Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Houston Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Houston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Community Care
Get local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative, clinic, and program offices at VA Houston health care.
Mailing address
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030
Main phone numbers
Appointments, prescriptions, talk to triage nurse:
Patient Advocates:
Main phone (operator): 713-791-1414
Toll-free: 800-553-2278
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Contact Information for Community Partners & Providers
72-hour notifications for ER or inpatient community care:
Transfer center phone:
Transfer center fax:
A – F
Advice nurse
713-794-8985
Amputation care
713-791-1414, ext. 228054
Appointments: VA Health Connect
713-794-8985
Audiology
713-794-7112
Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic
409-981-8550
Billing
866-802-6381
Cancer care
713-794-7454
Canteen Cafeteria
713-794-7133
Cardiothoracic Surgery
713-794-7892
Care in the Community (MISSION Act)
713-794-8777
Caregiver Support
713-791-1414, ext. 228634
Chaplain Service
713-794-7125
Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic (Lufkin)
936-671-4300
Coaching Into Care Family/Friends Mental Health Hotline
888-823-7458
Community Care
713-794-8777, select 3
Conroe VA Outpatient Clinic
936-522-4000
COVID-19 Vaccines
800-553-2278
Dental Clinic (Houston)
713-794-7187
Dental Clinic (Conroe)
936-522-4045
Dermatology
713-791-1414, ext. 223452
Diabetes Education Appointment
713-794-7237
Diabetes Management Appointment
713-794-7151
Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program
713-791-1414, ext. 226962
Doing business with us
713-794-7429
Ear, nose, and throat (ENT)
713-794-7180
Eligibility and Enrollment
713-794-7288
Epilepsy Center of Excellence (ECoE)
713-791-1414, ext. 228835
Eye Clinic
713-794-7450
Fisher House
713-794-8095
Former Prisoner of War Advocate, Dr. Scott Forbes
G – M
Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic
409-791-3200
Gastroenterology
713-791-1414, ext. 225152
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)
713-791-1414, ext. 228768
Homeless Veteran Care
713-794-3741
Houston Regional Office - Main Number
713-383-1999
Human Resources
713-794-7458
Humble/Kingwood VA Outpatient Clinic
281-540-5018
Intimate partner violence
832-628-3553
Katy VA Outpatient Clinic
Lake Jackson VA Outpatient Clinic
979-230-4852
LGBT Veteran care
281-217-9028
Low vision and blind rehabilitation
713-794-7532
Main Number
713-791-1414
Mental health care
713-794-7561 (Houston)
409-981-8550 (Beaumont)
936-522-4000 (Conroe)
936-671-4358 (Lufkin)
409-986-2900 (Galveston)
979-230-4852 (Lake Jackson)
832-595-7700 (Richmond)
281-516-1534 (Tomball)
Million Veteran Program
866-441-6075
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator
713-794-7884
MOVE! Program
713-791-1414, ext. 226166
Multiple Sclerosis clinic
713-791-1414, ext. 226281
My HealtheVet Coordinator
N – Z
Neurology
713-794-7841
Nuclear Medicine
713-794-7077
Nurse Recruiter
713-791-1414, ext. 224098
Ophthalmology
713-794-7450
Orthopedics
713-794-7508
Otolaryngology
713-794-7180
Patient Advocate - Beaumont
Patient Advocate - Conroe
Patient Advocate - Galveston
Patient Advocate - Houston (Veterans Experience Office)
Patient Advocate - Humble/Kingwood
Patient Advocate - Katy
Patient Advocate - Lake Jackson
Patient Advocate - Lufkin
Patient Advocate - Richmond
Patient Advocate - Sugar Land
Patient Advocate - Texas City
Patient Advocate - Tomball
Patient Location
713-791-1414, ext. 0
Pharmacy
713-794-8985
Pharmacy Automated Refill Line
713-794-7648
800-454-1062
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic
713-794-7168
Police Service (VA)
713-794-7106
Primary care
713-794-7228
Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Service
713-794-7189
Public Affairs
713-578-5699
Pulmonary
713-794-7292
Recreation and creative arts therapy
713-794-7872
Release of Information (Request Medical Records)
713-794-7776
Research
713-794-8601
Returning Veterans
713-794-7075
Richmond VA Outpatient Clinic
832-595-7700
ROVER program
713-791-1414, ext. 226735
Sleep medicine
713-794-8730
Spinal cord injury and disorders
713-794-7128
Sugar Land VA Outpatient Clinic
281-275-8900
Telehealth
866-651-3180
Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic
409-986-2900
Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic
281-516-1505
Transplant surgery: Kidney
713-794-8767
Transplant surgery: Liver
713-794-8624
Urology
713-791-1414, ext. 226422
Vet Center - Beaumont (Jefferson County)
409-347-0124
Vet Center - Harris County
713-578-4002
Vet Center - N. Post Oak Road (West)
713-682-2288
Vet Center - Richmond Ave.
713-523-0884
Veterans Canteen Service
713-794-7133
Veterans Crisis Line
Dial 988 then Press 1
Vocational rehabilitation and employment programs
713-791-1414, ext. 224449
Voluntary Service
713-794-7135
Wellness and Fitness Center
713-794-7296
WISER Program
713-791-1414, ext. 226774
Women Veteran Care
713-794-7635
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Houston Health System.
Phone: 713-578-5699
Email: vhahoupublicaffairs@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), any person has a right of access to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
(Please do not submit FOIA requests for medical records.)
Requesting records maintained by VA Houston
You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Houston. Complete the FOIA request form and return by email, fax, or mail.
Email: vhahoufoia@va.gov
Fax:
Mail: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
ATTN: FOIA OFFICE 00A-PO
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77030
Privacy Officers: Our Privacy Officers are Duane Jones and Yvette Pena. They can be reached at vhahouprivacy@va.gov.
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-…
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
Support for first responders
You can use these VA and Veteran Service Organization contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.
Veterans Crisis Line
Connect Veterans with caring, qualified Veteran Crisis Line responders for free, private help anytime 24/7.
Phone: 988, select 1
VA Houston health care
We provide Veterans with health care services at the Houston VA Medical Center and 11 community based outpatient clinics.
Main phone:
Mental health clinic:
VA Health Connect: Speak with professionally trained registered nurses 24/7 at
VA Police Service: 713-794-7106
View our clinical locations and contact information.
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.
Phone:
Hotline for Homeless Veterans: 1-877-4AID VET or 877-424-3838