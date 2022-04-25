National Cancer Survivors Day event
- When
-
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
For a Microsoft Teams calendar invite, please contact Amanda Gunzelman at Amanda.Gunzelman@va.gov or 713-408-1922.
Hosted by the Houston VA Medical Center virtually on Microsoft Teams.
Featuring:
Overview of Whole Health Program
Gentle Chair Yoga
Mindfulness Exercise
Nutrition and Cancer Survivorship
Houston VA Cancer Survivor
Survivorship Clinic Services
Microsoft Teams meeting
Or call in (audio only)
469-551-3381, ID: 720-562-11#