Aurora VA Clinic to offer special Saturday flu vaccinations on Oct. 1 and Oct. 15

September 29, 2022

Aurora , IL — Aurora VA Clinic will offer Saturday flu vaccinations on Oct. 1 and Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Vaccinations are open to Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare and CHAMPVA beneficiaries by walk-in appointment.

"Flu cases rise as temperatures drop," said Loretta Gorecki, the clinic’s acting nurse manager. "Early Fall is the time to get your flu vaccination. Come and see us as soon as possible to help limit the spread this winter."

Aurora VA Clinic continues to offer walk-in flu vaccinations during regular clinic hours, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aurora VA Clinic is also known as Aurora Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). It's one of six community outpatient clinics administered by Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital.

Hines VA and all its outpatient clinics offer walk-in flu vaccinations Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call Hines VA's Flu Vaccination Hotline at 708-202-8358.

Veterans are also encouraged to receive a COVID-19 booster or initial vaccination.

COVID-19 boosters are not currently offered during Aurora's Saturday flu vaccination clinics. However, bivalent boosters are available by appointment during regular clinic hours to those at least two months removed from their last vaccination or booster dose, regardless of vaccine type.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster, call 708-202-7243.

Aurora VA Clinic is located at 161 South Lincolnway, Suite 120, North Aurora, IL 60542.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.