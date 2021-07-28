Billing and insurance
You can pay your VA Houston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Houston health care bill, email us at vhahoubillingquestions@va.gov or CPACMSCPACHOUSTONFACREV@va.gov or call us at 866-802-6381. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT.
Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Houston campus.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA Houston Healthcare System." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Agent Cashier window
Location: Main Building, First floor
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030
Map of Houston campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.