Hines VA Hospital expands COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, caregivers and spouses

April 9, 2021

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24, 2021.

“Hines has been focused on fighting COVID-19 since the start of this pandemic,” said James Doelling, Hospital Director. “The care extended under the SAVE LIVES Act allows us to multiply our life-saving vaccination efforts to not only our Nation’s Veterans but also their spouses and caregivers.”

Veterans not enrolled in VA health care, spouses and caregivers can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to request a vaccination appointment and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. A Hines VA representative will receive the request and call to schedule an appointment based on vaccine availability.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can continue to schedule their appointments by calling 708-202-2707 or 708-202-7000.

For VA health care enrollment information, visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.

For VA health care enrollment information, visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.



About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 48,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.