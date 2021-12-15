POSTDOCTORAL FELLOWSHIP IN CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, in suburban Chicago, is one of the largest and most diversified medical and surgical hospitals in the Department of Veterans Affairs system. Hines is one of the flagship hospitals in the VA health care system, and is located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago, on a 147-acre campus. The hospital is a tertiary referral center with many specialty services, including some that serve a large U.S. regional area. Hines is authorized to operate 471 hospital beds and logged over 631,000 outpatient visits last year. The hospital staff and stu­dents saw approxi­mately 56,000 patients last year. Hines has one of the largest research programs in the VA system, with 553 projects, 159 investigators, and an estimated budget of approximately $20 million (VA and non-VA).

Units And Patient Programs Served By Psychology Service

Ambulatory Care/Primary Care, Blind Rehabili­tation, Community-Based Outpatient Clinics, Community Living Center (Geriatric), Compensation and Pension, Emergency Department, General Medicine and Surgery, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program, Home Based Primary Care, Infectious Disease, Inpatient/Residential Rehabilitation Psychiatry, Managing Overweight/Obesity in Veterans Everywhere Program, Memory Disorders Clinic, Mental Health Clinic (Outpatient Psychiatry), Mental Health Intake Center, Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Mental Health Transplants, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Oak Park Vet Center, Patient Centered Medical Home Program, OEF/OIF Primary Care Psychology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Polytrauma Program, Primary Care Mental Health Integration Program,

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders, Substance Abuse (inpatient and residential), Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic, and Trauma Services Program.

Affiliations

Hines is institutionally affiliated with Loyola University of Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, and also maintains affiliations with the University of Illinois-College of Medicine, Chicago, and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Loyola University Medical Center, which shares a campus with Hines, is one of the largest medical centers in the Chicago area, with 523 licensed beds on a 70-acre campus

Psychology Service Staff

The Psychology Service at Hines VA Hospital is one of several departments in the hospital’s Mental Health Service Line. The Chief of Psychology Service, reports directly to the Mental Health Service Line Manager. Psychology Service is comprised of 54 doctoral-level psychologists, and two program assistants. The broad range of expertise, background and experience represented in the staff at Hines is also reflected in the diversity of their professional assignments throughout the hospital. Most are involved in the training program as clinical supervisors or presenters of didactics. There is a range in experience and theoretical orientation, as well as academic background. Supervisors are actively involved in professional psychology associations and organizations, may be actively engaged in research, program development and evaluation, and/or professional administrative and leadership functions in the hospital that reflect their expertise and that provide modeling experience to interns. Some supervisors hold faculty appointments at universities in the Chicago area and several serve as national trainers within their discipline.

Psychology Training Programs

The Psychology Service at Hines VA has supported a psychology practicum program since 1947 and a Psychology Internship since 1950. Our Internship Program has been formally accredited by APA since 1976. Seven interns are funded within our Internship Program this year.

The Postdoctoral Fellowship Training Program in Health Service Psychology at Hines VA began in 2008. Our fellowship program was first awarded full APA-Accreditation in 2012 and 10 years of full APA re-accreditation in 2019. Our next site visit will be in 2029.

We will be recruiting six fellows for the 2021-2022 training year. The Postdoctoral Fellowship Training Program in Health Service Psychology has five emphasis areas:

Primary Care Mental Health Integration PC/MHI – 1 Fellowship Position

Geropsychology & Integrated Care Psychology– 1 Fellowship Position

LGBTQ+ Health Care – 1 Fellowship Position

Inpatient Medical Psychology – 1 Fellowship Position

Trauma and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder – 1 Fellowship Position

Please refer to our online brochure for a detailed description of our Fellowship Program’s philosophy, training model, programmatic structure, and training opportunities. The 2022-2023 Fellowship year will begin August 29, 2022. The stipend is $ 51,385. Our application deadline is December 30, 2021.

The Psychology Service at Hines VA also maintains a two-year specialty fellowship program in Clinical Neuropsychology. This program has two staggered positions, admitting one new Fellow each year. Our specialty fellowship program in Clinical Neuropsychology was awarded ten years of full APA Accreditation in April 2018. David Kinsinger, Ph.D. ABPP-CN is the training director for this program. All questions regarding the two year specialty fellowship program in Clinical Neuropsychology should be directed to Dr. Kinsinger who can be reached at David.Kinsinger@va.gov. Information about this program can be found at the following website: www.hines.va.gov/about/Neuropsych_Post.asp

For additional information, please feel free to contact our Psychology Training Director Caroline Hawk, Ph.D., at 708.202.2444 or at caroline.hawk@va.gov.

Questions related to the Program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 First Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20002-4242

Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation