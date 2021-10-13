Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center (V-VEAC) events are a collaborative effort which include representation from Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, Board of Veterans’ Appeals, state departments of Veterans affairs and community partners working together to offer one-on-one personalized assistance for: VA benefits, VA health care, crisis resources, memorial affairs, community services and peer to peer connection. Veterans and their family members, service members, caregivers and survivors select their preferred date and time and then make an appointment online to connect to the V-VEAC. A local Veteran Service Officer initiates the appointment by calling the registrant. The appointment is executed over the phone in a virtual environment. Please expect to be transferred to VA experts and community partners as we work to address and meet your needs. Veterans who attend these events often leave enrolled in VA and other resources. Over 94% recommend these events to other Veterans.

Veterans Experience Live (VetXL) events are virtual Q&A chats on RallyPoint with the intent for VA and Community experts to address questions and resolve challenges from the Veteran community on resources, benefits, information, and referrals. These events are intended to engage with the community by typed chat and augment the V-VEAC effort by serving those who may not need the more robust services of the V-VEAC.