 Skip to Content

National Cancer Survivors Day event

When
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT
Cost
Free

Registration

For a Microsoft Teams calendar invite, please contact Amanda Gunzelman at Amanda.Gunzelman@va.gov or 713-408-1922.

Hosted by the Houston VA Medical Center virtually on Microsoft Teams.


Featuring:

Overview of Whole Health Program
Gentle Chair Yoga
Mindfulness Exercise
Nutrition and Cancer Survivorship
Houston VA Cancer Survivor
Survivorship Clinic Services
 

Microsoft Teams meeting
Or call in (audio only)
469-551-3381, ID: 720-562-11#

See all events

Last updated: