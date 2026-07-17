Main Campus

Flu shots will be available at Hines VA Hospital during appointments or as a walk-in to campus clinics Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bldg. 1, E-105 (Resident PACT Clinic)

Bldg. 200: 3rd floor 4th floor (Medical Subspecialty Clinics) 10th floor 12th floor (Women's Health)

Bldg. 228, 3 South



A flu clinic will be established in the Building 200 front lobby, open Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Locations Walk-In Flu Shots