Hines VA Hospital leads the way in COVID-19 vaccinations

April 17, 2021

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital reached a new milestone April 17, 2021, administering 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses since December, leading the way in vaccinations among VA facilities in the region.

"This is a great achievement. Our goal has always been to vaccinate as many people as possible to protect our community," said James Doelling, Hospital Director. "Our team has been vaccinating patients seven days a week for the past four months, and today, we reached 50,000, but we're not stopping there."

Initially only offering vaccines to first responders and high-risk Veterans, Hines has rapidly expanded its eligibility. The hospital now offers vaccinations to all Veterans, regardless of VA health care enrollment, as well as their spouses, caregivers and some other beneficiaries.

As of today, 53 percent of Veterans receiving care at Hines VA have received at least one vaccine dose. Hines has vaccinated more than 700 spouses or caregivers since the passage of the SAVE LIVES Act in late March expanded eligibility, and over 350 homeless Veterans through special clinics and outreach programs.

Hines VA Hospital has also vaccinated dozens of homebound-Veterans receiving care through Hines who are unable to travel due debilitating illness or distance.

Additionally, Hines began working with the Department of Homeland Security through an interagency agreement to vaccinate DHS employees at the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure. Hines VA Hospital also continues to vaccinate employees throughout the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Many of the Veterans, spouses and caregivers I've spoken to have expressed peace of mind after getting vaccinated," said Lorry Luscri, Hines VA Hospital COVID-19 vaccine coordinator. "They know we still have to stay safe and wear a mask, but each vaccine brings us that much closer to returning to a normal way of life."

Veterans not enrolled in VA health care, spouses and caregivers can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to request an appointment. A Hines VA representative will receive the request and call to schedule an appointment based on vaccine availability.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can continue to schedule their appointments by calling 708-202-2707 or 708-202-7000.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine and facebook.com/HinesVAHospital.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.