Houston Southwest Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Houston Southwest Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Please call 713-523-0884 to speak with a staff member that will assist you with scheduling an appointment, questions you may have or provide an appropriate referral.
Same day service may be available, call for details.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Public Transit: Southwest Houston Vet Center is located directly by the Metro red-line stop 63
Veterans may qualify for free Metro transportation. Veterans with a military disability rating of 50% or higher, or Veterans 40% or higher with a lower extremity amputation may apply for the Metro Veteran Pass. Veterans may also qualify if they have received a Medal of Valor: Air Force Cross, Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Navy Cross or Purple Heart. Apply online or learn more about the Veteran Pass.
At the Southwest Houston Vet Center we have a large open parking lot that is completely free. There is security at the end of the day and at night time if you are here for a late appointment.
The Southwest Houston Vet Center is located in building 10103. Main entrance to the building is on the opposite side of the Morris Frank Houston Public Library. The accessible entrance is on the side of the building with signs designating your path from the parking lot to the inside of the building.
Once you enter the building through the main entrance there are two elevators in the middle of the library. We are on the fourth floor in Suite 470. Once you arrive to the fourth floor, exit to the left and we are located at the end of the hall on the right.
If you have any questions, please call 713-523-0884 for assistance or refer to the directory in the main lobby.
In the spotlight at Houston Southwest Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Veteran Walking Group
We'd like to invite any Veteran or service member to join us every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a walk, 4:30-6 p.m. at the VA medical center reflection pond. If you're interested or have any questions, please call us at 713-523-0884.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Southwest Houston Vet Center provides counseling for couples and families to include the following:
- Family Systems
- Gottman Method
In addition, counselors may provide education to family members regarding the Veteran's military related problems and/or post military readjustment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you are having trouble adjusting to a difficult life change or someone close to you has passed away, the Southwest Houston Vet Center can offer counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Southwest Houston Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Spouse/Significant Others, Female Veteran groups, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Process Therapy (CPT)
- Gottman Method
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Southwest Houston Vet Center has counselors who utilize a trauma -informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Southwest Houston Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our Vet center includes:
- Anger Management
- Stress Management
- Activity engagement
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Gottman Method
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA healthcare benefits
- Filing military-related disability claims
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using a VA Education Benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
At the Southwest Houston Vet Center, we work to bridge mental health care with every other aspect of Veterans’ and service members lives. We can get you connected to local peer lead groups on how to get started and what to expect.
For more information about Veteran's Whole Health.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
At the Southwest Houston Vet Center we have Women Veteran Centric groups led by female counselors.
We also have community partners that focus primarily on female Veteran and service member needs, at any time you can call us at 713-523-0884 for referral or questions.
Learn more about VA Women's Mental Health services and resources designed to uniquely support you.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Southwest Houston Vet Center, we refer Veterans and service members struggling with addiction to Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and other community partners to detox and gain stability.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future. Should you need the Veteran Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also reach them Veteran Crisis Line via confidential chat text to 838255. Together we will work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Southwest Houston Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
Southwest Houston Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners and to others who can help with the readjustment process.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
At the Southwest Houston Vet Center, we strive to connect and gather resources from community partners, educate on our services and work together to help our Veterans and service members.
Not every Veteran we connect with may need counseling services so we aim to have resources at hand to help a Veteran attain assistance or direction to other resources that may be able to help them achieve their goal.
If you or your organization is interested in learning more about the Vet Center or connecting with us for future events or education, reach out to us at 713-523-0884 and a representative will be happy to help.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
At our office we offer remote/virtual counseling and outreach through VA Videoconnect, and WebEx.
If you are interested in this type of counseling option, please reach out to us to get signed up for it.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.