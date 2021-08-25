Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including specialized diagnostic care, radiation therapy, surgery, spinal cord injuries, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Cost: Free
All Veterans, visitors, or others with VA business may park in Lots I, J, N, R1, R2, and O. Parking at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is free for all Veterans, visitors, and staff. Parking on VA grounds is restricted to patients, their family members, and visitors. Note: Parking areas may changed during the pandemic.
Valet parking for Veterans : Valet parking is available free of charge to our Veterans with appointments at the main entrance, Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT. A “No Tipping” sign is posted at the entrances and this policy is strictly enforced. Closed on federal holidays.
Veterans pull up to the main entrance, show their VA I.D. card and/or appointment letter to the attendant, and head inside for their appointment. The attendant will park and lock the vehicle and appropriately secure the keys. Veterans will receive a claim ticket to use to retrieve their vehicle when they are ready to leave.
Keys will be given to VA Police Service after 6:00 p.m. Veterans can visit the VA Police Service substation located adjacent to the emergency room entrance or dial 27106 from a hospital phone for assistance.
Handicap Parking: Handicap parking spaces are clearly marked by a standard sign indicating that they are reserved for those vehicles with either a VA handicap hangtag or the appropriate handicap placard or license plate assigned by the State of Texas. If you have a handicap license plate or hand tag from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, you are allowed to park in the spaces reserved for handicap persons here at the MEDVAMC.
Wheelchair availability: Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Parking area shuttle service: A free shuttle service is available to and from parking areas. Two vans run continuously, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT.
Parking and facility maps: Parking and facility floor plan maps are available below to assist you in getting to your appointments.
Van services for Veterans
Veteran Transportation Network (VTN) vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
The Volunteer Transportation Network provides free van rides to and from the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston to Veterans who don't have other transportation options.
Learn more about VTN services available in your county
Public Transportation
- Houston METRO buses: Stops at the Old Spanish Trail (CLC/Nursing Home) entrance.
- METROLift: Stops at the main entrance.
- Information about routes and schedules may be found at Houston METRO or by calling METRO at 713-635-4000.
- The Houston METRO offers discount fares to persons with disabilities and senior citizens.
Shuttle services
A free shuttle service is available to and from parking areas at the main Houston VA campus. Two vans run continuously, Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Beneficiary travel
Transportation at government expense may be available to beneficiaries traveling to or from VA facilities, or other places of examination, treatment, or care.
- Hours: Monday-Friday (excluding Federal holidays), 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Contact information
- Beneficiary Travel Office: 713-794-7630
- Beneficiary Travel Fax: 713-770-1621
- Beneficiary Travel Supervisor: 713-794-7897
Fisher House
The Houston Fisher House provides living suites, at no cost, to family members of hospitalized Veterans and military members.
VA Houston health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support.
VA Houston is focused on protecting our Veterans and staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to closely monitor the number of visitors to our medical center in order to ensure the safety of our Veterans and staff. Everyone entering our facilities is screened and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory.
The Veterans Canteen Service is located on the first floor near the main entrance of the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. The Canteen Service consists of a Cafeteria (Patriot Cafe), Retail Store, Papa’s Best Pizza, Vending Services, and a Barber Shop.
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Cafe
Open for breakfast and lunch. Includes deli, grill, sushi, and assorted dessert and snack items.
First floor near main entrance
Hours
- Monday-Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Retail Store
The Retail Store has a wide selection of retail merchandise to include health and beauty aids, candy and snacks, men and ladies clothing, gift items, greeting cards, and electronic products.
First floor near Patriot Cafe
Hours
- Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Pizza Shop
Pizza Shop offers a variety of pizza sold by the slice.
First floor, adjacent to the cafeteria
Hours
- Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Coffee Shop
Our Coffee Shops sell Starbucks coffee and offer a wide selection of coffees, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.
First floor near main entrance and Spinal Cord Injury entrance
Hours
- Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Vending Services
The Canteen Main Vending Room offers snack and soda machines.
First floor, Room 1A-660 (at the end of the cafeteria) and near each nursing unit
- Hours: Open 24 hours a day
Barbershop
First floor, Room 1A-150, near the Community Living Center entrance
Hours
- Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: Closed
ATM
Automated teller machines (ATM) can be found in the Main Lobby and the cafeteria.
Canteen Resources
• VA Canteen Service (VCS)
• VCS Sales & Promotions
• Patriot Store Direct
• ShopVCS.com
Going on a trip? Planning on needing care?
When you're traveling and require medically necessary attention, VA will provide the care you deserve. VA is committed to ensuring traveling Veterans receive:
- Regularly scheduled care while away from their primary facility.
- Processing of medication requests (excluding controlled substances) at any VA point of care.
- Veterans must first either add their temporary destination address (e.g. the address where Veteran will be staying while traveling) or update their permanent destination address (e.g. new address where Veteran will be moving permanently) in their medical record by contacting a Medical Support Assistant (MSA) at the local VA Medical Center.
- After adding temporary destination address or updating permanent destination address, Veterans must then contact their primary care provider by telephone or through My HealtheVet to initiate the Traveling Veteran Coordination process.
- Veterans will be contacted as needed by Traveling Veteran Coordinators throughout the process.
- The entire Traveling Veteran Coordination process can take up to 2 1/2 weeks from start to finish, which is why Veterans are encouraged to contact their primary care providers a minimum of two weeks prior to travel.
