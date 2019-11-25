Native American Direct Loan

You may be able to get a NADL if you’re a Native American Veteran or a non–Native American Veteran married to a Native American, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

Your tribal government has an agreement—or Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)—with us detailing how the program will work on its trust lands, and

You have a valid VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE), and

You meet our credit standards, and

You have proof that you make enough money to cover the mortgage payments and other costs of owning a home, and

You’ll live in the home you’re using the NADL to buy, build, or improve

