Dr. Antoine who joined the advanced heart failure team at VA after he completed his advanced heart failure fellowship training in 2021 at the University of Florida, Gainesville.

He is originally from Port-au-Prince Haiti. He completed his medical training at the American University of the Caribbean in 2013 where he tutored physiology, which ignited his love for cardiovascular physiology and heart failure. He completed his Internal medicine training in 2013 at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY where he received many teaching awards including resident teacher of the year.

After residency, he worked as a hospitalist for a year before completing his cardiovascular disease training at the University of Florida (UF) in Jacksonville in 2020. At UF he was nominated for fellow of the year, received research grants for his paper on Patent Foramen Ovale Shunting in Heart Failure Patients which also won him first prize as a research abstract at the annual Inova Advanced Heart Failure Symposium in 2019.

Dr. Antoine is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, cardiovascular nuclear medicine and echocardiography. His interests are in remote heart failure monitoring and mechanical support device. He loves soccer and is fluent in three languages.