
-
Vaccines and immunizations
Review our list of important vaccines, and consider protecting yourself from getting certain diseases and viruses.
-
VA retail immunization care coordination program
If you’re enrolled in VA health care, find out how to get your free yearly flu vaccine at a VA health facility, a convenient walk-in flu station, or a local Walgreens pharmacy.
-
Influenza (flu)
Get information about flu vaccines, how to prevent and treat flu, and how we work to respond to flu pandemics at VA.