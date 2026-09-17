Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology

The mission of the Hines VA Clinical Psychology Fellowship Program is to train psychologists to meet advanced practice competencies in psychology, and function effectively as professional psychologists in a broad range of roles and settings, including health service delivery, research, and education. The program’s five areas of emphasis include:

• Primary Care Mental Health Integration

• Geropsychology & Integrated Care Psychology

• General Mental Health and Special Populations

• Integrated Rehabilitation and Health Psychology

• Trauma and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

Through training across a variety of clinical placements, fellows develop a breadth of skills across the advanced profession-wide competencies, with training goals that are tailored to the specific emphasis area and the goals of each fellow.



The Edward Hines, Jr. Veterans Affairs Hospital, in suburban Chicago, is one of the largest and most diversified medical and surgical hospitals in the Department of Veterans Affairs system and is the largest VA facility in Illinois. Hines is located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago, on a 147-acre campus. The hospital is a tertiary referral center with many specialty services, including some that serve a large U.S. regional area. Hines operates 483 hospital beds and completes more than 850,000 patient visits per year, serving more than 57,000 Veterans. The facility oversees six community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) located in Aurora, Hoffman Estates, Joliet, Kankakee, LaSalle, and Oak Lawn. There are over four thousand employees at Hines who dedicate their time to taking care of our nation’s heroes.