About VA Houston Healthcare System

The VA Houston Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 13 locations in southeast Texas. Facilities include our Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston and 12 community-based outpatient clinics in Beaumont, Conroe, Galveston, Houston, Humble, Katy, Lake Jackson, Lufkin, Richmond, Sugar Land, Texas City, and Tomball. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Houston health services page.

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all. We currently have 615 active research projects involving biomedicine, clinical trials, rehabilitation, and health services.

Major research areas include:

Gene therapy

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Our research and development program includes four components: