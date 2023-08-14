The evaluation is essentially the same for Transplant and LVAD. The medical team may know early on that you may not be a candidate for one option or the other. But often we do not know which option might be the most appropriate until well into the evaluation process.

To ensure that you will be a good candidate for surgery many tests must be done. We must be certain that it is your heart that is making you sick enough to require either a transplant or LVAD. This is done by asking you many questions about your past medical and surgical history, performing a physical examination, and special tests. We will also ask you about having a support person or persons, as this is important to your health and success with either a transplant or an LVAD.

We understand that you may have many questions, and even uncertainty about what to do next. The Houston Heart Initiative has a team of specialists to work with you and to help you with this important decision.