Veteran Experience Action Center Event

When: Tue. May 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register You may schedule an appointment for Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, May 7-9, between noon - 5 PM ET to work directly with VA staff and community partners to discuss all your needs. This appointment will occur over the telephone.

The National Veteran Experience office is holding a Veteran Experience Action Center (VEAC) event for the Northeast Region (which includes Illinois). This event is specifically for recently military-separated Veterans.

From May 7-9 Veterans can get help with signing up for VA health care, applying for VA education benefits, submitting a VA disability claim, Toxic Exposure Concerns, and more!

You may schedule an appointment for Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, May 7-9, between noon - 5 PM ET to work directly with VA staff and community partners to discuss all your needs. This appointment will occur over the telephone.