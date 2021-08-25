Cost: Free

All Veterans, visitors, or others with VA business may park in Lots I, J, N, R1, R2, and O. Parking at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is free for all Veterans, visitors, and staff. Parking on VA grounds is restricted to patients, their family members, and visitors. Note: Parking areas may changed during the pandemic.

Valet parking for Veterans : Valet parking is available free of charge to our Veterans with appointments at the main entrance, Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT. A “No Tipping” sign is posted at the entrances and this policy is strictly enforced. Closed on federal holidays.

Veterans pull up to the main entrance, show their VA I.D. card and/or appointment letter to the attendant, and head inside for their appointment. The attendant will park and lock the vehicle and appropriately secure the keys. Veterans will receive a claim ticket to use to retrieve their vehicle when they are ready to leave.

Keys will be given to VA Police Service after 6:00 p.m. Veterans can visit the VA Police Service substation located adjacent to the emergency room entrance or dial 27106 from a hospital phone for assistance.

Handicap Parking: Handicap parking spaces are clearly marked by a standard sign indicating that they are reserved for those vehicles with either a VA handicap hangtag or the appropriate handicap placard or license plate assigned by the State of Texas. If you have a handicap license plate or hand tag from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, you are allowed to park in the spaces reserved for handicap persons here at the MEDVAMC.

Wheelchair availability: Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Parking area shuttle service: A free shuttle service is available to and from parking areas. Two vans run continuously, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT.

Parking and facility maps: Parking and facility floor plan maps are available below to assist you in getting to your appointments.