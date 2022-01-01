Houston Southwest Vet Center

At the Southwest Houston Vet Center we have a large open parking lot that is completely free. There is security at the end of the day and at night time if you are here for a late appointment.

The Southwest Houston Vet Center is located in building 10103. Main entrance to the building is on the opposite side of the Morris Frank Houston Public Library. The accessible entrance is on the side of the building with signs designating your path from the parking lot to the inside of the building.

Once you enter the building through the main entrance there are two elevators in the middle of the library. We are on the fourth floor in Suite 470. Once you arrive to the fourth floor, exit to the left and we are located at the end of the hall on the right.

If you have any questions, please call 713-523-0884 for assistance or refer to the directory in the main lobby.