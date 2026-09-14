Psychology Practicum Training
Hines VA Hospital offers extended twelve-month practica in one of eight clinical areas:
Track 1. Complex Medical Care (Formerly TBI/Polytrauma)
Track 2: Geropsychology
Track 3. Health/Rehabilitation Psychology (Emphasis on Spinal Cord Injury)
Track 4. Integrated Care / Health Psychology
Track 5. Mental Health Clinic
Track 6. Neuropsychological Assessment
Track 7. Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Center
Track 8. Trauma Services Program
Program Overview
Hines VA Hospital offers extended twelve-month practica in one of eight clinical areas:
- Complex Medical Care
- Geropsychology
- Health/Rehabilitation Psychology (Emphasis on Spinal Cord Injury)
- Integrated Care / Health Psychology
- Mental Health Clinic
- Neuropsychological Assessment
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Center
- Trauma Services Program
The practicum year starts on July 13, 2027, with the collection of your laptop, badge, and other necessary steps needed to begin work with the VA. This is followed by a two-day orientation on July 14 & July 15, 2027. These three dates are mandatory and cannot be rescheduled. The practicum is 12 months in length, concluding around July 7, 2028. Practicum students are expected to complete 700+ hours within this time frame. Furthermore, students are expected to work at least 16 hours per week across two days, with a typical workday beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. although some tracks may require alternate hours. Students will work on one track for the entire year, although exposure to different supervisors is included in some tracks.
Program Outcome
Trainees who have completed practica at Hines often go on to competitive internship or advanced practica opportunities.
Mission, Goals and Curriculum
Specific to each track. Please see program brochure and track listing for more information.
Track 1: Complex Medical Care (Formerly TBI/Polytrauma)
Supervisors:
- Jonathan Hessinger, Ph.D.
- Rene Pichler-Mowry, Ph.D., HSPP (Rene.Pichler-Mowry@va.gov)
Trainees will conduct mental health therapy and some brief assessment with Veterans being followed by the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital's Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)/Polytrauma Team. This track is designed for an advanced practicum trainee and/or a trainee who has a strong background in psychotherapy and medical rehabilitation. Due to working with the TBI population, trainees with an interest in neuropsychology have also been a good fit for this track. This is a 12-month 2 days per week track with Wednesdays being a mandatory day with hours 7:00am to 3:30pm.
The TBI/Polytrauma Team is an interdisciplinary team from the following disciplines: amputation specialists/prosthetists, blind rehabilitation, chaplaincy, neuropsychology, nursing, nurse educators, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physical medicine and rehabilitation, psychiatry, psychology, recreation therapy, social work, speech and language pathology, and vocational rehabilitation. As part of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) /Polytrauma Psychology clinic, trainees will learn how to work as part of an interdisciplinary team dedicated to evaluating and treating individuals who have sustained multiple, and/or possibly life threatening combat related injuries including TBI, soft tissue damage, auditory and visual impairments, amputations, along with comorbid emotional and psychological difficulties (i.e., depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder [PTSD], adjustment reactions to civilian life post-deployment, substance use disorders). Therefore, a primary focus of the track includes the treatment of co-occurring mental health problems and medical rehabilitation. In addition, Veterans may present for help with adjustment to medical conditions, such as traumatic brain injury, amputation, spinal cord injury, sleep issues, and chronic pain. Treatment may be brief or long-term depending on the Veteran's presenting concerns, needs, goals, and progress in therapy.
Polytrauma and TBI Veterans are a diverse population from multiple war conflicts. The TBI/Polytrauma clinic may also serve a number of active-duty service members (most of whom are currently in the reserves). Most of the Veterans seen within this track have mild TBI co-occurring diagnoses.
While on this track, trainees will regularly assess symptoms (e.g., depression, post-traumatic stress), risk, and provide individual psychotherapy services to Veterans, couples, and families, with the opportunity to integrate assessment data (e.g., personality tests, brief cognitive screens, information from neuropsychological and/or TBI evaluations) to guide their clinical decisions. Occasional opportunities to conduct group work are also available. Trainees will learn various manualized treatments such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and will also have the opportunity to use therapy modalities such as Acceptance & Commitment Therapy (ACT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and/or chronic pain. Trainees also participate in the administration of the clinic, conduct psychological assessments (e.g., the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale [CAPS]). Additionally, trainees in the TBI/Polytrauma Psychology clinic provide education and consultation regarding mental health issues to the TBI/Polytrauma staff, Veterans, and Veterans' family members. The members of the TBI/Polytrauma Psychology clinic also participate in interdisciplinary collaboration with TBI/Polytrauma treatment team members. Trainees are required to attend and participate in TBI/Polytrauma staffing and administrative meetings.
Staff in the TBI/Polytrauma Psychology clinic includes licensed clinical psychologists (Drs. Rene Pichler-Mowry & Jonathan Hessinger) as well as trainees at various levels of training (i.e., predoctoral interns, and predoctoral trainees). Psychology trainees will receive at least one hour per week of individual supervision from Dr. Pichler-Mowry or Dr. Hessinger. In addition to clinical supervision, trainees receive education about clinical topics in the following formats: TBI/Polytrauma Psychology (as scheduled) and Medical Rehabilitation Psychology (monthly) didactics (i.e., psychological assessment and intervention for chronic pain, Prolonged Exposure [PE], professional development, etc.), Polytrauma Grand Rounds, Social Work in-service meetings, and Loyola University Medical Center Grand Rounds.
Psychology trainees will spend two days per week (16 hours/week) in the TBI/Polytrauma Psychology clinic, which is an outpatient clinic designed to serve the mental health needs of Polytrauma and TBI Veterans.
Primary Goals:
Trainees in the TBI/Polytrauma Psychology track will gain experience in the following skills and activities:
1. Increased exposure to various clinical phenomena, including TBI, PTSD, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, chronic pain, sleep difficulties, substance use disorders, physical injuries, risk factors (e.g., suicide, homicide, etc.) and other presenting problems.
2. Learn to administer and interpret various assessment instruments relevant to the common presenting problems of this population, including: The Clinician Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5), PTSD Checklist (PCL), and Beck Depression Inventory-II (BDI-2).
3. Utilize supervision to help conceptualize presenting problems and select appropriate treatment goals and intervention strategies.
4. Learn how to flexibly apply empirically based intervention modalities, including: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Behavioral Activation, Pain Management, and supportive therapy.
5. Learn to write succinct, clinically relevant notes.
6. Exposure to a consultant model of interacting with other disciplines.
7. Become comfortable and familiar with consultation within an interdisciplinary treatment team.
Track 2: Geropsychology
Supervisors:
- Kyle Page, Ph.D., ABPP
- Anne Day, Ph.D. (Anne.Day2@va.gov)
- Catalina Vechiu, Ph.D.
- Julie Horn, Ph.D.
- Rosana Vazquez-Alcaraz, Psy.D.
Practicum trainees working on the Geropsychology Track will have the option of working in one of three programs for the duration of the year – Home Based Primary Care, Palliative Care, or in our Community Living Center, a 100-bed inpatient rehab and long-term care facility on the Hines campus. This track is designed for a practicum student at any level who is interested in working with older adults and their families. This is a 12-month 2 days per week track, with hours 7:30am – 4 pm. In each possible clinic, trainees will have the opportunity to engage in both therapy and assessment (with the exact balance being determined by your personal interest, training needs, and flow of referrals). Every practicum student will have the opportunity to shadow at least once on the other geriatric rotations listed below, for exposure to those settings/patient populations.
Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) is a large interdisciplinary team that works together to provide primary care to older, chronically, comorbidly ill Veterans. Care is provided in Veterans’ homes in the community. Practicum students will ALWAYS be with a staff member during home visits, and safety is a top priority. Examples of the types of referrals a Psychologist in HBPC might get include: a Veteran who is having difficulty coping with aging, chronic illness, or functional decline; a Veteran with a specialty mental health concern (e.g., PTSD, SMI, depression); caregiver support for the spouse of a Veteran who is cognitively impaired. We see a broad range of behavioral medicine and clinical psychology issues and work closely with Geriatric Psychiatry to meet the Veteran’s needs. Treatment may be brief or long-term depending on the Veteran's presenting concerns, needs, goals, and progress in therapy. One of the HBPC supervisors is based out of the Joliet CBOC (Dr. Vazquez-Alcaraz), allowing for the practicum student to get experience with a rural Veteran population. This is an outpatient clinic.
Palliative Care is a specialty of medicine for seriously ill patients who are helped by the team in two ways: (1) symptom management (e.g., nausea, shortness of breath) and (2) discussions of a Veteran’s goals of care, which include finding out what medical interventions Veterans do and do not want as they approach end of life. Most of our Palliative Care patients are Veterans with cancer, although we also serve patients with end-stage lung disease, end-stage renal disease, advanced heart disease, dementia, and other life-limiting illnesses. Psychology within Palliative Care is often consulted to help patients cope with serious illness, discuss end-of-life issues, support the caregivers and family members of patients who are seriously ill, and help the medical team with complex goals of care discussions. A trainee in this program will be addressing issues of mortality, death, and dying, topics that will be openly discussed and processed in supervision. Assessment in this clinic is slightly more limited than in the other two geriatric clinics. Trainees in this rotation have patients through our outpatient clinic and see inpatient consults.
The Community Living Center (CLC) is a 100-bed long-term care facility that provides short-term acute rehab, long-term care, respite, and hospice care. Trainees in this facility will work with Dr. Kyle Page, who is board-certified in Geropsychology, and whose expertise is in geriatric assessment and decisional capacity. Trainees will have the opportunity to provide evidence-based psychotherapies for older adults, engage in comprehensive neurocognitive testing, and engage in assessment of various decisional capacities (e.g., capacity for medical decision-making, capacity for independent living). A trainee in the CLC will work closely with Geriatric Medicine, Social Work, Pharmacy, Dietary, Physical Therapy, and Nursing. This is an inpatient program.
Additionally, trainees in the Geropsychology Track will provide education and consultation regarding mental health issues to the staff within their programs, Veterans, and Veterans' family members. Trainees are required to attend and participate in staffing and administrative meetings.
Staff in the Geropsychology Track includes licensed clinical psychologists (Drs. Kyle Page, Anne Day, Julie Horn, and Catalina Vechiu) as well as trainees at various levels of training (i.e., predoctoral interns, and a Geropsychology Fellow). Psychology trainees will receive at least one hour per week of individual supervision from their supervisor. In addition to clinical supervision, trainees receive education about clinical topics in the following formats: Geri Squad (a weekly meeting of Geriatric MH staff); Integrated Care Grand Rounds (monthly) didactics (i.e., psychological assessment and intervention for chronic pain, Prolonged Exposure [PE], professional development, etc.); Geriatric Seminar (weekly) and Loyola University Medical Center Grand Rounds.
Primary Goals:
Trainees in the Geropsychology track will gain experience in the following skills and activities:
1. Increased exposure to various clinical phenomena, including management of the following conditions in older adults: mood disorders, anxiety disorders, chronic pain, sleep difficulties, substance use disorders, cognitive disorders; care for caregivers.
2. Increased exposure to geriatric medicine and various skills associated with working with patients in an inpatient, medical setting.
3. Utilize supervision to help conceptualize presenting problems and select appropriate treatment goals and intervention strategies.
4. Learn how to flexibly apply empirically based intervention modalities, including: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Behavioral Activation, Pain Management, and supportive therapy.
5. Learn to write succinct, clinically relevant notes.
6. Exposure to a consultant model of interacting with other disciplines and become comfortable and familiar with consultation within an interdisciplinary treatment team.
Track 3: Health/Rehabilitation Psychology: Emphasis In Spinal Cord Injury
Supervisors:
- Michael Niznikiewicz, Ph.D. (Michael.Niznikiewicz@va.gov)
- Ashley Head, Psy.D.
- Daniel Weber, Pys.D.
This practicum is 2 full days per week for 12 months.
Hines SCI Service (SCIS) is a regional center that provides acute rehabilitation, medical and sustaining care, long-term residential care, home care, and outpatient care to Veterans with a spinal cord injury or patients receiving care in our MS clinic. The Veteran population tends to be bimodal in age with younger Veterans acquiring traumatic injuries due to accidents, etc. and older Veterans acquiring SCI due to progressive disease or injuries related to falls, etc. The hospital-based SCIS consists of two 29-bed acute care units with 8 of those beds committed to acutely injured individuals undergoing intensive rehabilitation. The Residential Care Facility (RCF) houses 30 Veterans with spinal cord injuries and provides long-term residential care. Finally, SCI outpatients are seen for follow-up while they are in the acute hospital setting, on an outpatient basis, either in person or via telehealth. The SCIS is an interdisciplinary program focusing on medical as well as psychosocial functioning throughout the patient’s inpatient and outpatient care. Veterans present with a variety of spinal cord problems (both traumatic and non-traumatic) as well as psychological problems, which may or may not be related to their spinal cord impairment. Veterans may present with medical complications associated with their spinal cord injury, acute/chronic medical conditions that require hospitalization, or sub-acute rehabilitation. Approximately 30% have some diagnosable psychological problems; most typically present with affective disorders, cognitive impairment, and/or substance abuse. The treatment team consists of medicine, occupational therapy, physical therapy, kinesiotherapy, speech language pathology, social work, nutrition, educational therapy, recreational therapy, vocational rehabilitation, nursing, psychology, chaplain, and other specialties. The trainee will work as a member of an interdisciplinary team alongside these various disciplines. Moreover, trainees on this track will participate in weekly interdisciplinary discharge rounds and have an option to attend weekly interdisciplinary rehab meetings (depending on the trainee’s schedule). The trainee will be exposed to consultation, assessment, and individual therapy. The trainee will also gain experience working on both RCF and the two acute care units. Six months of the rotation will be spent in each of the two settings.
Trainees in the Spinal Cord Injury Service practicum will gain experience in the following skills and activities:
1. Conducting psychosocial screenings of individuals with SCI and related disorders to assess clinical needs.
2. Evaluation and provision of flexibly adapted evidenced-based treatment for individuals on the inpatient, outpatient and rehabilitation units. Clinical services including follow-up counseling, team consultation, and triage to specialty services (i.e., Psychiatry, Mental Health, Speech Pathology, etc.).
3. Development of professional skills relevant to working collaboratively with medical providers and interdisciplinary professionals.
4. Development of skills in assessment and treatment of various levels of psychopathology, ranging from adjustment to injury to severe psychopathology.
5. Development of skills in health and rehabilitation psychology.
6. Participation in weekly interdisciplinary team meetings, as well as reading current and relevant research related to the field and relevant treatment techniques.
Track 4: Integrated Care / Health Psychology
Supervisors:
- Lauren Anker, Psy.D.
- Divya Bhagavatula, Psy.D.
- Sarah Decosmo, Psy.D.
- Daniel Goldstein, Ph.D.
- Cassandra Mikrut, Ph.D. (cassandra.mikrut@va.gov)
- Annette Wilson, Ph.D.
This practicum is 2 full days per week for 12 months and Wednesday is a required day.
This practicum offers combined training in Primary Care Behavioral Health and Health Psychology.
Integrated Care trainees will work as a member of a nationally recognized interdisciplinary PCBH program. The PCBH team provides co-located, integrated care services in primary care, including the women’s health clinic. Psychology provides same-day, open-access mental health and behavioral medicine services via consultation with medical providers. In addition, the Integrated Care trainee will also work with Veterans through our behavioral sleep medicine programming as well as with Veterans experiencing mental health or behavioral health concerns secondary to a cancer diagnosis, through Oncology. These clinics see Veterans on an outpatient and inpatient basis, same-day or through scheduled visits.
The Integrated Care track emphasizes targeted evaluation and brief treatment for patients with broad-ranging clinical presentations such as anxiety and mood spectrum disorders, PTSD, substance misuse, chronic illness, insomnia, chronic pain, adjustment disorders, health promotion/disease prevention, end-of-life care, and somatic concerns. Integrated Care trainees can expect to learn skills to regularly consult with other members of the care team, conduct targeted mental health functional assessments, and provide evidence-based, targeted interventions. Typically, Integrated Care trainees will be co-located in one of our Primary Care clinics 1 day weekly, carry a small caseload of PCBH and specialty health patients, and engage in supervision and didactic opportunities throughout the rest of their training week.
Our group programming opportunities are offered throughout the training year. Behavioral and mental health group treatments follow empirically based treatment protocols (e.g., CBT-Chronic Pain; Coping Courageously, an abbreviated version of the Unified Protocol) and are tailored for mild to moderate emotional concerns, adjustment to illness, and management of emotional difficulties secondary to medical problems. Some of our other current group offerings consist of Coping with Cancer, and pain and sleep classes, as well as minority-based stress-related group offerings.
We typically accept two trainees per year. Both trainees will be exposed to primary care psychology competencies with a focus on time-limited and population-focused evidence-based practice, which are emphasized in both primary care and health psychology fields. Formal didactic opportunities are available including monthly integrated-care grand rounds and invitations to several certified continuing education events that take place on campus and through Loyola University Medical Center. This practicum experience primarily focuses on treatment but will also include regular completion of brief functional assessments. There may be opportunities for involvement in scholarly, research-related activities as well. Trainees also often benefit from peer supervision at the internship or fellowship level as they navigate future training opportunities such as internship. Trainees who have completed our program often go on to competitive health-related or general mental health-related internship programs.
Trainees in the Integrated Care/Health Psychology practicum will gain experience in the following skills and activities:
1. The primary responsibility of the practicum student will be to develop and/or increase competence in providing clinical services to patients who are coping with mild to moderate mental health difficulties and/or acute or chronic medical conditions. These training opportunities will prepare one to work in a variety of integrated medical settings. More specifically, trainees will develop skills in:
a. Conducting diagnostic interviews aimed at assessing the full spectrum of problems/difficulties that may impact one’s physical and behavioral health including mood and anxiety disorders, difficulties with adjustment to illness, compliance issues, risk assessment, cognitive status, social support, substance use/abuse, chronic pain, sleep problems, end of life issues, and other subclinical symptoms.
b. Conducting individual and group psychotherapeutic interventions aimed at symptom reduction and increased adherence to medical recommendations.
c. Developing and carrying out evidenced-based mental health and behavioral medicine treatment plans.
d. Developing skills in serving as a consultant-liaison to the interdisciplinary treatment team.
e. Deepening one’s understanding of the complex interrelationship between psychological and physical well-being.
f. Developing skills in managing time and resources in a manner that is respectful of the fast-paced medical environment.
g. Developing psychotherapy skills that are respectful of a short-term,
solution-focused and evidenced-based practice model with a focus on functional outcomes as well as health promotion/disease prevention.
h. Increased awareness of military and Veteran culture as well as more broadly defined cultural competency.
Telework:
During the 2026-2027 training year thus far, externs in the Integrated Care track are on campus one day per week with the option to telework the other day. They complete all necessary training for conducting virtual care to our Veterans. The externs are fully trained in how to contact their supervisors in the event of a high-risk situation.
Track 5: Mental Health Clinic
Supervisor:
Thomas E. Martin, Psy.D. (Thomas.E.Martin@va.gov)
The Mental Health Clinic contains a multi-disciplinary team of psychologists, nurses, social workers, and psychiatrists serving a socio-economically and ethnically diverse population of psychiatric outpatient veterans. The extern will have the opportunity to work with veterans experiencing a wide range of problems including anxiety disorders, mood disorders, adjustment disorders (including adjustment to a variety of medical problems and employment/retirement issues), anger, personality disorders, habit control issues, relationship difficulties, and severe mental illness.
The psychotherapy provided on this rotation is typically conducted in an individual modality; however, group, family and couples therapy opportunities may also be available. The primary emphasis of this rotation will draw from cognitive and behavioral approaches to case conceptualization, intervention, and treatment planning. However, the extern’s own interests and theoretical orientation may be incorporated within the context of appropriate patient needs.
While on this rotation, trainees will routinely assess symptoms, risk, and provide individual psychotherapy services, with the opportunity to integrate assessment data as needed. Externs will also gain exposure to a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches, including Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), and Seeking Safety.
Opportunities to become involved in didactics may also be available, depending on the day of the week the student is available. This rotation will be for 2 full days per week (16 hours total), and will commence in early July and be completed at the end of June.
Externs are expected to attend weekly scheduled supervision meetings; unscheduled supervision will be provided as clinically needed. Supervision is conducted from an integrative perspective; however, tends to be cognitive-behavioral in nature.
PRIMARY GOALS: Trainees in the Mental Health Clinic rotation will obtain experience with a variety of skills and activities:
1. Increased exposure to various clinical phenomena, including PTSD, mood disorders, chronic pain, anxiety disorders, sleep difficulties, medical disorders, as well as individuals who are at high risk for suicide and/or homicide.
2. Experience administering and interpreting a variety of assessment instruments.
3. Implementation of evidence-based practices, as well as learning how to flexibly apply the following treatment approaches: Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for a variety of disorders, including depression, chronic pain, and anxiety disorders, Motivational Interviewing (MI), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Behavioral Activation, and supportive therapy.
4. Trainees will become better adept at case conceptualization of a variety of cases, while selecting appropriate treatment goals and intervention strategies.
5. Become more comfortable with consulting with other interdisciplinary team members.
6. Identify and make appropriate referrals to programs both within and outside of the VA system.
7. Learn how to write succinct, and clinically-relevant notes as well as become more knowledgeable regarding the research literature on a variety of clinical disorders and treatment techniques.
Track 6: Neuropsychological Assessment
Supervisors:
- Amanda Urban, Ph.D., ABPP
- Patrick Riordan, Ph.D., ABPP
- Monica Stika, Ph.D., ABPP (monica.stika@va.gov)
- David Kinsinger, Ph.D., ABPP
- Rachel Hughes, Ph.D.
On this track, trainees will rotate across supervisors and may spend a portion of the year working with a Neuropsychology Post-Doctoral Fellow. This track is designed for an advanced trainee and/or a trainee who has a strong interest in Neuropsychology.
The trainee will become familiar with the flexible-battery approach to neuropsychological assessment. This method emphasizes qualitative and quantitative data within the framework of a battery of tests which are designed to answer specific consultation questions. Trainees will receive training and experience in the provision of assessment and consultation services to medically based patient populations, as well as a psychiatric population. Neuropsychological services are predominantly provided in outpatient settings, but some inpatient assessment opportunities may be available as well. Referral sources include, but are not limited to, Neurology, Psychiatry, General Medicine, Geriatrics, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation / Polytrauma, Neurosurgery, and Psychology. Consultations are utilized by a variety of medical disciplines, including physicians, psychologists, social workers, rehabilitation specialists, and nurses for diagnostic purposes, dementia workups, future care planning, rehabilitation, and/or determination of decision-making capacity. Trainees will also become familiar with neuroimaging and lab results relevant to neurocognitive conditions. Trainees can expect to develop proficiency regarding clinical interviewing, test selection/administration/scoring, test interpretation, and report writing. Family contact is frequent, particularly with outpatients, and education/supportive services are common. The trainee will be exposed to a wide variety of neurocognitive disorders, including but not limited to: dementias, strokes and vascular disease, traumatic brain injury/polytrauma, toxic/metabolic disorders, aphasias, amnestic syndromes, and psychiatric presentations. Most of the patients will be older adults or younger Veterans in their 20’s and 30’s, but ages may range from 18 to 95. Patients come from a variety of socioeconomic, racial, and ethnic backgrounds. It is a prerequisite that students have some background in neuropsychology.
Trainees in the Neuropsychology practicum will gain experience in the following skills and activities:
1. Increased familiarity with the process-oriented/flexible-battery approach to Neuropsychology
2. Exposure to a consultant model of interacting with other disciplines
3. Exposure to and basic understanding of neuroanatomy
4. Increased familiarity with a variety of neurocognitive disorders, including but not limited to dementias, strokes and vascular disease, traumatic brain injury/polytrauma, toxic/metabolic disorders, aphasias, amnestic syndromes, and psychiatric diagnoses
5. An in-depth understanding of cortical and subcortical dementias
6. An in-depth understanding of traumatic brain injury
7. Trainees will progress toward establishing their professional identity as psychologists.
Track 7: Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
Supervisors:
- Alex Curland, Ph.D., ABPP (Robert.Curland@va.gov)
- Patty Cano, Ph.D. (Patricia.Cano@va.gov)
- Amanda Lyskawa, Ph.D. (Amanda.Lyskawa@va.gov)
This track is designed for a trainee who has a strong interest or background in serious mental illness (SMI). They will gain experience learning how to adapt interventions for Veterans experiencing SMI from a recovery-oriented lens. The PRRC is committed to promoting mental health recovery based on the individual’s strengths and self-defined values, interests, and goals for wellness in various aspects of life. Our purpose is to inspire and assist individuals with serious mental illness in obtaining the skills and supports necessary for fulfilling personally meaningful roles in life. We emphasize community integration, and individuals participating in community activities of interest to them.
Trainees will spend two full days (16 hours total) per week in the PRRC track. The PRRC is an outpatient, transitional learning center designed to support the recovery and community integration of Veterans living with SMI (e.g., Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, non-organic psychoses, Bipolar Disorder, severe Major Depressive Disorder, and severe Posttraumatic Stress Disorder) and significant functional impairment related to their psychiatric condition. Services available through the PRRC reflect the general principles that everyone has the capacity for growth, and recovery from mental illness is possible. The PRRC offers evidence-based programming, delivered primarily in classroom format, aimed at teaching the requisite skills for realizing Veterans' self-chosen goals in various domains of life. The trainee will work alongside an interdisciplinary PRRC staff from the fields of Psychology, Social Work, and Peer Support, who collaborate closely with other providers in Psychiatry, Nursing, Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM), Vocational Rehabilitation (Voc Rehab), and other healthcare areas, to create a unified treatment team approach to recovery. Additionally, the PRRC provides training experiences to interns in the Psychology pre-doctoral and Social Work master’s programs who also function as integral members of the PRRC team.
The PRRC population consists of a diverse group of Veterans of various service eras, ranging in age from early 20s to early 90s, although predominantly male between 61-70 years of age. Besides having a primary SMI diagnosis, individuals referred to the program present with a wide range of co-morbid medical and psychiatric issues, including chronic passive and/or active suicidal ideation, past suicide attempts and inpatient psychiatric hospitalizations, substance use disorders, and military/non-military trauma histories. Common psychosocial challenges found among this population are long-standing employment problems, unstable housing, limited social support, emotional and relationship difficulties, poor coping, and non-adherence to treatment.
While on the PRRC track, the trainee will become familiar with the various rehabilitation and recovery resources available to participants in the program via education, skills training, Peer Support, community linkage, and the coordination of services with other VA providers. The trainee can expect to be involved in all aspects of the PRRC enrollment process, following a referral from the initial contact and program introduction to the intake assessment and completion of symptom/baseline measurement. The trainee will carry a small caseload of 2-4 Veterans and have the opportunity to assist PRRC participants with individualized recovery planning and treatment for their identification and attainment of goals related to improved socialization, understanding and coping with symptoms, wellness management, support utilization, work/school functioning, independent living, and community involvement. Additionally, the trainee will gain exposure to psychoeducational and skills-based classes in the PRRC, such as evidenced-based classes for SMI and other classes that increase confidence using technology or improve self-esteem. Trainees have the opportunity to develop their own classes, if interested. There may also be opportunities for trainees to participate in community outings such as trips to local zoos, aquarium, nature walks, and others. As Inpatient Psychiatry is a major PRRC referral source, the trainee may be able to participate in “warm handoffs” by providing education on PRRC services to Veterans on the inpatient unit and facilitate/co-facilitate one to two weekly bridge groups. Services are provided in-person, and via video. Tuesdays are a mandatory day for trainees.
Additional information about the PRRC can be found at:
Psychosocial Rehabilitation And Recovery Center | VA Hines Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Primary Goals:
Trainees in the PRRC track will gain experience and skills in the following areas:
1. The mental health recovery model, basic recovery components, along with core principles and values of psychosocial rehabilitation and community integration.
2. SMI diagnoses and various co-occurring conditions and psychosocial
issues.
3. Diagnostic interviewing, symptom assessment, and individualized
recovery planning with an outpatient SMI population in a VA setting.
4. Evidence-based programming for SMI, such as Social Skills Training
(SST), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Psychosis (CBTp), and Illness Management and Recovery (IMR).
5. Program education to potential referrals in inpatient and outpatient mental
health settings for facilitating engagement and reducing barriers to treatment.
6. Consultation with an interprofessional team of providers.
7. Involvement in local and national PRRC program evaluation efforts and treatment outcome measurement.
8. Novel Therapeutic Interventions: If of interest, interns will have the opportunity to participate in the therapeutically-applied tabletop gaming group, Roll for Recovery, which uses Dungeons & Dragons to promote social skill attainment, problem-solving, teamwork, and frustration tolerance. Interns will learn how to apply EBPs in a novel format, complete program evaluation/quality improvement of this intervention, and involvement in a national therapeutic gaming committee.
Track 8: Trauma Services Program
Supervisors :
- Jonathan Beyer, Ph.D. (Jonathan.Beyer2@va.gov)
- Angelique Chen, Psy.D. (Angelique.Chen@va.gov)
- Grace Cho, Psy.D. (Grace.Cho2@va.gov)
- Emily Jeffries, Ph.D. (Emily.Jeffries@va.gov)
- Jayna Harthan, Psy.D. (Jayna.Harthan@va.gov)
- Kurt Noblett, Ph.D. (Kurtis.Noblett@va.gov)
- Sulani Perera, Ph.D. (Nelupa.Perera@va.gov)
- Kathryn Smagur, Ph.D. (Kathryn.Smagur@va.gov)
- Annie Tang, Ph.D. (Annie.Tang@va.gov)
- Dana Weber, Ph.D. (Dana.Weber@va.gov)
The Trauma Services Program (TSP) provides specialized training in the assessment and treatment of PTSD and other trauma-related conditions for Veterans who have experienced trauma and manifest trauma-related symptoms and/or problems with functioning. The Trauma Services Program (TSP) offers specialty, evidence-based, and culturally responsive treatment for Veterans who have experienced trauma and its sequelae. We follow the recovery model, which emphasizes values assessment, systems and family issues, and patient choice through a shared decision-making approach. Veterans may have experienced all types of trauma, including but not limited to combat, sexual assault (MST, adult sexual assault, or child sexual assault), physical assault, and motor vehicle accident. They may also have such comorbidities as Major Depression and substance use disorders. TSP patients include both men and women, representing all eras of service (e.g., Vietnam, Desert Storm, OEF/OIF/OND).
The Externship year is structured to provide comprehensive training in the cognitive-behavioral theory of PTSD, and in the assessment and treatment of PTSD and trauma-related sequelae using evidence-based therapies. In terms of assessment, Externs will be trained in the use of the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS) and such self-report measures as the PTSD Checklist (PCL-5), Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), Drugs of Abuse and Medication Misuse (DAMM), Insomnia Severity Index (ISI), and the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) both for diagnosis and treatment planning. Externs will also learn to provide evidence-based individual trauma-focused treatments, including Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE) and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT). Externs will receive one hour per week individual supervision, along with monthly group supervision.
Externs in the Trauma Services Program practicum can expect to be an integral part of the team. The program also works in close connection with the Mental Health clinic, as well as with the rest of the Mental Health Service Line. All staff and trainees (Externs, Interns, and Fellow) regularly attend team meetings, consultations, and group supervision. Note: Thursday is a mandatory day for all TSP trainees, as that is when we have our team meeting, during which cases are presented & assigned and relevant administrative information is disseminated. In addition, all staff and trainees typically attend Consultation on most Thursdays, which focuses on the implementation of evidence-based practice through case presentation and discussion, as well as the exploration of relevant research literature. Externs will learn by engaging in tasks that increase in intensity, complexity, and difficulty over time, and by observing and interacting with other psychologists. It is expected that Externs will engage in clinical work that is grounded in theory and research and shaped by reflection on its every aspect.
***Please note this is an advanced therapy practicum training experience and is for applicants who have already had, or are currently completing, a therapy practicum.
In sum, Externs participating in the Trauma Services Program will gain experience in the following skills and activities:
1. Develop accurate assessment, diagnostic, and treatment planning skills based on objective assessment and interview.
• Develop the ability to select and administer appropriate assessment measures (e.g., CAPS, PCL, etc.) specific to the patient’s needs.
• Develop the ability to review patient records and integrate information from diagnostic interview and self-report measures into report writing, case formulation, and treatment planning tasks.
• Develop skill in using a Shared Decision-Making process with new patients to collaboratively determine appropriate treatment goals and therapy options (i.e., CPT, PE, etc.).
2. Attain competence in providing evidence-based therapies for PTSD and associated problems from a culturally responsive framework.
• Participate in trainings for evidence-based PTSD therapies
• Carry a caseload of at least five individual patients and provide either CPT or PE, as clinically appropriate.
3. Gain experience working with a diverse veteran population, which includes a wide range of identities and cultures.
4. Develop effective clinical documentation skills.
5. Develop effective professional interpersonal skills through routine interactions with fellow trainees, patients, professional staff, and support staff.
6. Attend TSP staffing meetings with the Trauma Services Program treatment team.
7. Attend regularly scheduled consultation meetings, which include trainee case presentations, research and other topical presentations, and group supervision.
8. The Trauma Services Program (TSP) has long had a commitment to delivering services via telemental health (TMH). TMH services may include delivery of EBPs for PTSD and offering appointments by telephone or VA Video Connect (VVC) modalities. In addition to face-to-face delivery of services, externs will be provided training in the delivery of telemental health, including the implementation of CPT and PE via technology.
Telework:
Many of our externs completing outpatient rotations have often been granted the ability to telework from home via remote access for some of the time during their rotation (usually up to 1 day per week), though this is always up to the discretion of the clinical supervisor and specific track the extern will be working with during the training year. Telework typically involves completion of administrative duties and participation in seminars, team meetings, and telesupervision from home. Telework may also include provision of telehealth services from home. The exact number of telework days and the nature of the telework is dependent upon trainee readiness and the track (some tracks do not allow for telework). Externs are provided with instruction regarding the use of the telehealth equipment at the outset of the training year. No trainee will be permitted to provide telehealth services without first completing all required trainings. Our program provides all externs with needed equipment. All patient care is conducted via secure network videoconferencing and tele supervision is only conducted via approved platforms (i.e., Webex, VVC). The VA Enterprise Service Desk is available to help with all technical difficulties that cannot be resolved through local troubleshooting.
About Hines VA Hospital
Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, in suburban Chicago, is one of the largest and most diversified medical and surgical hospitals in the Department of Veterans Affairs system and is the largest VA facility in Illinois. Hines is located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago, on a 147-acre campus.
The hospital is a tertiary referral center with many specialty services, including some that serve a large U.S. regional area. Hines operates 483 hospital beds and completed more than 850,000 patient visits per year, serving more than 57,000 Veterans.
The facility oversees six community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) located in Aurora, Hoffman Estates, Joliet, Kankakee, LaSalle, and Oak Lawn.
There are 4,296 employees who dedicate their time to taking care of our nation’s heroes. Hines offers primary, extended and specialty care and serves as a tertiary care referral center (Level 1-A) for VISN 12.
Specialized clinical programs include Blind Rehabilitation, Spinal Cord Injury, Neurosurgery, Radiation Therapy and Cardiovascular Surgery, Spinal Cord Injury Residential Care Facility, Geriatrics, Extended Care Center, Amputation, Care and Treatment Program, Automated Fabrication of Mobility Aids services, Palliative and Hospice Care, and Interventional Radiology, Respite Care.
Hines also serves as the VISN 12 Polytrauma Network Site. Hines also has one of the largest research programs in the VA system, with approximately 550 projects, 175 investigators, and an estimated budget of $20,000,000 (VA and non-VA).