Have questions before you get your COVID-19 vaccine?

Why this matters to you
When you get your COVID-19 vaccine, you help protect yourself—and your family, friends, and community. But COVID-19 vaccines are new. It's understandable to have questions about them. We’re here to help you get the information you need. So you can talk with your health care provider and decide what’s right for you.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
- Service members
What you can do
Learn more from trusted VA providers
As you make your decision about what's right for you and your family, you'll want to learn all you can. Our VA health care providers can help answer your questions and share more information.
Dr. Kim answers common vaccine questions
Dr. Jane Kim is the chief consultant for preventive medicine at VA. In this video series, Dr. Kim answers common questions from Veterans about COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Cosby talks about COVID-19 risks and vaccines
Dr. Chelsea Cosby is our deputy director of Woman’s Health here at VA. In this video, Dr. Cosby shares why it's important to understand more about COVID-19 and vaccines. She also shares more about the risks of COVID-19 to pregnant and breastfeeding women.
Information about getting a vaccine at VA
Get answers to common questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine at VA. You can also sign up to get updates about your vaccine options. It’s always your choice if you want a vaccine. And you can change your mind at any time.
Video
VA providers share their vaccine perspectives
VA health care providers talk about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines to their communities and provide a perspective many viewers may not have considered. This video is hosted by Emmy-award winner and Marine Corps Veteran James Reynolds.
Spotlight
Get the latest vaccine information
Stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 vaccine science and authorized vaccines.
Get COVID-19 vaccine facts from CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers the most up-to-date facts on COVID-19 vaccines. On the CDC website, you’ll find answers to many common questions about vaccines and their safety. You can also find information for specific needs, such as if you're pregnant or have long-term health conditions.
Get COVID-19 vaccine updates and information from FDA
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers the latest updates about authorized COVID-19 vaccines. You can also find more in-depth information about how vaccines are developed and how FDA works to make sure vaccines are safe and effective.
Learn from others’ vaccine journeys in an HHS podcast
In the “COVID-19 Immunity in Our Community” podcast series, people across the country share their journeys about how they decided to get a COVID-19 vaccine. And medical experts also share the latest vaccine science. This series is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), iHeartRadio, and ABC News.
Downloadable resources
Download more helpful resources
Use these resources as you talk with your health care provider and others you trust to help you make decisions.
Vaccine information for Veterans at high risk of COVID-19Download (PDF)
Women's health and COVID-19 vaccine factsDownload (PDF)
Vaccine facts for Veterans from racial and ethnic minority communitiesDownload (PDF)
Frequently asked questions
Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.