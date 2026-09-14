Psychology Practicum Training

Supervisors:

Lauren Anker, Psy.D.

Divya Bhagavatula, Psy.D.

Sarah Decosmo, Psy.D.

Daniel Goldstein, Ph.D.

Cassandra Mikrut, Ph.D. (cassandra.mikrut@va.gov)

Annette Wilson, Ph.D.



This practicum is 2 full days per week for 12 months and Wednesday is a required day.

This practicum offers combined training in Primary Care Behavioral Health and Health Psychology.



Integrated Care trainees will work as a member of a nationally recognized interdisciplinary PCBH program. The PCBH team provides co-located, integrated care services in primary care, including the women’s health clinic. Psychology provides same-day, open-access mental health and behavioral medicine services via consultation with medical providers. In addition, the Integrated Care trainee will also work with Veterans through our behavioral sleep medicine programming as well as with Veterans experiencing mental health or behavioral health concerns secondary to a cancer diagnosis, through Oncology. These clinics see Veterans on an outpatient and inpatient basis, same-day or through scheduled visits.

The Integrated Care track emphasizes targeted evaluation and brief treatment for patients with broad-ranging clinical presentations such as anxiety and mood spectrum disorders, PTSD, substance misuse, chronic illness, insomnia, chronic pain, adjustment disorders, health promotion/disease prevention, end-of-life care, and somatic concerns. Integrated Care trainees can expect to learn skills to regularly consult with other members of the care team, conduct targeted mental health functional assessments, and provide evidence-based, targeted interventions. Typically, Integrated Care trainees will be co-located in one of our Primary Care clinics 1 day weekly, carry a small caseload of PCBH and specialty health patients, and engage in supervision and didactic opportunities throughout the rest of their training week.

Our group programming opportunities are offered throughout the training year. Behavioral and mental health group treatments follow empirically based treatment protocols (e.g., CBT-Chronic Pain; Coping Courageously, an abbreviated version of the Unified Protocol) and are tailored for mild to moderate emotional concerns, adjustment to illness, and management of emotional difficulties secondary to medical problems. Some of our other current group offerings consist of Coping with Cancer, and pain and sleep classes, as well as minority-based stress-related group offerings.

We typically accept two trainees per year. Both trainees will be exposed to primary care psychology competencies with a focus on time-limited and population-focused evidence-based practice, which are emphasized in both primary care and health psychology fields. Formal didactic opportunities are available including monthly integrated-care grand rounds and invitations to several certified continuing education events that take place on campus and through Loyola University Medical Center. This practicum experience primarily focuses on treatment but will also include regular completion of brief functional assessments. There may be opportunities for involvement in scholarly, research-related activities as well. Trainees also often benefit from peer supervision at the internship or fellowship level as they navigate future training opportunities such as internship. Trainees who have completed our program often go on to competitive health-related or general mental health-related internship programs.

Trainees in the Integrated Care/Health Psychology practicum will gain experience in the following skills and activities:

1. The primary responsibility of the practicum student will be to develop and/or increase competence in providing clinical services to patients who are coping with mild to moderate mental health difficulties and/or acute or chronic medical conditions. These training opportunities will prepare one to work in a variety of integrated medical settings. More specifically, trainees will develop skills in:

a. Conducting diagnostic interviews aimed at assessing the full spectrum of problems/difficulties that may impact one’s physical and behavioral health including mood and anxiety disorders, difficulties with adjustment to illness, compliance issues, risk assessment, cognitive status, social support, substance use/abuse, chronic pain, sleep problems, end of life issues, and other subclinical symptoms.

b. Conducting individual and group psychotherapeutic interventions aimed at symptom reduction and increased adherence to medical recommendations.

c. Developing and carrying out evidenced-based mental health and behavioral medicine treatment plans.

d. Developing skills in serving as a consultant-liaison to the interdisciplinary treatment team.

e. Deepening one’s understanding of the complex interrelationship between psychological and physical well-being.

f. Developing skills in managing time and resources in a manner that is respectful of the fast-paced medical environment.

g. Developing psychotherapy skills that are respectful of a short-term,

solution-focused and evidenced-based practice model with a focus on functional outcomes as well as health promotion/disease prevention.

h. Increased awareness of military and Veteran culture as well as more broadly defined cultural competency.



Telework:

During the 2026-2027 training year thus far, externs in the Integrated Care track are on campus one day per week with the option to telework the other day. They complete all necessary training for conducting virtual care to our Veterans. The externs are fully trained in how to contact their supervisors in the event of a high-risk situation.