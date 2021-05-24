Have questions before you get your COVID-19 vaccine?

COVID-19 vaccines continue to undergo the most intense vaccine monitoring in U.S. history. The pause of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021 shows how well this system works.

A very small number of people who received the Janssen vaccine experienced rare but serious blood clots with low platelet counts. Platelets are tiny cells in your blood. They help your blood form clots to stop bleeding.

CDC and FDA experts recommended a pause in providing this vaccine right away. They did this to give them time to study the issue. They then carefully reviewed these cases and all available data. Based on this review, they're confident that this vaccine is safe for use and works well to prevent COVID-19.

The available data shows:

The vaccine's benefits outweigh its risks.

The chance of blood clots after getting this vaccine is very low. The risk is higher in women between the ages of 18 and 49. About 7 of every 1 million women in this age group who have received this vaccine have experienced these blood clots. For women who are 50 years old or older, and men of all ages, they’re even more rare.

Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of their increased risk for these rare blood clots.

People who've had another rare immune response that causes blood clots and low platelet counts (such as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia) within the past 90 days shouldn't get the Janssen vaccine. They should get either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine instead.

If we offer you the Janssen vaccine, we'll give you information about the potential risks and benefits. This includes the rare risk of blood clots. We'll also tell you about your other vaccine options. If you have questions about this vaccine, contact your primary health care provider.

Send a secure message to your VA provider to ask about COVID-19 vaccines