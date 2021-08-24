Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Houston Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Houston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Community Care
Get local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative, clinic, and program offices at VA Houston health care.
Mailing address
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030
Main phone numbers
Local: 713-791-1414
Toll-free: 800-553-2278
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Advice nurse
713-794-8985
Amputation care
713-791-1414, ext. 28054
Appointments: Centralized Scheduling
713-794-8985
Audiology
713-794-7112
Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic
409-981-8550
Billing
866-802-6381
Cancer care
713-794-7454
Canteen Cafeteria
713-794-7133
Cardiothoracic Surgery
713-794-7892
Care in the Community (MISSION Act)
713-794-8777
Caregiver Support
713-791-1414, ext. 28634
CHAMPVA In-house Treatment Initiative
713-794-7288
Chaplain Service
713-794-7125
Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic (Lufkin)
936-671-4300
Coaching Into Care Family/Friends Mental Health Hotline
888-823-7458
Community Care
713-794-8777, select 3
Conroe VA Outpatient Clinic
936-522-4000
COVID-19 Vaccines
800-553-2278
Dental Clinic (Houston)
713-794-7187
Dental Clinic (Conroe)
936-522-4045
Dermatology
713-791-1414, ext. 23452
Diabetes Education Appointment
713-794-7237
Diabetes Management Appointment
713-794-7151
Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program
713-791-1414, ext. 26962
Doing business with us
713-794-7429
Ear, nose, and throat (ENT)
713-794-7180
Eligibility and Enrollment
713-794-7288
Epilepsy Center of Excellence (ECoE)
713-791-1414, ext. 28835
Eye Clinic
713-794-7450
Fisher House
713-794-8095
Former Prisoner of War Advocate, Dr. Wright Williams
713-794-7629
Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic
409-791-3200
Gastroenterology
713-791-1414, ext. 25152
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)
713-791-1414, ext. 28768
Homeless Veteran Care
713-794-3741
Houston Regional Office - Main Number
713-383-1999
Human Resources
713-794-7458
Humble/Kingwood VA Outpatient Clinic
281-540-5018
Intimate partner violence
832-628-3553
Katy VA Outpatient Clinic
281-578-4600
Lake Jackson VA Outpatient Clinic
979-230-4852
LGBT Veteran care
281-217-9028
Low vision and blind rehabilitation
713-794-7532
Main Number
713-791-1414
Mental health care
713-794-7561
Million Veteran Program
866-441-6075
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator
713-794-7605
MOVE! Program
713-791-1414, ext. 26166
Multiple Sclerosis clinic
713-791-1414, ext. 26281
MyVA311
844-698-2411
Neurology
713-794-7841
Nuclear Medicine
713-794-7077
Nurse Recruiter
713-791-1414, ext. 24098
Ophthalmology
713-794-7450
Orthopedics
713-794-7508
Otolaryngology
713-794-7180
Patient Advocate - Beaumont
409-981-8550, ext. 10613
Patient Advocate - Conroe
936-522-4010
Patient Advocate - Galveston
713-503-3328
Patient Advocate - Houston (Veterans Experience Office)
713-794-7884
Patient Advocate - Humble/Kingwood
713-791-1414, ext. 20870
Patient Advocate - Katy
281-578-4600, ext. 11535
Patient Advocate - Lake Jackson
713-791-1414, ext. 10104
Patient Advocate - Lufkin
936-671-4362
Patient Advocate - Richmond
713-791-1414, ext. 10104
Patient Advocate - Sugar Land
713-791-1414, ext. 10104
Patient Advocate - Texas City
409-986-2900, ext. 10506
Patient Advocate - Tomball
281-516-1515
Patient Location
713-791-1414, ext. 0
Pharmacy
713-794-8985
Pharmacy Automated Refill Line
713-794-7648
800-454-1062
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic
713-794-7168
Police Service
713-794-7106
Primary care
713-794-7228
Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Service
713-794-7189
Public Affairs
713-794-7349
Recreation and creative arts therapy
713-794-7872
Release of Information (Request Medical Records)
713-794-7776
Research
713-794-8601
Returning Veterans
713-794-7075
Richmond VA Outpatient Clinic
832-595-7700
ROVER program
713-791-1414, ext. 26735
Sleep medicine
713-794-8730
Spinal cord injury and disorders
713-794-7128
Sugar Land VA Outpatient Clinic
281-275-8900
Telehealth
866-651-3180
Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic
409-986-2900
Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic
281-516-1505
Transplant surgery: Kidney
713-794-8767
Transplant surgery: Liver
713-794-8624
Urology
713-791-1414, ext. 26422
Vet Center - Beaumont (Jefferson County)
409-981-8576
Vet Center - Harris County
713-578-4002
Vet Center - N. Post Oak Road (West)
713-682-2288
Vet Center - Richmond Ave.
713-523-0884
Veterans Crisis Line
800-273-8255
Vocational rehabilitation and employment programs
713-791-1414, ext. 24449
Voluntary Service
713-794-7135
Wellness and Fitness Center
713-794-7296
WISER Program
713-791-1414, ext. 26774
Women Veteran Care
713-794-7635
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Houston Health System.
Phone: 713-794-7349
Email: vhahoupublicaffairs@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), any person has a right of access to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
(Please do not submit FOIA requests for medical records.)
Requesting records maintained by VA Houston
You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Houston. Complete the FOIA request form and return by email, fax, or mail.
Email: vhahoufoia@va.gov
Fax: 713-770-2817
Mail: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
ATTN: FOIA OFFICE 00A-PO
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77030
Privacy Officers: Our Privacy Officers are Gary Robertson and Brandy Perkins. They can be reached at vhahouprivacy@va.gov.
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Houston.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAHOUWebmaster@med.va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-…
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018