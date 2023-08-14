Houston Heart Initiative
A comprehensive disease management program for Veterans with heart failure with the goal improving survival and quality of life.
Surgical Options
Surgical Options for advanced heart failure are Heart Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support
Heart Transplantation – your heart is replaced with a new one
Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) or Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) -a pump is placed in your heart to add to what your heart can do, often replacing the function of your heart entirely. An LVAD can be put in to allow you to wait for a transplant; or it can be a durable, or destination device if a transplant is not an appropriate option for you.
Evaluation
The evaluation is essentially the same for Transplant and LVAD. The medical team may know early on that you may not be a candidate for one option or the other. But often we do not know which option might be the most appropriate until well into the evaluation process.
To ensure that you will be a good candidate for surgery many tests must be done. We must be certain that it is your heart that is making you sick enough to require either a transplant or LVAD. This is done by asking you many questions about your past medical and surgical history, performing a physical examination, and special tests. We will also ask you about having a support person or persons, as this is important to your health and success with either a transplant or an LVAD.
We understand that you may have many questions, and even uncertainty about what to do next. The Houston Heart Initiative has a team of specialists to work with you and to help you with this important decision.
Meet our Providers
Savitri Fedson, MD, MA
Medical Director, Advanced Heart Failure/Transplant Program
VA Houston health care
Steve Antoine, MD
Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist
VA Houston health care
Alexis Shafii, MD
Cardiothoracic Surgeon
VA Houston health care
Alex Schutz, MD
Staff Surgeon
VA Houston health care
Rechel Delantar, FNP
Nurse Transplant Coordinator
VA Houston health care
Elsa Abraham, RN
Nurse Transplant Coordinator
VA Houston health care
Roby Philips, RN
Nurse Transplant Coordinator
VA Houston health care
Erwin Bedia, APN
Left Ventricular Assist Device Coordinator
VA Houston health care