‘Camouflaged Sistas’ Women Veterans Group

In an effort to better serve women Veterans in our city, the Houston Southwest Vet Center will be offering a new women’s group (Camouflaged Sistas). This group is open to all Vet Center eligible women veterans and meets weekly on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

Group goals: provide a place of community and camaraderie among women veterans; provide a forum to therapeutically support one another in readjusting.

The SW Vet Center is located at 10103 Fondren, Suite 470. Point of contact for this group is Andrea L. Farmer, Vet Center Director, at 713-523-0884. We look forward to you joining us!

Houston Southwest Vet Center

10103 Fondren Road

Suite 470

Houston, TX 77096

Houston Southwest Vet Center | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)