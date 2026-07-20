If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.

We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.

The Henderson Vet Center offers individual and group counseling, examples include:

Combat Veteran's Support Groups

Family Support Groups

PTSD Support Groups

Anger/Stress Management Groups

Specialty care includes:

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Therapeutic activities such as hiking, outdoor activities and events.

We are also extending our services to Veterans in Rural Communities (Call for more information).