My VA Health Patient Portal

Do Veterans need a new account for the new portal?

To access My VA Health, you may continue to sign in via myhealth.va.gov[SD1] or VA.gov. However, you must have a Premium My HealtheVet account, Premium DS Logon account or an ID.me account. These are available at no cost to you.

If you do not manage your VA health care online, you have no action to take and can continue to call your provider or visit your doctor in person to receive the services you need.