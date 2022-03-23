Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders

Our Vision

That by providing necessary support and understanding, all injured Veterans will fully achieve

their cognitive, emotional, and functional potential.

The Hines SCI/D Acute Rehabilitation Program has been CARF accredited since 2002. From 2009 through 2022 about 263 injured Veterans have completed the acute rehabilitation program. Approximately 41% of our rehabilitation patients have suffered a traumatic injury resulting in paralysis; 59% of our rehabilitation patients are admitted because of a spinal cord dysfunction resulting from non-traumatic diseases or disorders.

Our SCI/D Acute Rehabilitation Unit is fully staffed by a dedicated multidisciplinary treatment team. The Hines SCI/D Rehabilitation Program fosters and maintains patients’ overall health by providing medical, physical, psychological, vocational, recreational education and therapy as well as spiritual support for attaining the highest level of independence and quality-of-life.

Other services important to a person with a spinal cord injury, such as speech and

swallow dysfunction, psychiatry, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, infection control, plastics, surgery, and vocational rehabilitation are available through in-house consultants.

We continue to follow Veterans after discharge including a 90-day follow up which is completed through an inpatient stay. The Veteran will meet with each service to review current status, progress and concerns after transitioning into the community.

Rehabilitation Outcomes

Click the links below to see detailed rehabilitation program outcomes.

Hines Rehabilitation Program Overview

Hines Rehab Outcomes-Compared to SCID SOC

Hines Rehabilitation Patient Satisfaction Report

Our Programs –

Hines SCI/D Center offers rehabilitation to Veterans with documented diagnosis of spinal cord injury/disorders and is experiencing a reduced level of function. The patient must have the cognitive capability and motivation to be able to participate in and benefit from rehabilitation.



Hines SCI/D Center has two rehabilitation programs. Acute Rehabilitation I is CARF intensive

rehabilitation. Rehabilitation II which provides a moderate level of rehabilitation.

Acute Rehabilitation I

Acute Rehabilitation I program provides services for those medically stable patients able to participate.

Therapy will provide six days a week for up to three hours a day to attain Functional Independence

Measured goals. Patients work to achieve maximum outcomes in occupational/self-care activities, mobility and transfers, bowel and bladder management and psychological adjustment and wellness.

An Acute Rehabilitation I patient may enter Acute Rehabilitation II to maintain continuous care

and therapy to focus on wheelchair, family training and at times driving instruction. The average overall patients receive one hour each of physical therapy and occupational therapy along with recreational, speech language pathology, mental health support, vocational therapy, and a rehabilitation engineer specializing in custom assistive devices and technology as indicated.

Rehabilitation II

A Rehabilitation II patient does not meet the criteria for acute rehab such as tolerating

or needing the intense regime of Acute Rehabilitation I. Treatment includes wheelchair and caregiver training, driver rehabilitation, and transition to home services. During Rehabilitation II, patients may receive moderate therapy to improve in some areas of functioning while reinforcing and stabilizing skills in others.

Outpatient Rehabilitation

The outpatient rehabilitation program offers a multidisciplinary therapy team with the goal of optimizing functional abilities. Interventions may include wheelchair evaluations, wheelchair training and exoskeleton therapy.

Rehabilatation Services Includes