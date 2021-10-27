Hines VA Hospital Now Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

October 27, 2021

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization.

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and CDC recommendation for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

“Hines is offering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations,” said James Doelling, Hospital Director. “Fighting this virus is truly a team effort, and we will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to protect our Veterans, staff and community against COVID-19.”

Veterans who receive care through Hines and are due for a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine will be contacted by Hines VA to schedule an appointment, or they can call 708-202-2707 or 708-202-7000.

Veterans who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA, and persons who received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in VA who don’t have records of their high-risk condition, should contact their Primary Care Provider, or call 708-202-2707 or 708-202-7000 to schedule an appointment.

Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the SAVE LIVES Act may consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster.

CDC advises that people can get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized as a booster shot. FDA and CDC continue to review data to determine whether and when a booster might be recommended for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine(s). Hines VA will plan to offer boosters of these vaccines if authorized and recommended.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage for questions and answers regarding COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule your COVID and/or Flu Vaccine, call 708-202-2707 or 708-202-7000.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.