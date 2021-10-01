High Desert Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more High Desert Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We are located in a 2 story office building behind the Winco.
Only the west-facing automatic door is accessible from the outside. There is handicap parking and accessible ramps at that west entrance. The Vet Center has automatic doors for easy accessibility as well.
Parking is free and ample.
You can call us at 760-261-5925 and we will schedule your appointment over the phone, or feel free to walk in and have a visit with one of our counselors.
We want to make it easy for you to get the services you deserve!
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Victor Valley Transport will help you plan your bus trip ! (Just plug 15095 Amargosa Rd. Victorville into the planner and it will give you your options and plan your route.)
- We are a 2 minute walk from the following bus stop: Bus 31: stop code 50293, Roy Rogers Dr. and Amargosa Rd.
- We are a 5 minute walk from the following bus stop: Bus 52: stop code 50090, Amargosa Rd SB and Hook Blvd.
In the spotlight at High Desert Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
OIF / OEF / GWOT Group Happening Tuesdays at 3:00 p.m.
OIF/OEF/GWOT Group
Tuesdays, ongoing
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Where: VA Virtual Connect (VVC), all you need to access is a smart phone
Call: 760-261-5925
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Military service impacts more than the Veteran. Couples and family counseling 100% available. Come in for a 1-2 session tune up or stay a while. Whatever it takes.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Grief is a natural part of our human experience that often gets ignored. Honor that grief. Come on in. Let's talk about it. Grief therapy is provided in one to one format and a grief/bereavement group.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We have a diverse staff ready to meet you where you are at. Come on in. Individual Counseling offered in addition to a wide gamut of groups to include depression management, ptsd readjustment, combat support groups, and social support groups.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer a variety of readjustment counseling services. You deserve to live the best of the rest of your life. We offer individual, couples, and family counseling. We also offer specific treatments for anxiety, depression, life stress and PTSD. Walk on in. Let's talk.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Come on in. We can help you get to a better place. We have male and female therapists specifically trained to treat issues related to MST. While most MST work is individual, there are group options available to address MST, depression, and self care.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
You are why we are here. Come in for a tune up or stay a while. We offer Combat Support Groups, Depression Mgt Groups, Wellness Groups (mindfulness, whole health), Recreation Groups (bowling, fishing, hiking) as well as individual, couple & family counseling.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The transition from active duty is not an easy one. We do our best to educate soon-to-be Veterans at the military installation out-processing briefs but if you missed us, give us a call.
We also offer a variety of counseling services including
- Individual, couples and family counseling
- Combat support groups
- Spouse education groups
- Activity groups
- Depression management groups
Let us be your guide. Walk on in.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We have male and female providers on staff, and provide a safe space to talk. Come on in. Women's Support / Process Group is available in addition to individual therapy.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We are connected with local community and VA resources and can help you get the help you need.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
It's a battle. Let us help. We offer immediate 1-1 counseling and work very closely with Loma Linda VA hospital to make sure that you are taken care of. We have a variety of counseling services to include individual, groups, couples, and family counseling. We regularly work with Veterans who are experiencing suicidal ideation and successfully help them get to a better place. Call us.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The High Desert Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Having a strong relationship with the community is imperative as we accomplish this mission to support our Veterans in readjustment to civilian life. Please connect with us - we are available for any variety of community events for speaking or information provision.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.