Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Houston Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Houston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Community Care

Get local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative, clinic, and program offices at VA Houston health care.

Mailing address

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030

Main phone numbers

Local: 713-791-1414
Toll-free: 800-553-2278

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Advice nurse
713-794-8985

Amputation care
713-791-1414, ext. 28054

Appointments: Centralized Scheduling
713-794-8985 

Audiology
713-794-7112

Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic 
409-981-8550

Billing 
866-802-6381

Cancer care
713-794-7454 

Canteen Cafeteria 
713-794-7133

Cardiothoracic Surgery    
713-794-7892

Care in the Community (MISSION Act)  
713-794-8777

Caregiver Support
713-791-1414, ext. 28634

CHAMPVA In-house Treatment Initiative    
713-794-7288

Chaplain Service    
713-794-7125

Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic (Lufkin)    
936-671-4300

Coaching Into Care Family/Friends Mental Health Hotline
888-823-7458

Community Care
713-794-8777, select 3

Conroe VA Outpatient Clinic 
936-522-4000

COVID-19 Vaccines 
800-553-2278

Dental Clinic (Houston)
713-794-7187

Dental Clinic (Conroe)
936-522-4045

Dermatology
713-791-1414, ext. 23452

Diabetes Education Appointment
713-794-7237

Diabetes Management Appointment
713-794-7151

Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program  
713-791-1414, ext. 26962

Doing business with us
713-794-7429

Ear, nose, and throat (ENT)
713-794-7180

Eligibility and Enrollment 
713-794-7288

Epilepsy Center of Excellence (ECoE)
713-791-1414, ext. 28835

Eye Clinic
713-794-7450 

Fisher House 
713-794-8095

Former Prisoner of War Advocate, Dr. Wright Williams 
713-794-7629

Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic
409-791-3200

Gastroenterology
713-791-1414, ext. 25152

Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)
713-791-1414, ext. 28768

Homeless Veteran Care
713-794-3741

Houston Regional Office - Main Number 
713-383-1999

Human Resources 
713-794-7458 

Humble/Kingwood VA Outpatient Clinic
281-540-5018

Intimate partner violence
832-628-3553

Katy VA Outpatient Clinic 
281-578-4600

Lake Jackson VA Outpatient Clinic
979-230-4852

LGBT Veteran care
281-217-9028

Low vision and blind rehabilitation
713-794-7532

Main Number
713-791-1414

Mental health care
713-794-7561

Million Veteran Program
866-441-6075

Minority Veteran Program Coordinator
713-794-7605

MOVE! Program
713-791-1414, ext. 26166

Multiple Sclerosis clinic
713-791-1414, ext. 26281

MyVA311
844-698-2411

Neurology
713-794-7841

Nuclear Medicine 
713-794-7077

Nurse Recruiter 
713-791-1414, ext. 24098 

Ophthalmology
713-794-7450 

Orthopedics
713-794-7508

Otolaryngology
713-794-7180

Patient Advocate - Beaumont
409-981-8550, ext. 10613 

Patient Advocate - Conroe
936-522-4010

Patient Advocate - Galveston
713-503-3328

Patient Advocate - Houston (Veterans Experience Office)
713-794-7884

Patient Advocate - Humble/Kingwood
713-791-1414, ext. 20870

Patient Advocate - Katy
281-578-4600, ext. 11535

Patient Advocate - Lake Jackson
713-791-1414, ext. 10104

Patient Advocate - Lufkin
936-671-4362

Patient Advocate - Richmond
713-791-1414, ext. 10104

Patient Advocate - Sugar Land
713-791-1414, ext. 10104

Patient Advocate - Texas City
409-986-2900, ext. 10506

Patient Advocate - Tomball
281-516-1515

Patient Location
713-791-1414, ext. 0

Pharmacy
713-794-8985

Pharmacy Automated Refill Line
713-794-7648
800-454-1062

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic
713-794-7168

Police Service
713-794-7106 

Primary care
713-794-7228

Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Service
713-794-7189

Public Affairs
713-794-7349

Recreation and creative arts therapy
713-794-7872

Release of Information (Request Medical Records)
713-794-7776

Research
713-794-8601

Returning Veterans
713-794-7075

Richmond VA Outpatient Clinic
832-595-7700

ROVER program
713-791-1414, ext. 26735

Sleep medicine
713-794-8730

Spinal cord injury and disorders
713-794-7128

Sugar Land VA Outpatient Clinic
281-275-8900

Telehealth
866-651-3180

Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic
409-986-2900 

Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic
281-516-1505

Transplant surgery: Kidney
713-794-8767

Transplant surgery: Liver
713-794-8624

Urology
713-791-1414, ext. 26422 

Vet Center - Beaumont (Jefferson County)
409-981-8576

Vet Center - Harris County 
713-578-4002

Vet Center - N. Post Oak Road (West)
713-682-2288

Vet Center - Richmond Ave.
713-523-0884

Veterans Crisis Line 
800-273-8255

Vocational rehabilitation and employment programs
713-791-1414, ext. 24449

Voluntary Service
713-794-7135

Wellness and Fitness Center
713-794-7296

WISER Program
713-791-1414, ext. 26774

Women Veteran Care
713-794-7635

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Houston Health System.

Phone: 713-794-7349
Email: vhahoupublicaffairs@va.gov

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), any person has a right of access to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

(Please do not submit FOIA requests for medical records.)

Requesting records maintained by VA Houston

You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Houston. Complete the FOIA request form and return by email, fax, or mail. 

Email: vhahoufoia@va.gov
Fax: 713-770-2817
Mail: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
           ATTN: FOIA OFFICE 00A-PO
           2002 Holcombe Blvd.
           Houston, Texas 77030
Privacy Officers: Our Privacy Officers are Gary Robertson and Brandy Perkins. They can be reached at vhahouprivacy@va.gov.

FOIA Request Form (PDF)

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAHOUWebmaster@med.va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-…
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

 

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

