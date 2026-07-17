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Seasonal Vaccines - Coming soon

Influenza vaccinations for the 2026/2027 flu season will be available soon to Veterans and ChampVA beneficiaries.

Main Campus

Flu shots will be available at Hines VA Hospital during appointments or as a walk-in to campus clinics Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Bldg. 1, E-105 (Resident PACT Clinic)
  • Bldg. 200:
    • 3rd floor
    • 4th floor (Medical Subspecialty Clinics)
    • 10th floor
    • 12th floor (Women's Health)
  • Bldg. 228, 3 South 
     

A flu clinic will be established in the Building 200 front lobby, open Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Locations Walk-In Flu Shots

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