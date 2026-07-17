Seasonal Vaccines - Coming soon
Influenza vaccinations for the 2026/2027 flu season will be available soon to Veterans and ChampVA beneficiaries.
Main Campus
Flu shots will be available at Hines VA Hospital during appointments or as a walk-in to campus clinics Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Bldg. 1, E-105 (Resident PACT Clinic)
- Bldg. 200:
- 3rd floor
- 4th floor (Medical Subspecialty Clinics)
- 10th floor
- 12th floor (Women's Health)
- Bldg. 228, 3 South
A flu clinic will be established in the Building 200 front lobby, open Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.