Hines VA Hospital Now Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

October 27, 2021

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization.

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and CDC recommendation for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to: 

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk. 
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

“Hines is offering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations,” said James Doelling, Hospital Director. “Fighting this virus is truly a team effort, and we will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to protect our Veterans, staff and community against COVID-19.” 

Veterans who receive care through Hines and are due for a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine will be contacted by Hines VA to schedule an appointment, or they can call 708-202-2707 or 708-202-7000.

Veterans who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA, and persons who received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in VA who don’t have records of their high-risk condition, should contact their Primary Care Provider, or call 708-202-2707 or 708-202-7000 to schedule an appointment.

Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the SAVE LIVES Act may consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster.

CDC advises that people can get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit. 

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized as a booster shot. FDA and CDC continue to review data to determine whether and when a booster might be recommended for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine(s). Hines VA will plan to offer boosters of these vaccines if authorized and recommended.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage for questions and answers regarding COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule your COVID and/or Flu Vaccine, call 708-202-2707 or 708-202-7000.

 

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Media contacts

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Public Affairs Office

708-202-5627

HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov

