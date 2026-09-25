Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Houston Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Houston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Community Care

Get local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative, clinic, and program offices at VA Houston health care.

Mailing address

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030

Main phone numbers

Appointments, prescriptions, talk to triage nurse:
Patient Advocates:
Main phone (operator): 713-791-1414
Toll-free: 800-553-2278
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Contact Information for Community Partners & Providers

72-hour notifications for ER or inpatient community care:
Transfer center phone:
Transfer center fax:

A – F

Advice nurse
713-794-8985

Amputation care
713-791-1414, ext. 228054

Appointments: VA Health Connect
713-794-8985 

Audiology
713-794-7112

Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic 
409-981-8550

Billing 
866-802-6381

Cancer care
713-794-7454 

Canteen Cafeteria 
713-794-7133

Cardiothoracic Surgery    
713-794-7892

Care in the Community (MISSION Act)  
713-794-8777

Caregiver Support
713-791-1414, ext. 228634

Chaplain Service    
713-794-7125

Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic (Lufkin)    
936-671-4300

Coaching Into Care Family/Friends Mental Health Hotline
888-823-7458

Community Care
713-794-8777, select 3

Conroe VA Outpatient Clinic 
936-522-4000

COVID-19 Vaccines 
800-553-2278

Dental Clinic (Houston)
713-794-7187

Dental Clinic (Conroe)
936-522-4045

Dermatology
713-791-1414, ext. 223452

Diabetes Education Appointment
713-794-7237

Diabetes Management Appointment
713-794-7151

Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program  
713-791-1414, ext. 226962

Doing business with us
713-794-7429

Ear, nose, and throat (ENT)
713-794-7180

Eligibility and Enrollment 
713-794-7288

Epilepsy Center of Excellence (ECoE)
713-791-1414, ext. 228835

Eye Clinic
713-794-7450 

Fisher House 
713-794-8095

Former Prisoner of War Advocate, Dr. Scott Forbes

G – M

Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic
409-791-3200

Gastroenterology
713-791-1414, ext. 225152

Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)
713-791-1414, ext. 228768

Homeless Veteran Care
713-794-3741

Houston Regional Office - Main Number 
713-383-1999

Human Resources 
713-794-7458 

Humble/Kingwood VA Outpatient Clinic
281-540-5018

Intimate partner violence
832-628-3553

Katy VA Outpatient Clinic 

Lake Jackson VA Outpatient Clinic
979-230-4852

LGBT Veteran care
281-217-9028

Low vision and blind rehabilitation
713-794-7532

Main Number
713-791-1414

Mental health care
713-794-7561 (Houston)
409-981-8550 (Beaumont)
936-522-4000 (Conroe)
936-671-4358 (Lufkin)
409-986-2900 (Galveston)
 ext. 211638 (Katy)
979-230-4852 (Lake Jackson)
832-595-7700 (Richmond)
281-516-1534 (Tomball)

Million Veteran Program
866-441-6075

Minority Veteran Program Coordinator
713-794-7884

MOVE! Program
713-791-1414, ext. 226166

Multiple Sclerosis clinic
713-791-1414, ext. 226281

My HealtheVet Coordinator

MyVA411
1-800-MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411) 

N – Z

Neurology
713-794-7841

Nuclear Medicine 
713-794-7077

Nurse Recruiter 
713-791-1414, ext. 224098 

Ophthalmology
713-794-7450 

Orthopedics
713-794-7508

Otolaryngology
713-794-7180

Patient Advocate - Beaumont
 

Patient Advocate - Conroe

Patient Advocate - Galveston

Patient Advocate - Houston (Veterans Experience Office)

Patient Advocate - Humble/Kingwood

Patient Advocate - Katy

Patient Advocate - Lake Jackson

Patient Advocate - Lufkin

Patient Advocate - Richmond

Patient Advocate - Sugar Land

Patient Advocate - Texas City

Patient Advocate - Tomball

Patient Location
713-791-1414, ext. 0

Pharmacy
713-794-8985

Pharmacy Automated Refill Line
713-794-7648
800-454-1062

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic
713-794-7168

Police Service (VA)
713-794-7106 

Primary care
713-794-7228

Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Service
713-794-7189

Public Affairs
713-578-5699

Pulmonary
713-794-7292

Recreation and creative arts therapy
713-794-7872

Release of Information (Request Medical Records)
713-794-7776

Research
713-794-8601

Returning Veterans
713-794-7075

Richmond VA Outpatient Clinic
832-595-7700

ROVER program
713-791-1414, ext. 226735

Sleep medicine
713-794-8730

Spinal cord injury and disorders
713-794-7128

Sugar Land VA Outpatient Clinic
281-275-8900

Telehealth
866-651-3180

Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic
409-986-2900 

Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic
281-516-1505

Transplant surgery: Kidney
713-794-8767

Transplant surgery: Liver
713-794-8624

Urology
713-791-1414, ext. 226422 

Vet Center - Beaumont (Jefferson County)
409-347-0124

Vet Center - Harris County 
713-578-4002

Vet Center - N. Post Oak Road (West)
713-682-2288

Vet Center - Richmond Ave.
713-523-0884

Veterans Canteen Service
713-794-7133

Veterans Crisis Line 
Dial 988 then Press 1

Vocational rehabilitation and employment programs
713-791-1414, ext. 224449

Voluntary Service
713-794-7135

Wellness and Fitness Center
713-794-7296

WISER Program
713-791-1414, ext. 226774

Women Veteran Care
713-794-7635

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Houston Health System.

Phone: 713-578-5699
Email: vhahoupublicaffairs@va.gov

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), any person has a right of access to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

(Please do not submit FOIA requests for medical records.)

Requesting records maintained by VA Houston

You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Houston. Complete the FOIA request form and return by email, fax, or mail. 

Email: vhahoufoia@va.gov
Fax: 
Mail: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
           ATTN: FOIA OFFICE 00A-PO
           2002 Holcombe Blvd.
           Houston, Texas 77030
Privacy Officers: Our Privacy Officers are Duane Jones and Yvette Pena. They can be reached at vhahouprivacy@va.gov.

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-…
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Support for first responders

You can use these VA and Veteran Service Organization contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.

Veterans Crisis Line

Connect Veterans with caring, qualified Veteran Crisis Line responders for free, private help anytime 24/7.

Phone: 988, select 1

VA Houston health care

We provide Veterans with health care services at the Houston VA Medical Center and 11 community based outpatient clinics.

Main phone:

Mental health clinic:

VA Health Connect: Speak with professionally trained registered nurses 24/7 at or toll-free .

VA Police Service: 713-794-7106

View our clinical locations and contact information.

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

Phone:

Hotline for Homeless Veterans: 1-877-4AID VET or 877-424-3838

Last updated: 