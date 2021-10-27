Hines VA Expands Offering of COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

October 27, 2021

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is offering booster doses for qualifying individuals vaccinated with either Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines, effective October 27, 2021.

Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will receive a Pfizer dose, in line with recent CDC guidance allowing for differing booster shots.

"Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the Chicagoland community against COVID-19," said James Doelling, Hospital Director. "The expanded FDA and CDC recommendations regarding booster shots allow Hines VA to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large."

For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after their second dose:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For those who received a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for individuals 18 and older who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

"While the initial series of vaccines remains highly effective in reducing the likelihood of infection, severe illness, hospitalization or death, the booster shot 'boosts' protection after it's decreased over time," said Jeffery Oken M.D., Acting Chief of Staff at Hines VA. “It’s a very safe and effective next step in beating this deadly pandemic.”

Hines VA will contact Veterans who receive care through our facility and are due for a booster shot. Veterans who received a COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA should schedule an appointment by calling 708-202-7000.

Those who received a vaccine under the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot may do so at Hines VA if supply permits and should consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster. Call 708-202-7000 for an appointment.

CDC advises that it’s safe for people to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.

For more information about the COVID-19 booster shot, visit VA's Questions webpage.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.