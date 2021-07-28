About VA Houston Healthcare System

The VA Houston Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in southeast Texas. Facilities include our Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Beaumont, Conroe, Galveston, Humble, Katy, Lake Jackson, Lufkin, Richmond, Sugar Land, Texas City, and Tomball. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Houston health services page.

The VA Houston Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the South Central VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 16 (VISN 16), which includes medical centers and clinics in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, southeast Texas, and northwest Florida.

Learn more about VISN 16

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all. We currently have 615 active research projects involving biomedicine, clinical trials, rehabilitation, and health services.

Major research areas include:

Gene therapy

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Our research and development program includes four components:

Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development

Clinical Science Research and Development

Rehabilitation Research and Development

Health Services Research and Development (HSR&D)

Teaching and learning

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.



We offer residency training with 269.7 slots in 40 major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also train physician assistants and nurses and provide associated training in other health professions, including dietetics, social work, and physical therapy.

We maintain 144 affiliation agreements with institutions in 19 states, including our major affiliate, Baylor College of Medicine. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is on a 119-acre campus that features 350 acute care beds.

We are the primary health care provider for more than 113,000 Veterans.

Our outpatient clinics log nearly 1.4 million outpatient visits each year.

Our resources include a 40-bed spinal cord injury center and a community living center with 141 beds.

Our facility includes patio gardens and a rehabilitation pool.

We have one of VA’s 6 Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education, and Clinical Centers.

We became a designated kidney transplant center in 2012.

Accreditation and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Nurses Credentialing Center

College of American Pathologists

Rehabilitation Accreditation Commission

American Psychological Association

The VA Houston Healthcare System received the following awards: