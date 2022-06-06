Happy Pride month! Here at VA, our doors are always open to all Veterans. VA has specific expertise in caring for LGBTQ+ Veterans and understanding their unique triumphs, challenges, and health concerns. We want our Veterans to know that we provide comprehensive care for LGBTQ+ Veterans, including routine health services, mental health care, and hormone therapy.

Visit LGBTQ+ Veteran Care | VA Houston Health Care to connect with one of our coordinators.

Walk with VA in the 2022 Houston Pride Parade:

June 25

The Houston VA will participate in the 2022 Houston Pride Parade on Saturday, June 25th. If you would like to participate, please sign-up here! Spots are limited.