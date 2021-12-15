Psychology Practicum Training
Hines VA Hospital offers extended twelve-month practica in one of five clinical areas: 1. Complex Medical Care, 2. Health/Rehabilitation Psychology (Emphasis on Spinal Cord Injury), 3. Integrated Care/Health Psychology, 4. Neuropsychological Assessment, 5. Trauma Services Program. The practicum at Hines VA Hospital begins in late June and ends in mid-June. Practicum students are expected to complete 700+ hours within this time frame. Furthermore, students are expected to work at least 16 hours per week, with a typical workday beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. although some tracks may require alternate hours. Students will work on one track for the entire year, although exposure to different supervisors is included in some tracks.
The practicum, internship, and postdoctoral fellowship training programs within the Psychology Service at Hines VA are committed to fostering and upholding an inclusive community that welcomes and supports trainees from all social identity groups. We believe a multi-pronged approach to creating an inclusive and supportive environment within our training programs is essential.
Trainees who have completed practica at Hines often go on to competitive internship or advanced practica opportunities.
Specific to each track. Please see program brochure.
We will begin to accept application materials January 3, 2022 and will be due no later than January 21, 2022. We will offer interviews between the dates of January 28th and February 24, 2022. Please note that ALL application materials (Hines VA application, two letters of recommendation, unofficial transcripts, vita, and cover letter) must be received by January 21, 2022. Cover letters and letters of recommendation can be addressed to: Hines Psychology Practicum Committee
Send the following application materials to: Hinespsychologypracticum@va.gov
All materials must be submitted by EMAIL with attachments, subject line: “(your last name) practicum application.” Letters of Recommendation can also be submitted via EMAIL using the same subject line.
A) Completed current Hines VA Hospital Psychology Practicum Training Application.
B) Two letters of recommendation, preferably from doctoral level psychologists, who are familiar with your academic work, practicum
performance, or other pertinent experience. One of these letters may also be from your Director of Clinical Training if this individual is familiar with your clinical work. Letters of recommendation should be submitted via email to Hinespsychologypracticum@va.gov
C) Graduate transcripts for second, third, and fourth year students. Undergraduate and Graduate transcripts for first year students. Unofficial transcripts are acceptable.
D) Current Curriculum Vitae - please include the following:
- education
- practicum experience
- relevant prior job experience
- publications and presentations
- honors and awards
- professional affiliations
E) Cover Letter
APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED by email to Hinespsychologypracticum@va.gov (subject line: (your last name) practicum application, IN FULL, BY January 21, 2022
Thank you again for considering training at the Hines VA Hospital. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions or for any additional information.
For any questions, please contact Drs. Rene Pichler-Mowry or Meyers:
Rene Pichler-Mowry, Ph.D., HSPP Katherine Meyers, Ph.D.
Practicum Co-Coordinator Practicum Co-Coordinator
Email: Rene.Pichler-Mowry@va.gov Email: Katherine.Meyers@va.gov