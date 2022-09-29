Hoffman Estates VA Clinic to offer Saturday flu and COVID vaccinations on Oct. 1

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2022

Hoffman Estates , IL — Hoffman Estates VA Clinic will offer a special Saturday flu vaccination and COVID-19 booster clinic on Oct. 1, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Vaccinations and boosters are open to Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

Flu vaccinations are offered by walk-in. COVID-19 boosters or initial vaccinations are offered by scheduled appointment by calling 708-202-2707. Veterans receiving a COVID-19 vaccine may also receive a flu shot.

Pfizer-Biontech bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available to those at least two months removed from their last vaccination or booster dose, regardless of vaccine type.

"As we enter the holiday season, now is the time to get your flu shot, and COVID-19 booster or initial vaccination," said Genevieve Natividad, the clinic's nurse manager. "Colder weather and holiday celebrations mean we'll spend more time indoors around others. We want to make sure you and your loved ones are protected."

Hoffman Estates VA Clinic continues to offer walk-in flu vaccinations during regular clinic hours, and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters by appointment, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hoffman Estates VA Clinic, also known as Hoffman Estates Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), is one of six community outpatient clinics administered by Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital.

Hines VA and all its outpatient clinics offer walk-in flu vaccinations Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call Hines VA's Flu Vaccination Hotline at 708-202-8358.

Veterans are also encouraged to receive a COVID-19 booster or initial vaccination. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, call 708-202-7243.

Hoffman Estates VA Clinic is located at 4885 Hoffman Boulevard, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192.

To learn more about VA Healthcare, visit VA.gov/health-care.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.